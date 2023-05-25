An adorable baby stole the show after she sang and danced to the TikTok sound Oh No

The little one was no stranger to the sound and trended for making epic moves and singing at the same time

Netizens were so impressed by her cute ways and were shocked at how clever she was

Cute baby steals the show with her cute moves and singing. Images: @maakenziee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A baby has been trending on social media for her epic dance moves and stylish ways.

Cute baby trends for epic dance moves and singing

Makenzie Stark uploaded a video of her child dancing to the infamous TikTok sound Oh No. Her daughter sang the words and did all the actions as well. Peeps were so impressed by her cute ways.

TikTok Sound Oh no originates from Shangri-Las

According to discover music, if you've spent time on TikTok in the past year, you've undoubtedly heard the musical cue: "Oh no, Oh no, the chant goes before some funny catastrophe hits.

The musical excerpt is a sample from the 1964 girl group anthem Remember Walking In The Sand by The Shangri-Las, despite claims made by rappers Kreepa and Capone. This cute toddler might be the cutest version of the hit sound.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed by the cute baby and her moves

People worldwide could not help but be impressed by the baby's clever ways. Her moves were impeccable, and her cuteness stole the show.

Peeps shared their views on the adorable video:

@Mariam said:

"Wow, right when the beat drops and hands in the air."

@Lilly commented:

"This has to hit a million likes and views. She is genuinely sweet!"

@Crystal Nava said:

"Baby fever is at it again."

@Lisa Okpara commented:

"Toddler theme song."

@Yannick Formbor said:

"I was born ready."

@Lisa commented:

"TikTok babies are the best."

@mamasota420 said:

"On my word, how adorable!!! How adorable is that??"

Source: Briefly News