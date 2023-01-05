South African actor, Nkanyiso Mchunu, has landed an acting role on Uzalo after losing his job on Imbewu: The Seed

The talented actor will play Wizard, an intelligent troublemaker who always starts trouble and refuses to catch the smoke

Mchunu is set to join the hit SABC1 show, while other Uzalo actors have packed their belongings and left

Nkanyiso Mchunu, a South African actor, has demonstrated that what is meant for him will always follow him. The actor is overjoyed to have landed a new role in Mzansi's most popular soapie, Uzalo.

Nkanyiso Mchunu was allegedly axed on 'Imbewu: The Seed' for demanding a higher salary. Image: @nkanyisomchunu

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, Mchunu was in a slump not long ago when he lost his job on Imbewu: The Seed after allegedly asking for a pay increase.

Recently, the 33-year-old has set his sights on bigger and better things by taking on the role of Wizard. Daily Sun further reported that Wizard has a lot in store for Uzalo viewers.

"Wizard is very smart. He comes from an academic family. But he has always been the black sheep due to his rebellious nature. He finds himself in sticky situations all the time, but runs at the first sign of trouble," said Nkanyiso.

Speaking about why he took on the new role, Nkanyiso stated that, aside from the amazing fellow cast members, every actor dreams of appearing on Uzalo. It's the biggest and best platform for any actor who wants to make it big.

"I mean, who wouldn't want to act on Mzansi's number one show?" said Nkanyiso.

Nkanyiso Mchunu joins Uzalo while other actors are packing their bags

A group of actors from Uzalo recently left the hit show. Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, announced in 2022 that the actress who plays Nompilo and the actor who portayed Pastor Gwala would not be returning for the new Season in 2023.

"TV: Menzi Biyela and Nompilo Maphumulo exit Uzalo.“Pastor Gwala” and “Nosipho” will not return for a new season next year. #KgopoloReports"

Check out comments from peeps below:

@stronges_tsoul said:

"Cancel the whole show."

@Bee_Maluleke shared:

"A lot could have been done with Pastor Gwala. The character had potential but failed dismally in exploring that."

@DIVINEMATICS posted:

"This show ended the day mxolisi found out that he was not a Gxabashe."

@_iamTeezaKF replied:

"It's about time Nompilo explores other characters."

@Oratile58692814 commented:

"I'm glad Nompilo exited Uzalo it was holding back her talent pela this lady is a beast at acting."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"Good for Nompilo Maphumulo.That woman is a very good actress inkinga they box her too much. Let her go somewhere where there are actually good writers and you will see her shine. She deserves better than that garbage show."

Uzalo tops Mzansi viewership again

In other stories, Briefly News reported that at this point, no Mzansi soapie can compete with Uzalo. The hit SABC1 soapie is still at the top of the viewership list.

According to @SayEntrepreneur on Twitter, Uzalo is the most-watched South African soapie. Scandal!, Generations, House of Zwide, and Skeem Saam rounded out the top five.

Of course, people shared their honest reactions. Most people were surprised to learn that Generations: The Legacy received the third spot despite major cast changes in previous years.

Source: Briefly News