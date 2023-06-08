Loyiso Bala has weighed in on his reality TV debut on his family show, The Bala Family

Loyiso Bala has weighed in on his reality TV debut on his family show, The Bala Family

Singer Loyiso Bala has touched on his reality TV debut on The Bala Family.

Loyiso admitted that it was not an easy task. However, he tried to remain as authentic as possible.

According to TshisaLIVE, Loyiso Bala took to social media to speak on his reality TV show debut.

The Mzansi Magic show had gripped Mzansi for its entertaining drama since its debut. The Bala Family dominated the trends list on social media. As much as it served as entertainment for fans, Loyiso shared that it was a bit challenging for him.

On Instagram, he shared some behind-the-scenes snaps with his brother Phelo Bala.

His caption reads:

"Real life is like a journey without a script. But while in front of the camera, we portray a curated version of reality. It hasn't been easy to be part of this reality show, but amidst the challenges, I’ve wholeheartedly strived to be as authentic as possible, letting the rawness shine through the crafted facade."

Fans say the show is authentic, thank the Bala's for agreeing to it

@mam_ngcobo said:

"Through this show, I've also learned to co-exist with my non-christian siblings and know when to speak and answer them."

@manhlapos shared:

"This is the most genuine reality show I’ve ever watched, thanks for sharing your family life with us."

@amanda_ntenjwa said:

"I started seeing myself in bhuti'Zwai!! Yabona when he said "Family comes first! "I felt that shame.. I am learning something about myself every time I watch this show.. appreciate you guys."

@wsinazo shared:

"It's really a nice reality show, Loyiso. I wish you could teach your kids and wife Xhosa and the culture, please .english is a foreign language that we speak so that we can be able to communicate with other people. But as a person I believe, should be proud of the language they can speak and write."

@kelebogile_lee said:

"There are life lessons that can be derived from your reality show."

@siya_mtolo shared:

"You have been a true reflection of Christ. Both you and Jen. Whatever challenges your family faced, one thing has been evident, y'all love, respect and care for one another. You manage to deal with toxicity gracefully, all of you. In everything, the love and respect y'all have for one another is evident."

@mammvelase shared:

"I love how real your show is. I found myself battling with your portrayal until I understood you're human and I battled because I related so much... I choose that over the dramatisation of other reality shows...To the whole fam."

@lwazymzomba said:

"Yhoo bhuti all of you are very authentic, you guys make it easy to relate, it's like I'm watching my our life, that's how the dynamic of my family is and I hope you guys have started filming the 2nd season, you guys are amazing singers."

