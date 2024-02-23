Fans remembered award-winning rapper Riky Rick two years after his death, with touching tributes flooding social media

Riky Rick took his own life after battling depression, leaving a void in the South African music industry

Social media users expressed sorrow over his untimely death, highlighting his potential impact on entertainment

It's been two years since Mzansi lost award-winning rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado popularly known as Riky Rick. Social media has been awash with touching tributes from fans.

South Africans are remembering Riky Rick on his death anniversary. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Riky Rick remembered on death anniversary

February is a dark month for the South African music industry. Not only did we lose Riky Rick, but it's also the month that award-winning rapper AKA also passed away.

It's been two years since Riky Rick took his own life after a long battle with depression. The rapper's fans and followers have taken to social media to remember to Boss Zonke hitmaker.

Popular entertainment blogger MDN News also shared a post on their page about the rapper. The caption of the post read:

"Two years ago today, we lost Riky Rick."

Fans share tributes for Riky Rick

Social media users shared heartwarming tributes for the star. Many said his life was cut too short and could have made a huge impact on the entertainment industry.

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Time flies. Hope today's men can handle their problems better."

@kingvegan101 added:

"Bro said he doesn’t want to end up like Jabba then he went on to…"

@Dingswayo_N added:

"Continue to rest in peace Boss Zonke ."

@AgriGrowthBuzz posted:

"Continue to Rest easy King Kotini."

@Maloyza3 noted:

"I'm still puzzled by how reluctant the media was to report his death."

@Mlaoliwolf added:

"The crown weighs heavy… Rest easy young king"

SA praises Riky Rick’s mural painted by DBongz

Briefly News also reported that when Riky Rick said we don't die, we multiply, it was almost prophetic. His portrait was posted in the iconic arts and culture district of the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg almost two years after he took his life due to depression.

Painting his portrait was an award-winning artist, Dbongz, who said the tribute is for people suffering from mental health illnesses.

