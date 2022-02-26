Ricky Rick Admitted That He Didn’t Expect to Win His Battle Against Depression

Ricky Rick admitted that he didn't believe that he would live past the age of 25 due to his battle with depression

He admitted that he had tried to commit suicide and had gone through a very dark phase in his life before

The rapper was found dead at his house, he was 34-years-old, the internet has been inundated with messages from people paying tribute to the artist

Ricky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, allegedly tragically took his own life and South Africans have taken to the internet to pay their respects to the talented artist.

However, he had opened up about his battle with depression in the past and said that he expected to die young like other rappers, he mentioned 2Pac.

Ricky Rick battled with depression for a long time and did not believe he would live beyond 25. Photo credit: @rikyrickworld

According to the Daily Sun, a video has been circling social media in which the musician admits that he didn't believe that he would live past the age of 25.

He revealed that his depression made him angry at other artists who were successful and made him feel as if his music was not being recognised.

Makhado said that he had had suicidal thoughts in the past and knew that he had been through a dark phase. He admitted that he had swallowed pills in the past.

SAMA mourns the passing of Riky Rick, say rapper's untimely death cuts deep

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has joined thousands of South Africans who are mourning the passing of popular rapper, Riky Rick.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February. He left a message for Mzansi on Twitter just before he ended his life at just the age of 34. Since his death, celebs and fans have been sending his friends and family heartfelt condolences.

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) organisers shared that the late musician bagged the Best Collaboration award for Imali Eningi with Big Zulu last year.

"There for the kids": SA youth pays tribute to Riky Rick's impact on the culture

In similar news, Riky Rick continues to trend as people are flooded with memories of the musician's legacy. The rapper's death has left a gaping hole in Mzansi's entertainment industry and the youth is feeling it the most. Young South Africans have come together to talk about the impact the rapper had on pop culture.

The loss of Riky Rick is being felt all through the country. Tributes have not stopped flooding the internet since news broke. The young people of Mzansi are thanking the late musician for always giving fresh talent a chance.

Many have taken to Twitter to share a few kind words about Riky Rick as they discuss how they will always remember the Boss Zonke hitmaker.

