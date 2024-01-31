Twenty children were rushed to hospitals after they got into major accidents in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

One of the accidents involved a taxi crashing into a tree, injuring 10 children

the other 10 children got into a crash that left them injured, while others were treated on the scene

South Africans were disturbed by 20 children injured in two different accidents. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

Multiple car crashes in Kwazulu Natal resulted in 20 children sustaining mild and severe injuries. One of the accidents happened in Durban, and the other occurred in Pietermaritzburg.

Accidents injure 20 children in KZN

According to SABC News, the first accident happened after a taxi carrying 10 children lost control and crashed into a tree in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg. The children were taken to hospital and sustained injuries. In another accident which took place in Cato Manor in Durban, a driver allegedly lost control of the car, and this resulted in an accident which left 10 children injured.

All of the children that were injured were under 10 years old. The children received treatment on the scene before the Emergency Management Services personnel took them to a hospital in Durban for further treatment.

South Africans saddened by accidents

South Africans who commented on Facebook were saddened that the children were involved in an accident, leaving them injured.

Sphiwee Mthalane said:

"This is terrible. I pray that they recover."

Donald Chester Mafora added:

"Speedy recovery to them all."

4 people died in KZN crash which involved 2 cars and a truck

