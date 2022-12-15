The petition calling for the ban on pit bulls has finally been handed over to the government

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation managed to amass 135 000 signatures from concerned South Africans

The calls for the banning of the controversial dog breed come as the nation has seen a spike in fatal pit bull attacks

Speaking to Briefly News, Sizwe Kupelo said that his foundation has given the government until 15 January 2023 to respond to the petition

EASTERN CAPE – The Sizwe Kupelo foundation handed over a petition calling for the Ban of pit bulls as domestic pets to the government on Wednesday, 14 December.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has submitted its petition calling for a ban of pit bulls. Image: stock photo/Getty Images & Sizwe Kupelo Foundation/Facebook

Source: UGC

The petition amassed an impressive 135 000 signatures and for the patron and founder of the foundation responsible, Dr Sizwe Kupelo, this is no small feat.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Dr Kupelo reflected on the successes of the petition so far. He said:

"135,000 is not child's play to achieve. In fact, if you combine the number of people who have viewed the petition with those who shared and those who signed the number is close to a million."

Kupelo said the department of agriculture, land reform, and rural development had to address South Africans about what they planned to do about pit bull attacks as a matter of urgency.

Dr Kupelo added:

"The voice is loud enough for [the] South African [government] to do something about the pit bull attacks.

We have given the Department of Agriculture until the 15th of January to respond to the petition."

According to TimesLIVE, the foundation originally pinned its hopes on submitting the petition to the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza face to face. However, the department's failure to confirm a date for physical delivery forced Kupelo to submit it electronically.

Pit bull attacks are on the rise in South Africa

The Sizwe Kupelo foundation's petition to have pit bulls banned as domestic pets comes after the nation has seen a rise in deadly attacks from the controversial dog breed.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has come out in support of the foundation, claiming that though its mandate is to protect animals the NSPCA also values human lives, The Witness reported.

South Africans react to the submission of the petition to ban pit bulls

South Africans weighed in on the petition online. Below are some reaction:

@StephenLekoba commented:

"Please add my signature."

@DilligafDave01 remarked:

"A lot more were submitted for Zuma's impeachment, so I guess this will be ignored the same way."

@Makaezo

"Ban everything with your wokeness. Soon men will be banned."

