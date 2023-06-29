A TikTokker posted a video of a bad day she had, and the details of the dramatic day got lots of attention

Online users thought that all the bad things that happened in one day could be a sign that she must look to traditional healing

The lady's video about her bad day was all the rave as people discussed how she went through two traumatic events

One TikTok video shows that a woman was a magnet for all things bad. The lady survived a car accident only to meet another challenge.

A TikTok video showed a woman arriving to an empty home after being in a car accident. Image: j@essicahnews2

The lady's day that ended with a crime made for interesting content as she got a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented with their thoughts on her problems.

Woman showsTikTok video of home after burglars cleared her out

One unlucky lady, @jessicahnews2, had the worst day. She told viewers that she had a car accident and then got home to find that it was broken into. Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares advice after seeing woman's strange day of mishaps

People love to discuss others' issues. Many thought the woman's problems were too much and may need intervention from a traditional healer.

Aus Koki wrote:

"Nah this seems so personal."

MyParis13 added:

"Haai babygirl, deal with them the traditional way there’s no other way , so sorry love."

LELO079082 commented:

"Yoh this is definitely someone close to you or knows you well, I’m sorry dear. Kufuneka isintu straight"

SAKHILE GINIOUS ZIQU was touched:

"Sorry Nana."

renesme4ever felt sorry for the lady:

"Wow I am so sorry."

Pretty _Khosatsana exclaimed:

"Yoh phephisa babe.[I am sorry.]"

Galaxy speculated:

"No Sis this is someone very close to you. They thought you were not coming back. Deal with them traditionally."

