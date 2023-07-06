Three children are among those killed in the devastating gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg

In addition to the 16 people tragically killed in the incident, another 16 were admitted to the hospital

The gas leak is linked to suspected stolen nitrate oxide cylinders that were allegedly cut open by illegal miners

BOKSBURG - Three children are among those killed by the toxic gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg, Gauteng.

Three minors are among the lives lost in the deadly Boksburg gas leak at Angelo informal settle in Gauteng.

Source: Getty Images

A total of 16 people have been confirmed dead, with the youngest victim only one-year-old.

The mass death comes after a gas cylinder containing noxious nitrate oxide leaked, resulting in residents inhaling the gas on Wednesday evening, 5 July.

According to police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, inquest dockets have been opened to further investigate the incident, IOL reported.

16 other Angelo informal settlement residents hospitalised following Boksburg gas leak

In addition, the three children, five women and eight men were also killed.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said that some residents were resuscitated by paramedics at the informal settlement.

16 people were rushed to the hospital, four were admitted in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.

The Tambo Memorial Hospital, where the surviving victims were admitted, was previously damaged in the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion that left 41 people dead.

Illegal mining activity linked to deadly Boksburg gas explosion

Preliminary investigations have linked the nitrate oxide cylinder that caused the gas leak to illicit activity mining at Angelo informal settlement.

It is believed that nitrate oxide was used to extract gold allegedly contained within the soil within the informal settlement.

A security guard who asked to stay anonymous claimed that the gas cylinders were stolen. The thieves allegedly cut one cylinder open, which caused the deadly leak, News24 reported.

South Africans left reeling after deadly Boksburg gas leak

Below are some comments:

@Joe4421246681 added:

"This is so sad. God save South Africa."

@Shokwakhe16 questioned:

"How many people must die before this government deals with illegal mining in South Africa?"

@NgomaneEddie added:

"Highly disturbing to think that there was an element of crime which caused the tragedy."

@NgomelaTho34268 mourned:

"Oh lord, what wrongs have we done to deserve this havoc?"

@MaraEnslin grieved:

"Sad news to wake up to RIP."

