A mother of two children in Hammanskraal has opened up about her top summer beauty tips

The lady has a spa and is very passionate about self-care and the implementation thereof in daily life

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, Joyce Ralekwa shared how important good skincare is

A lovely lady who lives in Hammanskraal and has a spa has shared some top tips for summer.

Joyce Ralekwahas a spa and is passionate about skincare. Image: Joyce Ralekwa/Supplied.

Source: UGC

While the festive season brings enjoyment, it is often also a time when many people are drained from the year’s activities and workload.

Briefly News previously wrote about the sweet lady’s love of children and desire to open a children’s home to help kids who are in need.

Lady with spa shares tips

Pretty Joyce Ralekwa opened up to Briefly News about some of the ways Mzansi peeps can continue taking care of their skin while on a budget. The entrepreneur's spa is called Hands of Gold Beauty:

“The most important thing to consider with your skincare routine is to apply SPF 30/50 every time before going out to protect your PH balance.”

The mom of two also offered advice to girlies who like wearing makeup before they leave their homes:

“I'll advise them to drink a lot of water and detox.”

Hammanskraal kind woman loves skincare

Joyce notes that consistently taking care of one’s skin is fundamental to longevity and a lovely, youthful look:

“Cleanse with a milk facial of foam, then exfoliate once a week, tone every day, and moisturise.”

Supermom with 25 foster kids inspires

Briefly News previously wrote about a lady who has recovered from breast cancer and has made it her mission to help kids in need and make them feel supported and nurtured.

The mom has taken in 25 abused children and given them a good home where there is a ton of love and care.

The sweet woman also has a desire to be the first beauty pageant winner in South Africa who has no breasts. The sis takes her health very seriously and inspires many people with her tenacity.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News