A mother of two girls originally from Mpumalanga is working ardently at the spa she started in 2018

The sweet lady currently resides in and operates her business in Hammanskraal and has noble dreams that go beyond profit retention

Joyce Ralekwa tells Briefly News that she wants to help children who are abused by opening a safe home and giving them a lot of love

A sweet mom who is from Mpumalanga and lives in Hammanskraal runs her spa like a well-oiled machine and has a noble dream she wants to see realised.

Joyce Ralekwa is a mom who loves kids. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The mother of two young girls opened her spa, called Hands of Gold Beauty in 2018, initially running the business as a mobile enterprise before finding a place to operate from.

Joyce Ralekwa tells Briefly News that she undertook various roles before starting her business and previously worked in a bank, in retail, and then in lodges.

Mom of 2 employs 3

The entrepreneur provides three permanent jobs to people and has two temporary employees who help her:

“We offer massages, facials, pedicures, manicures, makeup services, foot massages, and much more.”

In addition to running a spa, Joyce also has a podcast where she and her partner endeavour to empower people:

“Our main focus is to open the business market of townships, plug the businesses, and advertise their work.

“We need to improve our economy. There is no employment anymore. We need to teach our people to circulate money amongst us like other countries.”

Mpumalanga mother has a noble aspiration

The loving parent is also passionate about caring for children in need, and wants to provide them with the care they may not have received at home:

“I am a giver by nature. I love giving, so with my business, I have homes I take care of every month.

“I want to open other branches or open a spa franchise. I also want to build a safe home or shelter for children around Hammanskraal."

Supermom with 25 foster kids inspires

Briefly News previously wrote about a lady who has recovered from breast cancer and has made it her mission to help kids in need and make them feel supported and nurtured.

The mom has taken in 25 abused children and given them a good home where there is a ton of love and care.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News