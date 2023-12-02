A mother of two in Hammanskraal who is passionate about empowering women and caring for needy children shares with Briefly News where her motivation arises from

Joyce Ralekwa is a businesswoman with a spa and utilises a portion of her money to care for children who are in need

The parent reflects on where her caring nature first emerged, tracing her love of kids back to her upbringing

Joyce Ralekwa in Hammanskraal is a caring woman with a spa. She loves kids and has two daughters of her own.

Joyce Ralekwa has a spa and is a mother of two kids who loves children. Image: Joyce Ralekwa/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The loving mom previously told Briefly News that she uses a portion of the money from her business, called Hands of Beauty, to help needy families.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the kind woman shares why she loves helping under-resourced children and dreams of opening a safe house in the future.

Hammanskraal lady loves kids

Joyce explains that her desire to help children who are raised in difficult households stems from her love of kids:

“I am from a small family. I always envied other big families with kids, and I grew a love for that.

“I love visiting families and sharing whatever I have with them. I'll always see kids not attended to and it will break me. I want to improve their situations.”

Mom of two with spa inspires

The mother of two girls also loves empowering women whom she states often struggle to break the glass ceiling in their respective sectors:

“Women are mostly not given chances, especially in male-dominated industries.”

The entrepreneur says that she loves using her voice to inspire other ladies in various ways:

“I host venting groups and events for women, where we meet and discuss social issues and share solutions and experiences.

“I am also a service provider of STEP from Siyayinqoba, a non-profit organisation that empowers young ladies from the ages of 20 to 24. They provide them with entrepreneurial skills and social issues/life skills. They offer them free services to assist with HIV, unwanted pregnancies, and more.”

Source: Briefly News