Having an appropriate outfit is a step closer to creating a memorable wedding day. In recent years, brides in South Africa have increasingly embraced traditional attires rather than having the usual white wedding. This article highlights modern Tsonga traditional dresses that couples are wearing on their big day in 2022.

Tsonga traditional wear. Photo: @vohni_designer, @tsongabrides, @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Most African conventional attires are known for their bold and bright colours with unique beadwork and matching headwear. In modern society, designers mix traditional fabric with contemporary styles to create unique fashion.

What are Tsonga traditional clothes?

The attire is made from three major prints, including the Xitsonga xibelani, Miceka, and Motjeka. The entire outfit is made up of the doek, a neckpiece called vuhlalu, a stomach belt known as nkhamu, a shirt called yele, and ti queeni.

Tsonga traditional attire for men consists of a brightly coloured robe or animal skin, a headdress with ostrich feathers and a sash around the waist. Women wear wraparound woven skirts with beaded accessories. Modern designs often come in bright shades of green, pink, blue, purple, and yellow.

Tsonga traditional attire for couples

Conventional wear is a growing trend for weddings organized in 2022. Below are the top Tsonga traditional attires for ladies and grooms. The pictures are sourced from recent social media posts of fashion designers and brides.

Strapless green mermaid gown with purple flower detail

A green strapless gown with pink flowers. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (modified by author)

Weddings are all about bright colours and amazing outfits. Green and purple never go wrong on your big day. The groom can rock a matching white shirt and pants with complementing Tsonga fabric.

Offshoulder blue and white peplum gown

Off-shoulder peplum dress. Photo: @ahibombenivatsonga on Instagram (modified by author)

Peplum designs never go out of trend. They help flatter the bride's shape and make her shine on her wedding day. Dark blue and the off-shoulder detail makes the outfit more classy.

Modern laced green and white mermaid gown

Elegant white and green ensemble. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Look effortlessly elegant in a strapless figure-hugging gown. White and green are a great colour combination. Finish the look with minimal makeup and accessories.

Green one-shoulder attire with tulle fishtail

Green one-shoulder laced attire. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Green Tsonga fabric with tulle is an amazing design for Tsonga dresses. Make the event more colourful with flower detail that matches the event's bouquet arrangement and theme.

V-neck pink and green mermaid gown with tulle extension

V-neck pink and green mermaid gown with laced extension. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Mermaid designs are synonymous with modern wedding gowns. Purple is a great colour choice since it brightens up the event. The bride can have a complementing headwrap and minimum makeup.

Colourful conventional gown

A yellow and blue gown with fluffy pink sleeves. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

The good thing about weddings is the fact that you are free to mix colours. Yellow, blue, and pink can be used together to create a bright event. Finish the look with a matching headwrap and earrings. The groom can put on a simple white and purple outfit.

Off-shoulder peplum pink ensemble

Colourful wedding gown. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Creating a fairytale wedding is every bride's dream. Pink is a favourite colour for many young ladies. Get an ensemble that embraces your curves and still makes you look great, like this peplum dress with an amazing fishtail finish.

Yellow long-sleeved body-hugging fishtail gown

A bride rocking a yellow body-hugging dress. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

Yellow screams sunshine on your big day. Mermaid designs offer timeless elegance and make you the centre of attention.

Elegant red peplum gown

Elegant red peplum gown. Photo: @sleek_afrik_ on Instagram (modified by author)

When choosing an ideal colour for your wedding day, red should be at the top of your list. It gives your chocolate tone a nice shine.

Elegant green and orange Tsonga wedding attire

A bride wearing an elegant green and orange gown. Photo: @lotious_creations on Instagram (modified by author)

Put on a show-stopping green floral dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. A matching orange train extension and colourful headwear create a picture outfit and make you stand out.

White lace wedding gown with traditional peacock detail

White wedding gown with peacock detail. Photo: @imaanibridal on Instagram (modified by author)

A wedding is worth the struggle if you are the centre of attention. Give the usual white gown an uplift with bold peacock designs. The overall style is great with or without jewellery and accessories.

Tiered one-shoulder yellow attire

A bride shining in a tiered one-shoulder yellow ensemble. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

Tiered gowns are perfect for ladies of all sizes and shapes. Yellow is a unique colour choice for marriage ceremonies. Finish the look with the signature Tsonga handpiece.

Simple but elegant green gown with pink veil

Simple but elegant green gown with pink veil. Photo: @thirtyonewoman_africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Plus-size brides should not worry about getting the right design for their big day. This strapless green ball gown with a pink veil and matching floral details is one of the best designs if you are looking for a classy Tsonga traditional attire.

One-shoulder detachable gown

One-shoulder detachable ensemble. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Minimal is the new classy when it comes to contemporary weddings that try to incorporate traditional aspects. A blue gown with minimum Tsonga fabric detail creates an enticing vision.

Off-the-shoulder green ensemble with red tulle detail

Off-shoulder green ensemble with red tulle detail. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

Your outfit does not have to be over the top with complicated designs to create a memorable event. Simple green Tsonga fabric with tulle extension on the sleeves and fishtail finish often creates magical designs.

Green wedding dress with purple flowers

Green wedding gown with purple detail. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

A traditional Tsonga marriage ceremony is not complete if the couple is not wearing green outfits with purple flower detail. The groom can have only their shirt complementing the bride's outfit.

Strapless pink gown with layers of tulle and ruffles

Off-shoulder pink ensemble. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Feel pretty in pink with this amazing gown design. The layer of tulle and ruffles will draw everyone's attention to you on this big day.

Single tulle butterfly sleeve gown

Single butterfly sleeve ensemble. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

This chic green dress screams elegance and makes the bride shine. Minimal makeup and jewellery give the entire style simple but eye-catching.

Offshoulder pink gown with blue and yellow details

Off-shoulder pink gown with blue and yellow details. Photo: @mathabobila on Instagram (modified by author)

Pink weddings are a vision and more sophisticated if incorporated with the best details of Tsonga tradition. Well-fitting ball gowns with matching earrings and an equally well-dressed groom create a breathtaking ceremony.

Red goddess

Red looks great on your wedding day. Photo: @thedivinestyle_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Properly fitting satin dresses are a nice replacement for the normal ball gowns. You do not have to worry about the best hairstyle since a matching headwrap can do the trick.

Modern one-shoulder white gown with traditional Tsonga detail

White wedding gowns with traditional Tsonga detail. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

Give the normal white gown an upgrade with eye-catching green Tsonga fabric detail. The ruffles finish and hanging green lace is a nice addition to the already amazing outfit.

Yellow-white princess ensemble

A white and yellow gown never goes wrong. Photo: @TomiRikhotso on Twitter (modified by author)

Create a Cinderella look with this ball gown design. The yellow bodice with creatively knitted ribbon detail and a complementing headpiece help create a picture-perfect style. For jewellery, have simple design earrings to give attention to the rest of the outfit.

One-shoulder blue and gold ensemble

One shoulder blue and gold ensemble. Photo: @incredibly_inlove on Instagram (modified by author)

Blue and gold are a match made in heaven, and a bride should consider the combination when choosing the wedding theme. The groom can have an all-blue ensemble with the signature Tsonga floral pattern, while the bridesmaids and groomsmen can wear blue and yellow.

Elegant blue gown with bold floral detail

Elegant blue and red ensemble. Photo: @tsongabrides on Instagram (modified by author)

A vibrant shade of blue with red floral detail creates a dazzling design. The gown looks beautiful with the red bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Cream V-neck wedding gown with bright yellow Tsonga fabric ruffled sleeves

Cream V-neck wedding gown with bright yellow Tsonga fabric sleeves. Photo: @rabelani.clarah on Facebook (modified by author)

V-neck mermaid dresses create an intricate style. Give it a Tsonga touch with ruffled yellow additions to the sleeves. Finish the look with a tulle train, matching necklace and earrings.

Simple modern traditional gown

A simple yellow wedding dress. Photo: @Tomi R on Facebook (modified by author)

A gorgeous yellow tulle gown with ruffled edges and a fitting bodice gives the bride an intricate look. Keep the hairstyle simple and have minimum makeup for a simple but ultimate sophisticated style.

Figure-hugging mermaid gown

Beautiful Tsonga traditional dresses. Photo: @vohni_designer on Facebook (modified by author)

Convert the aisle into a fashion runway with this head-turning Tsonga dress design. The outfit can be strapless or with sleeves. Make a memorable statement with an elegant tulle fishtail.

What is Sepedi clothing called?

The Sepedi people wear vibrant coloured clothes consisting of a front apron called ntepa and back apparel known as lebole. Women’s clothing has inner apparel (hele) that is tied at the waist, top clothing called metsheka, and moruka headwear.

What does the Sepedi outfit represent?

Sepedi attire is one of the most colourful among all the tribes in South Africa. The outfit’s vibrant colours represent joy and happiness.

Modern Tsonga traditional dresses are a great choice if you want to create a colourful and memorable wedding day. Choose a perfect style that fits your theme from any of the above designs.

