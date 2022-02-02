30 best Umembeso Zulu traditional attire for men and women 2022

'Umembeso or izbizo' is a gift-giving ceremony. It forms part of the traditional Zulu wedding process. Looking good is part of the tradition, although the bride and groom should remember to dress up for their in-laws and they should be decent. This list of the best Umembeso Zulu traditional attire for men and women provides options for picking the best outfit.

Umembeso dresses for makoti. Photo: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Umembeso happens after the ilobolo or dowry has been paid. It involves the groom and his family bringing gifts to the bride's family. Most people prefer to have the two ceremonies on the same day. Therefore, when selecting your umembeso Zulu traditional attire, you should consider the magnitude of the day's activities.

Umembeso Zulu traditional attire for men and women

Traditional clothing is a significant element of Zulu culture. It is bright and colourful and usually includes stylish beaded work for women and children. The type of clothing worn symbolizes one's status. This list provides the options to consider if you are looking for stylish Zulu umembeso outfits for couples.

Traditional classy umembeso dresses

According to Zulu tradition, women in different stages of their lives wear different attire. They also wear the clothing depending on the occasion. For instance, umembeso is a celebratory occasion; hence a colourful traditional dress would match the event.

What can I wear on umembeso? This list of umembeso Zulu dresses highlights the different designs you could consider for your big day.

1. Classy blue-themed dress

Classy blue-themed dress. Photo: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Zulu traditional attire is known for its distinctive bright colour. Blue is one of them, and it blends perfectly with the other colours. If paired with beaded accessories, this classy dress would be the perfect umembeso dress. The isicholo, the wide hat, makes the outfit stand out.

2. Lacy blue-themed dress

Lacy blue-themed dress. Photo: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

A lacy gown screams class in all manner of ways. However, you could turn it into your umembeso attire by adding hints of beadwork. Accessorizing it with colourful bangles makes the outfit stand out.

3. Colourful patches on a white dress

Colourful patches on a white dress. Photo: @lobola_brideprice_documentary

Source: Instagram

Umembeso dresses do not have to be monotonous. You could play around with colour and express your creativity. This gorgeous piece is classy, and the colourful patches make this outfit a statement.

4. White with a pop of colours

White with a pop of colours. Photo: @lobola_brideprice_documentary

Source: Instagram

Zulu traditional attire gives you the liberty to express yourself through colour. This classy piece does that and more. The yellow isicholo ties everything together.

5. White with a pop of colours

White with a pop of colours. Photo: @Faire Belle by Shenz

Source: Facebook

Pairing white with the Zulu traditional colours creates a statement piece. It also gives you the liberty to play around with colourful accessories.

6. Colourful mermaid dress

Colourful mermaid dress. Photo: @ntsike_ensembled

Source: Instagram

Make a statement by showing up in this statement umembeso dresses for makoti. It does not require much effort accessorizing it since its colours are bright enough.

7. Pink-themed dress

Pink-themed dress. Photo: @ntsike_ensembled

Source: Instagram

Pink never goes wrong, especially if you want to stand out. The beaded accessories make it a gorgeous Zulu traditional wear.

8. Let the beads do the talking

Let the beads do the talking. Photo: @amagugu_boutique4

Source: Instagram

If you love Zulu traditional wear, beads are the way to go. You could also invest in a colourful isicholo. Donning leather sandals compliments the outfit even more.

8. Black with a hint of animal print

Black with a hint of animal print. Photo: @amagugu_boutique4

Source: Instagram

An animal-print themed top is a simple but stylish way of pulling off your umembeso outfit. This look does not need you to go all out on the accessories. Nonetheless, you will still look stylish.

9. Stylish white dress

Stylish white dress. Photo: @deeppointfashion

Source: Instagram

White is the perfect colour to go for if you want a classy touch to your traditional Zulu dress. You could experiment with beads and accessories.

10. Look bold in red

Bold in red. Photo: @sfisomuzi0

Source: Instagram

How gorgeous is this red gown? The beautiful beaded accessories compliments it and gives out the element of luxury and comfort.

11. Lacy white with hints of beaded work

Lacy white with hints of beaded work. Photo: @wize_dadezignar

Source: Instagram

This lacy white gown gives hints of a modern and traditional Zulu wedding dress. The beautiful beadwork makes it stand out.

12. Casual in black

Casual in black. Photo: @zuludresscode

Source: Instagram

Umembeso dresses for makoti should be comfortable and decent enough for your in-laws. This piece does that and more. The minimalist beadwork makes it a statement.

13. Blue with pops of colour

Blue with pops of colour. Photo: @zuludresscode

Source: Instagram

If you love blue, this would be your go-to umembeso outfit. The hints of colour make it more playful. Donning a traditional doek makes the outfit look fancy and sleek.

14. Black blended with animal print and beadwork

Black blended with animal print and beadwork. Photo: @zulu_brides

Source: Instagram

Your umembeso dresses for makoti could be traditional and stylish. The pop of colour in your isichiso and colourful beaded accessories could do more in elevating the look.

15. Brown-themed dress

Brown-themed dress. Photo: @zulu_brides

Source: Instagram

This outfit is the perfect option if you love brown and neutral tones. The blend of matching beads gives the outfit the details that elevate its look.

16. Simple but stylish in black

Simple but stylish in black. Photo: @Zedbasket

Source: Facebook

If your fashion sense is minimalistic, this simple outfit with a hint of colourful beaded accessories will work best. It is comfortable and gives you the room to experiment with your favourite colours.

17. Blue Shweshwe dress

Blue Shweshwe dress. Photo: @zintogel

Source: Instagram

Shweshwe dresses are a perfect option if you are unsure about the best umembeso Zulu dresses. If blue is your favourite colour, a blue Shweshwe outfit will do.

18. Black and white-themed dress

Black and white-themed dress. Photo: @2goodphotograph

Source: Instagram

You can never go wrong with black and white. This combo is perfect if you are unsure about embracing colour.

19. Red-themed Shweshwe dress

Red-themed Shweshwe dress. Photo: @mzansi_shakers

Source: Instagram

Red is one of the bubbly Zulu colours. A traditional ShweShwe-themed outfit would be the perfect umembeso dress paired with a gorgeous isichiso.

20. White with a pop of colour

White with a pop of colour. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings

Source: Instagram

White with hints of the gorgeous traditional Zulu colours have never looked any better. A colourful isichiso elevates the look further.

Zulu traditional attire for men

Initially, men thought they had limited options for Zulu umembeso attire for couples. However, that is not the case anymore. Men have embraced creativity and found ways of incorporating hints of the traditional Zulu attire into casual clothes. These are the diverse ways of pulling off Zulu traditional attire for umembeso.

1. Casual in white

Casual in white. Photo: @bhutstunz

Source: Instagram

The umembeso ceremony involves a lot of singing and dancing so dressing in a comfortable outfit is critical. This casual white set with hints of Zulu colours gives the perfect balance between stylish and comfortable.

2. Playful Zulu traditional attire

Playful Zulu traditional attire. Photo: @khaya_perfect_studios

Source: Instagram

Being a little playful can never do you any harm, especially on your big day. This traditional attire does that and more. It is perfect, especially if you do not want to dress up.

3. The full traditional Zulu attire

The full traditional Zulu attire. Photo: @ntakasatraditionalhire

Source: Instagram

If you wish to go all out, this traditional set is the way to go. It shows how passionate you are about your culture.

4. Traditional Zulu-themed attire, but make it casual

Traditional Zulu-themed attire, but make it casual. Photo: @ndumis_captured

Source: Instagram

Embrace your culture through this casual outfit with animal prints and brown tones.

5. Stylish, but with hints of animal prints

Stylish, but with hints of animal prints. Photo: @tinoshabane

Source: Instagram

You could choose to be stylish but grounded to your culture through this combination. The accessories elevate the look and bring out its traditional element.

6. Shweshwe-themed outfit for couples

Shweshwe-themed outfit for couples. Photo: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

If you wish to match with the bride, this look is perfect. It is uniquely classy.

7. Colourfuly casual

Colourfuly casual. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings

Source: Instagram

How stylish is this suit? It is a break from the monotonous outfits most people wear on their umembeso.

8. White with hints of blue

White with hints of blue Photo: @nonny_banks

Source: Instagram

This outfit is easy to pull, and it matches perfectly with your accessories.

9. Earthy-toned theme

Earthy-toned theme. Photo: @mzansi_shakers

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for brown-themed traditional attire for couples, this is a great option. You could compliment it with any bright Zulu colour or beads for a pop of colour.

10. Modern earthy-toned outfit

Modern earthy-toned outfit Photo: @lobola_brideprice_documentary

Source: Instagram

If you wish for your outfit to bring out the element of class, this suit is perfect. Its colour blends perfectly with any accessories.

These details about the best umembeso Zulu traditional attire for men and women in 2022 provides options on how stylish you can be on your big day. Remember to consider comfort and decency when choosing an outfit. Nonetheless, you could twitch its design to make it suit your style. Investing in accessories could also go a long way in elevating your look.

