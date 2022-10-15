Who is Mbatha from Uzalo? Thabo William Mnguni bio, age, TV shows, net worth

Thabo Mnguni is a South African actor popular for his role Mr Mbatha on Uzalo. The shady pastor always has Uzalo viewers glued to their screens and has become a household name across Mzansi. His onscreen character has masses wondering who he is in real life. Here is Thabo Mnguni's detailed biography.

Thabo Wlliam Mnguni was born in Lamontville in KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa. He fell in love with acting as a child when the cast of Asinamali was rehearsing in Lamontville. His father was against his passion for becoming an actor for fear of apartheid. Thabo had to flee from Lamontville to Johannesburg to pursue his acting dream.

Thabo Mnguni's profiles summary and bio

Full name Thabo William Mnguni Date of birth 28th August 1965 Age 57 years in 2022 Place of birth Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal Province Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Unknown Children Three Education Drama at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Profession Actor, screenwriter, entrepreneur Production company Amanguni Productions Net worth Approximately $1 million-$5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Mbatha from Uzalo?

Mbatha, real name Thabo William Mnguni, is a South African actor. He is widely recognized for his iconic role as Pastor Mbatha from Uzalo on SABC1.

How old is Mbatha from Uzalo?

The actor was born on 28th August 1965 in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. Thabo Mnguni's age is 57 years as of 2022.

Thabo Mnguni's family

The Uzalo actor is a family man. Even though he likes keeping his personal life private, he sometimes shares incredible pictures with his three children.

Thabo Mnguni’s career

Thabo had a passion for acting from a young age. After his father disapproved of his dream of acting, he decided to run away from his home in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal and went to Johannesburg. He made his acting debut as an in-house actor in shows like Taxi Jam and Jimbo.

He graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a degree in Drama. Later, in 2006 he was cast to portray a guest starring role as a Pilot in Zero Tolerance. He then landed roles on Generations, Family Bonds, and Imbewu.

His biggest role to date is Pastor Mbatha on the SABC1 soap opera, Uzalo. Playing the conniving pastor makes him the character we all love to hate. Always up to some shenanigans, Mbatha never rests when it comes to scamming people.

Apart from acting, he also owns Amanguni Productions and Services. He often collaborates with the KwaZulu-Natal government and recently worked with them to produce a social service about bullying and torture of teachers.

Thabo Mnguni's TV shows

Apart from captivating the masses on Uzalo, Thabo has made features in the following shows:

Project Year Role Family Bonds (Seasons 1 and 2) 2007 to 2009 Bra Steve Generations (Season 1) 2011 Prisoner Imbewu: The Seed (Season 1) 2018 Sipho Uzalo (Seasons 2 to 8) 2016 to date Mr Mbatha Zero Tolerance (Season 3) 2006 Pilot

Thabo Mnguni's nominations and awards

It is without a doubt that the actor is one of the best in the South African entertainment industry. His spectacular performance on Family Bonds (2007 to 2009) earned him a nomination for a South African Film and Television Award as Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy.

What is Thabo Mnguni’s net worth?

The Uzalo actor's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $1 million and $5 million. He has made his fortune from acting and business ventures, including agriculture and mining.

Thabo William Mnguni's house

Mbatha doesn't have a house on Uzalo; he always appears to attend church and walk around the streets. In real life, he has high-end houses and properties in Johannesburg and Midrand. He likes to be at home with his friends or alone.

What kind of cars does Thabo Mnguni drive?

The wealthy Uzalo actor owns several luxury rides. His fleet includes a white KIA, a Nissan Haval double cab and a Haval Jolion.

Thabo Mnguni is indeed one of the best actors in the Mzansi acting industry. He always captivates viewers with his iconic acting. There is never a dull moment when the talented actor is on screen.

