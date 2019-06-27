Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho, commonly known as ProVerb is a South African songwriter, rapper, radio presenter, and businessman. He is best known for his debut album titled Book of Proverb (2005). Since then, ProVerb has been quite active in Mzansi’s music industry and has several solo and collaborative albums.

Here is a quick look at the renowned rapper’s career, personal, and family details.

Profile summary

Full name Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho Nickname ProVerb Gender Male Date of birth April 12, 1981 ProVerb's age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Kimberly, Northern Cape, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Onalerona Moreo Children 2 Siblings 2 Net worth $1 million Instagram @ProVerbmusic

ProVerb (rapper) biography

how old is ProVerb? The rapper was born on 12 April 1981, making him 41 years old as of 2022. He was born and raised in Kimberly, Northern Cape, South Africa. His mother was known as Dr Nomonde Thekisho, though not much is known about his father.

Who are ProVerb's siblings? The rapper grew up alongside two siblings, a brother, and a sister. ProVerb's sister is known as Lerato Mvelase, and is a famous actress, while his brother is known as Mpho Thekisho.

The rapper attended St. Patrick’s Christian Brothers’ College in Kimberley and later joined Allenby College in Johannesburg. He graduated in 2003 with a diploma in sound engineering.

Career

Shortly after his graduation, ProVerb began pursuing his passion for creating music. His efforts soon paid off when he released his debut studio album in 2005. The album was titled Book of Proverb and is still among his best-performing albums to date. The album was released through an independent record label known as Outrageous Records.

While still working on his music, the rapper landed a job at Y-FM where he worked as a technical producer. After working at Y-FM for w while, ProVerb landed a new job at Metro FM where he hosted the Drive-Time show. He also worked as a content and technical producer.

The renowned rapper then left the Drive-Time show and began hosting another show known as The Pro-File on the same radio station. The show aired on weekends and became quite popular of late. Today, Proverb works at Kaya FM where he hosts the Top 40 show.

Music-wise, ProVerb has released five more albums since Book of Proverb, all of which have been quite successful. He has also been part of various collaborative projects with other high-profile rappers in South Africa.

In 2010, the rapper was selected to co-host the sixth season of Idols SA alongside Liezel Van der Westhuizen. He worked as a co-host for about a year before finally becoming the show’s solo host.

Discography

Here is a look at the renowned rapper’s studio albums.

Book of Proverb (2005)

(2005) Fourthwrite (2012)

(2012) The Read Tape (2015)

(2015) Write of Passage (2009)

(2009) Manuscript (2006)

(2006) Some Sh*t (2020)

He has also released various Eps (extended plays) including RAP, Single Shot, and Mixed Emtions.

Awards

The rap artist has earned a few awards over the course of his illustrious music career. Here is a quick look.

Best Hip Hop Album at the 2013 South African Music Awards (nominated)

Best Male Award at the 2013 South African Music Awards (nominated).

Favourite TV Presenter at the 2017 You Spectacular Awards (won)

Hustler of the Year at the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards (won)

ProVerb Rapper's wife

ProVerb was previously married to Onalenora Moreo. The two dated for a short while before tying the knot in 2005. Their union came to an end in 2015 when the rapper reportedly caught his wife cheating on him with a famous businessman from Johannesburg. The affair led to a divorce after 10 years of marriage.

The rapper and his ex-wife have two children together, a boy and a girl. Speaking about the affair, Proverb states that he became so depressed that he contemplated suicide. After ProVerb's divorce, the rapper got into a relationship with Liesl Laurie, a hugely popular South African model.

The two dated for two years between 2016 and 2018 before going their separate ways.

ProVerb's net worth

According to Ubetoo, the renowned rapper’s net worth is $1 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

What is ProVerb's real name?

The rapper was born Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho.

ProVerb the rapper is one of the South African celebrities who prefer to maintain a low profile. There is usually little to no buzz around his life. Still, he is among the most talented rappers in the country’s music industry today. He is a brilliant rapper and a role model to anyone thinking of getting into music.

