What does Sheena Melwani’s husband, Dinesh Melwani, do for a living?

Dinesh is a transactional lawyer who counsels domestic and foreign clients on various company concerns. Sheena Melwani's husband is a member of Mintz Levin, a law firm where he advises clients on all aspects of company law. What else does he do?

Dinesh is more than a lawyer. He has partnered with his wife on social media, where he appears as an avatar. The two have collaborated to create humorous videos and images. His animated videos have gone viral, and millions of fans follow him on social media. This article details what The Real Indian Dad does besides the comical acts on YouTube and TikTok.

Dinesh K. Melwani's bio and profile summary

Full name Dinesh K. Melwani Nickname TRID, The Real Indian Dad Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1978 Age 44 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Maharashtra, Mumbai, India Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality Indian Ethnicity Hindi Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Sheena Melwani Children 2 University McGill University Profession Attorney Instagram @therealindiandad Facebook The Real Indian Dad

Dinesh Melwani's age

The transactional attorney was born on June 30 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Therefore his age is 44 years as of 2022. It is unknown where he was born; however, his religion is Hinduism of the Sindhi caste.

Dinesh Melwani's education

Dinesh moved to Canada to further his studies. He studied at McGill University, a public research university in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, from 2001 to 2004. He obtained a bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) and a bachelor of Civil Law.

Dinesh Melwani's occupation

The jurist graduated from McGill University in 2005 and began working as an attorney for Bingham McCutchen LLP. He served the legal firm from September 2005 to November 2014. Later, from December 2014 to February 2018, he began working as a corporate partner in Boston, Massachusetts, with the renowned international legal firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Later, the advocate had positions in the legal divisions of two large sogo shosha (general trade companies) in Japan: Mitsui & Co Ltd and the Tokyo office of an international law firm. He oversaw the legal matters for Mitsui in North, Central, and South America.

What does Dinesh Melwani do?

The legal practitioner works for the Mintz Levin law firm in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a co-chair in the firm's international practice advising domestic and international customers on various business-related matters.

Who is Therealindiandad?

This Instagram account belongs to the celebrity lawyer and is managed by his wife. It features a mysterious man who rarely shows up; when he does, a vast cartoon bobblehead typically obscures his face.

Dinesh Melwani's TikTok account

His verified account has over 1.9 million followers and is full of comical content about the couple. The man who appears with a face avatar on the account under the username @therealindiandad is Melwani.

Who is Dinesh Melwani's wife?

The lawyer is married to a social media star Sheena Melwani who is well-known among her followers for her compelling videos on social media. The Canadian-born pianist began her musical career by uploading her music recordings to MySpace and YouTube.

Is Sheena Melwani married? Yes, the famous singer is married to Dinesh, but the details of their wedding are unclear. The TikTok sensation is the mother of two.

Why is Sheena Melwani famous?

The celebrity rose to prominence as a result of her incredible singing talent. Melwani performs famous tunes and has been invited to perform at various events. The Canadian Indian celebrity is also known for her breathtaking viral YouTube videos and pranks on Instagram.

What does Sheena Melwani do for a living?

The Internet celebrity sings and writes music. The videos are on Youtube, and she already has millions of followers on the platform, thereby getting advertising revenue. The talented musician makes a living on singing and advertising revenue.

Dinesh Melwani's net worth

The lawyer earns money from his role in international legal practice, and although his salary is unknown, he is a strategic advisor to US and international clients at Minz. He has also worked with numerous corporations and government organizations, earning a good salary.

Sheena Melwani's husband is a transactional lawyer and a partner at Mintz Levin. His famous stage name is The Real Indian Dad, and he has achieved fame as a cartoon avatar. He interjects and makes amusing comments in his wife's TikTok videos.

