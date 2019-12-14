Jekalyn Carr’s bio: age, career, family songs, record label

Jekalyn Carr is a well-known recording artist, speaker, entrepreneur, actress, and author. Her bold yet humble personality has contributed to her success in life.

Jekalyn Carr became an influential person in her teenage years. She has released several albums and singles. She also uses her talents to inspire people across the globe.

Real name Jekalyn Almonique Carr Gender Female Date of birth 22 April 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth West Memphis, AR Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Jennifer Denise Carr Father Allen Lindsey Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, speaker, actor and author Net worth $5 million Instagram @jekalyncarr Twitter @JekalynCarr Facebook @Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr’s bio

Who is Jekalyn Carr? She is a recognized recording artist, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, actress, and author. She was recognized as an influential young person when Ebony listed her on Ebony Power 100 among the most influential people.

Carr has been featured in documentaries like Rejoice and Shout. She is also an excellent public and motivational speaker who touches many people's lives at a young age.

Jekalyn Carr's family

Jekalyn was born in 1997 in the US, West Memphis state in Arkansas. Jekalyn Carr's parents are Allen Lindsey (father) and Jennifer Denise Carr (mother).

Her father supports her music and manages her record label, Malaco Records. The talented young preacher has two biological siblings- sister Allundria Car and brother Allen Lindsey Carr Junior.

Her parents opted to homeschool her from grade four because her busy ministering schedule could not allow her to attend formal school.

How old is Jekalyn Carr?

The singer is 25 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on April 22 every year.

Preaching career

Jekalyn is a great preacher due to her bold personality and powerful voice. As young as five years, she already had an interest in ministry. She began preaching to people at the age of 13.

Great people of God like Benny Hinn and Donnie McClurkin saw a powerful preacher in her. She preaches and sings Gospel songs in church, and on television, among other platforms like BET.

She loves spreading the Gospel because she believes that her success in life comes from Him. She continues to be humble despite her vast achievements.

Music career

The talented singer began her music career at an early age. She released her first song, God Has a Promise Over Your Life, when she was only 13 years old 2010.

In 2013, she released another song; Greater is Coming. The song became a hit, which contributed significantly to her music career. Jekalyn Carr's You’re Bigger song was released in 2016 and was also a hit.

Below is a table with Jekalyn Carr's songs.

Year Song 2012 Greater Is Coming 2014 Something Big 2016 You're Bigger 2017 You Will Win 2019 I See Miracles 2020 Changing Your Story 2021 My Portion 2022 New Day 2022 Great Christmas

The artist has also released various albums, some of which were nominated for Grammy awards. Her studio albums include:

Year Album Record rebel 2011 Promise Independent 2013 Greater is Coming Lunjeal 2014 It's Gonna Happen Lunjeal 2016 The Life Project Lunjeal 2018 One Nation Under God Lunjeal 2020 Changing Your Story Lunjeal

Acting career

The talented artist is also an actress. She started her acting career as part of the Never Heard family drama. She also featured in the OWN TV series Greenleaf in its 2017 episode. In 2019, she starred in Traceless.

The multitalented songstress is an author as well. In 2018, she wrote and published a book titled You Will Win, which is a motivational book.

Nominations and awards

Carr is indeed a talented gospel singer. Most of her songs and albums have appeared at the top of the gospel charts in the US. Her You’re Bigger song became the number-one digital song in 2016. She has also received several Grammy, Dove, and Stellar nominations.

What is Jekalyn Carr's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She has accumulated most of her worth through various career endeavours and talents.

What is Jekalyn Carr's height?

She is 5 feet 1 inch or 154 centimetres tall.

Who is Jekalyn Carr's husband?

The gifted musician is still unmarried. However, there were rumours that NFL player Jawaan Taylor would become Jekalyn Carr's husband after she wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram page. She appears to have removed the post, so it is unclear whether the two are dating.

Jekalyn Carr's house and cars

Despite her celebrity in the entertainment industry, Carr has kept private details about her personal property, such as cars and where she lives.

Jekalyn Carr's surgery

There is no information about the singer having undergone any surgical procedures over the years. However, she has entered the beauty industry and launched her own beauty line, Jekalyn Beauty, which sells various beauty products.

Jekalyn Carr's wedding pictures

The recording artist is not married; hence, no wedding photos of her are available. Nonetheless, she is active on Facebook and Instagram, where she posts photos and videos of herself.

Is Jekalyn Carr related to Kurt Carr?

Jekalyn and Kurt are not related in any way. They only share the same surname. Kurt Carr is an American gospel music composer and performer born in Hartford, Connecticut, United States.

Quick facts about Jekalyn Carr

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She’s a big Kim Burrell fan.

She has two pet dogs.

She shares a birthday with TV host and actress Sherrie Sheperd.

She had her first Billboard Top 5 single at the tender age of fifteen.

Jekalyn Carr has shown the world that age is not a limiting factor if you want to achieve success. She motivates young people to follow their dreams boldly.

