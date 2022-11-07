Who is Reandi Grey? Age, husband, qualifications, career, profiles, net worth

Reandi Grey is a salient and boisterous South African actress. She identifies as a very artistic person who derives joy in colour. South Africans know her for playing Elisabeth Price on M-Net's Legacy. She was also featured in 7de Laan as Esti. Her acting prowess is one to marvel at, and so is her journey. How did she make it in the competitive acting industry?

She is a salient and boisterous South African actress.

Source: UGC

Reandi Grey amazes her fans because she is passionate about the aspects of her life. She gives her all when it comes to acting, and personalising her role as Elisabeth Price is only the tip of the iceberg. She also has a fashion line, GreyC, which creates comfortable and colourful pieces. Go through the details of Reandi Grey's biography as they let you into the unknown facts about her life.

Reandi Grey's profile summary and bio

Birth name Reandi Schutte Nickname Reandi Grey Gender Female Date of birth 24th June 1989 Age 33 years (As of November 2022) Birthday 24th June Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pretoria Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Olive brown Eye colour Grey Education Graphic Design and Development Communication (2011) Alma mater University of Potchefstroom, Hoerskool Waterkloof Occupation Actress, businesswoman Marital status Married Spouse Dewald Grey Children 2 Instagram Twitter Facebook Website

Reandi Grey's age

Reandi Grey's date of birth is 24th June 1989, which makes her thirty-three years old as of November 2022. She was born in Pretoria.

Reandi Grey's qualifications

Schutte attended high school at Hoerskool Waterkloof, and after matriculation, she joined the University of Potchefstroom. Grey graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design and Development Communication in 2011.

Reandi Grey's career

The talented actress got into the South African acting scene in 2017 as a graphic designer and makeup artist. She later landed the role of Esti in 7de Laan, the South African Afrikaans-language television soap opera. It was her first acting role, and she got it without prior experience as an actress. She made her debut in the show on 18th August 2017.

Reandi Grey on Legacy

Her impeccable acting skills granted her the opportunity to be cast as Elisabeth Price.

Source: UGC

Her impeccable acting skills granted her the opportunity to be cast as Elisabeth Price, the middle sister in the Price family in M-Net's Legacy. The members of the Price family rely on her to make things happen.

GreyC

Besides acting, Schutte packages herself as a designer. GreyC, her brand, crafts unique and easy-to-wear Bohemian pieces inspired by freedom, movement and beauty of nature. Each piece is unique due to the nature of the fabric and prints used.

To Schutte, GreyC is a dream come true, especially since it was birthed from the desire to mix and match, shapeshift, move freely and bring comfort to life.

Reandi Grey's husband

Schutte is happily married to the love of her life and friend, Dewald Grey. Reandi Grey's wedding was profiled in the second season premiere of The Wedding Bashers, the M-Net reality series. The show premiered on 14th October 2018.

Reandi Grey's children

Schuttei is juggling a starring TV role and winning at motherhood. She has two little girls. Her eldest, Heidi, was born in 2019. She had her second, Lente, who was born in January 2022.

Reandi could not hide her excitement when she had her second baby. She posted a photo of her infant on her Instagram account announcing her birth.

Reandi Grey's net worth

She also packages herself as a designer.

Source: UGC

According to speculations, the actress' net worth is estimated at $150,000.

How many children does Reandi Grey have?

The talented actress has two children. Her eldest, Heidi, is three years old, while Lente, her youngest, will turn one in January 2023.

Who plays Esti in 7de Laan?

Schutte was featured in 7de Laan as Esti. However, she left the show to focus on her role in Legacy's second season. According to speculations, she is seemingly not returning to play her role on 7de Laan.

These details about Reandi Grey depict a woman passionate about her craft. She believes in the beauty of art and how vibrant it makes life.

