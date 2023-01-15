Elaine Boeheim, the ex-wife of the famous American basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, has led a life of her own, away from the spotlight of her former husband's fame and success. Though she may be best known as her ex-wife, Elaine has her own accomplishments and story to tell.

Elaine Boeheim married Jim in 1976 and had a beautiful 17-year marriage, sadly ending in 1993. Though they went their separate ways, the two remained cordial, and Elaine has reportedly been a supportive figure in Jim's life.

Elaine Boeheim's profile summary

Full name Elaine Boeheim Famous as Jim Boeheim's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1951 Age 71 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-husband James Arthur Boeheim Jr. aka Jim Boeheim (1976-1993) Children Elizabeth (adopted) Education University of Montana Net worth $500,000

Elaine Boeheim’s bio

Born in California, United States of America, in 1951, Elaine grew up in a middle-class family. She is of American nationality and white ethnicity. Her parents were hardworking people who always taught her the value of hard work and perseverance.

After graduating high school, Elaine decided to attend the University of Montana. It was at the University of Montana that Elaine would meet the man who would change her life forever.

How old is Elaine Boeheim?

Elaine Boeheim’s first wife was born on 14 May 1951, making her 71 years old as of January 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Elaine Boeheim’s net worth?

Elaine Boeheim's net worth is estimated at around $500,000. However, there is little known about his career. Nonetheless, she is known for her philanthropic efforts and support for various charitable organizations in the Syracuse community.

Relationship with Jim Boeheim

Jim Boeheim was a basketball coach at the university and was in charge of the men's basketball team. Elaine and Jim met at a game, hitting it off immediately. They had an instant connection, and it was not long before they began dating.

In 1976, Elaine and Jim got married. They were very happy together, and their love for each other only grew stronger with time. They had a beautiful 17-year marriage together, and during that time, they had the opportunity to travel and experience different parts of the United States.

They also had the opportunity to attend many of Jim's basketball games and meet some of the most famous players in the sport. However, like some marriages, Elaine and Jim's ended. In 1993, the couple decided to part ways.

After her divorce, Elaine Boeheim, Jim Boeheim’s wife, decided to take a step back from the limelight and focus on her own life. The couple adopted one child together, whose name is Elizabeth.

Is Buddy Boeheim a twin?

Buddy Boeheim is the twin brother of Jamie Boeheim. They were both born on 11 November 1999. The two are among four of Jim Boeheim's children.

What happened to Syracuse basketball?

Syracuse University basketball faced a scandal when the NCAA found that the men's basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, failed to ensure compliance with NCAA rules within his program for nearly a decade. As a result, the NCAA imposed penalties on the program. Boeheim also received a nine-game suspension during the 2015-2016 season.

Why did Boeheim lose games?

Jim, the head coach of the Syracuse University men's basketball team, was suspended for nine games during the 2015-2016 season due to NCAA rules violations. During this suspension, the team was not allowed to have Boeheim on the bench, nor was he allowed any contact with the team during the games, which resulted in the team losing games.

Elaine Boeheim may not be as famous as her ex-husband, but she has led a life of her own, away from the spotlight of his fame and success. Elaine is a strong, independent woman who has always been driven to succeed. She has a deep determination that has helped her achieve her goals and live a fulfilling life.

