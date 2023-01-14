Inside the personal life of Alma Wahlberg's children: how many are they?

Alma Wahlberg is popularly known as the matriarch of the Wahlberg family. Her vital role and great parenting in her children's life can be seen as most of them are now top entertainers in the Hollywood business. Hence, here is a sneak peek into the personal life of Alma Wahlberg's children.

Arthur Donnolly and Alma Wahlberg attend The Other Guys' screening at Alma Nove in Hingham, Massachusetts. Photo: Robert E. Klein

Source: Getty Images

Since the inception of the onetime popular A&E reality show Wahlburgers, which aired the chronicles of Alma Wahlberg's children and their mum, they have become fans' interest. Although she is no longer alive, many still see her legacy in her children's life.

Full name Alma Mcpeck Popular name Alma Elaine Wahlberg Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1942 Date of death 17 April 2021 Age 78 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Father Arthur Ambrose Donnelly Mother Leone Floyd Brisbois Marital status Married Children 9 Husband Mark Conroy Profession Reality TV personality, restaurateur Net worth $1 million

How many kids did Wahlberg's mother have?

The former bank clerk and nurse, Alma, had nine children in her lifetime. They were all born in Boston, Dorchester, Massachusetts, USA, and are currently prominent siblings in the entertainment industry. These are Alma Wahlberg's children's names and their details.

Deborah Donnell Wahlberg (Debbie)

Deborah is the first child of the Wahlberg family. However, she died at 43 on 2 September 2003. Reports states she was diagnosed with a kidney stone, and during the process of removal via surgery, she had a heart attack and septic shock, which led to her untimely death. The incident happened the same day Mark Wahlberg's first daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg was born and was a big blow to the family.

Michell

Although much is not known about her, she is the second daughter in the family. She keeps a private life and is reportedly staying in Los Angeles.

Arthur

Patriots Day cast member Arthur Wahlberg (Uncle Archie) gives back for One Boston Day by serving lunch at the New England Center for Homeless Veterans in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

Arthur is the eldest among the Wahlberg brothers. He works as an actor, businessman, comedian, and reality TV star. Some of his hit movies are The Rude and Patriots Day. Also, he is a carpenter who deals in remodelling.

Paul

He is one of the famous Wahlberg family members. Paul is a chef, actor, and reality TV personality, and he co-owns the Burger chain Wahlburgers alongside his brothers.

Paul is also the founder and owner of Alma Nove, a restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts, named after his mother. Before this time, he had managed top restaurants like Charles Hotel and The Four Seasons. Additionally, he is a father to two children: Madison and Ethan.

Jim

Jim Wahlberg attends the Moving Mountains For The Arts Award Gala at 26 Bridge Street in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: UGC

Best known as an activist, writer, producer, and director, he is Alma's third son. He is the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, created to inspire youths. Jim also co-owns Wahl St Productions with his brothers. The Lookalike is one of his notable movies. The famous motivational writer is married to Bernarda, and they have three kids: Daniel, Jeff, and Kyra, all residing in South Florida.

Tracey

The third daughter in the family keeps her life away from the spotlight. However, she became known for appearing in the family's reality show, Wahlburgers. Her husband is Michael Macarelli, and they have three children.

Robert

He is one of the prominent American actors known for his hit movies like The Departed, Southie, and Mystic River. He also works at the Boston Power firm. He is married to Gina Santangelo, and they have two sons: Oscar and Charlie.

Donnie

Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Named after his father, Donald Edmund Wahlberg was the closest child to his mother, Alma. The New Kids on the Block bandmate and founding father is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer, and film producer.

Some of his epic roles are in movies and films like The Sixth Sense, The Zookeeper, Righteous Kill, and Ransom. The Block is one of his famous albums. The popular musician is married to American actress Jenny McCarthy. However, he has two sons, Elijah Hendrick and Xavier Alexander, from his first marriage to Kimberly Fey.

Does Donnie Wahlberg have a 3rd child?

Yes, he has Evan Joseph Asher, though he is Donnie's stepson from Jenny McCarthy's previous relationship.

Mark

Mark Wahlberg attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Me Time at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Mark is the last child but the most prominent among the Wahlberg brothers. Formerly known as Marky Mark, he is a successful actor, film producer, restaurateur, model, and former rapper. His blockbuster movies include Planet of The Apes, Boogie Nights, Top Gear, and The Substitute.

Mark was ranked as the world's highest-paid actor in 2017 and has received several awards. He is married to Rhea Durham, and they have four children: Brendan, Ella Rae, Grace Margaret, and Michael.

What are the ages of the Wahlberg kids?

Below is a run-through on the ages of the Wahlberg kids from eldest to youngest.

Deborah Donnell was born on 8 July 1960 but died at the age of 43;

Michell: She is 60 years in 2023; she was born on 12 October 1962;

Arthur: Born on 17 June 1963, he is 59 in 2023;

Paul: Born on 20 March 1964, he is 58 years old in 2023;

Jim: He is 57 years old in 2023; he was born on 19 August 1965;

Tracey: She is 56 in 2023; she was born on 16 January 1967;

Robert: Born on 18 December 1967, he is 55 years old in 2023;

Donnie: Born on 17 August 1969, he is 53 years old in 2023;

Mark: He is 51 years old; he was born on 5 June 1971.

Do the Wahlbergs have the same father?

Yes, their father was Donald Edmund Wahlberg. He was a veteran army in the Korean war and also a delivery truck driver. He married Alma Wahlberg in 1965, but they divorced in 1982 before he died in 2008.

Alma's children have three half-siblings: Buddy, Scott, and Donna, from their father's first marriage. Alma remarried Mark. But then, Mark Conroy, Alma's husband, and his late wife kept a low profile; as such, little is known about him.

Among Alma Wahlberg's children are leading names in the entertainment and food sectors. This has raised the family name to fame, especially their mother, which they hold in high esteem, even though she is no longer with them.

