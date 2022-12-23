Xavier Alexander Wahlberg: bio, age, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg is an up-and-coming American musician. He is widely recognized as the son of actor Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr., alias Donnie Wahlberg. Additionally, his mother, Kimberly Fey, is a renowned sound engineer. Many people are curious to know more about the celebrity child because of his family background.

Children of celebrities often become famous in their own right due to their family connections and the public's interest in the personal lives of celebrities. Such is the case for Xavier Alexander. Some people assume that he will follow in his parent’s footsteps. However, he is still not yet there, as he enjoys a low-key life.

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's profile summary and bio

Full name Xavier Alexander Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 4 March 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr. (Donnie Wahlberg) Mother Kimberly Fey Siblings Elijah Hendrix Profession Upcoming musician, celebrity kid Net worth $1 million

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg’s bio

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He comes from one of the USA's most famous and celerity families. Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's family consist of Hollywood stars such as Mark, Robert, Paul, Jim, Scott, Arthur, and Buddy Wahlberg.

He is the son of Donnie Wahlberg, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. His father is an established actor, singer, songwriter, rapper, record and film producer.

Who is Xavier Wahlberg's mother?

His mother is Kimberly Fey. She is a sound engineer, and the 53-year-old has been in the entertainment industry since age 22.

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's parents are divorced. They were together between 1999 and 2010. After separating from Kimberly Fey, Don remarried Jenny McCarthy in 2014. She is also a renowned American model and actress.

Does Donnie Wahlberg have a son?

The actor is a proud father of two sons. His firstborn is Xavier. He has one younger brother named Elijah Hendrix, who is also involved in the entertainment industry.

How old is Xavier Alexander Wahlberg?

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's age is 29 years as of 2022. The celebrity kid was born on 4 March 1993, making him a Pisces.

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's career

The 29-year-old is a rising musician. According to his father, he developed an interest in metal music at a young age. However, he has not released a song of his own. He will likely establish himself in the field in the future. Currently, he has been inconspicuously missing from the limelight.

What is Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's net worth?

Donnie Wahlberg’s son allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Interestingly, his father is among the wealthiest celebrities in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don is worth a whopping $25 million.

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg's height and weight

He is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Additionally, he weighs around 143 pounds, which translates to 65 kg. Lastly, he has dark brown hair and eyes.

Social media presence

What is Xavier Wahlberg’s Instagram handle? The lad is not active on social media. Unlike his family members, he enjoys a quiet life away from the limelight. As a result, it is challenging to find his pictures.

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg is a rising musician. Despite coming from a famous and successful family, he is on course to make a name for himself. He loves metal music. Lastly, his brother is also into the entertainment world.

