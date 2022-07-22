Carley Shimkus is a phenomenal and accomplished media personality affiliated with Fox News. She works as a reporter, news anchor, and co-host and headline reporter for Fox & Friends. Her journey up the ladder is a testament to her hard work and brilliance.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

What started as an internship has gradually transitioned into a successful career. Photo: @Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Carley Shimkus has set the bar as a well-spoken and gorgeous media personnel. She has nurtured her career on Fox News and has gradually risen to become a household name. This article debunks details about her age, children, husband, salary, height and net worth.

Carley Shimkus' profile summary and bio

Full name Carley Noelle Shimkus Nickname Carley Shimkus Gender Female Date of birth 7th November 1986 Birthday 7th November Age 35 years (As of July 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Long Valley, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian descent Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Weight in kg 54 kg Weight in pounds 119 lbs Height in cm 178 cm Height in feet 5'10" Carley Shimkus' measurements 34-24-35 Shoe size 10 Occupation TV correspondent, news anchor, producer Famous for Famous for Being the news reporter on the Fox News Channel Highest educational qualification Graduate Alma mater Quinnipiac University George Washington University Father Edward Shimkus Mother Zulma M Shimkus Sister Margot Shimkus Marital status Married Spouse Peter Buchignani

Carley Shimkus' age

How old is Carly on Fox? She was born on 7th November 1986 as Carley Noelle Shimkus in Long Valley, New Jersey, USA. She is the last child in her family. As of July 2022, she is thirty-five years old.

Carley Shimkus' education

Carly joined Quinnipiac University in 2005 and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She majored in Broadcast Journalism. She also attended George Washington University in 2008.

Carley Shimkus' career

Cheryl Casone and Shimkus during a book launch. Photo: @Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

Shimkus made her debut in the media industry in 2007. She started as an associate producer for Imus In the Morning. Later, in 2009, she joined Fox News as a reporter, a role she served until 2016. She also worked as a co-host for Fox And Friends First in 2021.

She has also been featured in Fox News Magazine’s web videos. My Big Fat Digital Wedding, a series of videos with advice for brides, was published in 2016. She has also been featured on FOX & Friends First, FOX & Friends, Mediabuzz, and other FNC shows.

The talented media personnel currently serves for Fox News Channel in New York as a 24-hour news reporter. In lieu of that, she co-hosts FOX Nation’s Primetime Highlights on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET, alongside Rob Schmitt.

Carley Shimkus' husband

Is Carley Shimkus married? Yes, she is. The talented news anchor is married to her long-term boyfriend, Peter Buchignani. They tied the knot on 8th August 2015 at the Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Peter Buchignani is a businessman based in Chicago. He graduated from Princeton University in 2009 and worked in several banks, including Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital.

The couple has managed to sustain their relationship despite living in different states; Shimkus lives in New York City while Bichignani lives in Chicago.

Carley Shimkus' baby

The couple started dating in 2013 and have been living happily ever since they tied the knot. They have a daughter, Zoe, who turned two in June 2022. Even though her social media is more about her escapades as a media personality, she shares snippets of her little girl.

Carley Shimkus' salary

How much does Carly make on Fox? It is unclear how much the media personnel takes home every month. However, given her rank, she bags a hefty cheque since she is one of the top news reporters working for the reputable media company.

Carley Shimkus' net worth

Shimkus' net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. Her primary source of income is her job as a media personality.

Carley Shimkus' height

How tall is Carley? Photo: @Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Carley on Fox? She stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 54 kg. She has blonde hair and blue eyes that compliment her looks.

Carley Shimkus' profiles

Shimkus is very active on social media platforms. You could interact with her through these platforms:

Carley Shimkus' biography depicts her as an incredible media personality. She has carved her name in the competitive world as a reporter, news anchor, co-host and headline reporter. She also seems to be acing it as a mum and wife.

READ ALSO: Jerry Springer's net worth, age, children, wife, education, show, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za published mind-gobbling details about Jerry Springer's net worth. He is not a new face on the screen; therefore, details about his biography shed light on his success as a media personality.

Jerry Springer is an American TV personality famous for hosting The Jerry Springer Show. He is known for being one of the oldest TV show hosts. His biography debunks unknown details about his life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News