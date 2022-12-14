Andrew Huberman's wife, age, podcast, nationality, education, net worth

Andrew Huberman is an American neuroscientist, professor, and podcaster. He is widely recognized for his Huberman Lab podcast. Additionally, he is a professor of neurobiology at the prestigious Stanford University. Generally, he boasts an illustrious career that has lasted for years. However, many people have been yearning to know more about his personal life. For instance, who is Andrew Huberman's wife?

Andrew Huberman is an American neuroscientist, professor, and podcaster. Photo: @glaucoma.org on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Huberman is single and not in any committed relationship. He is currently focused on his work, which he loves the most based on how he describes it. However, this does not mean that he will never get married.

Andrew Huberman's profile summary and bio

Full name Andrew D. Huberman Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Palo Alto, California, United States Current residence Stanford, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6′1” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Unmarried Education UC Santa Barbara, University of California, Stanford University Profession Professor, neuroscientist, podcast host Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Andrew Huberman’s bio

The neuroscientist was born and raised in Palo Alto, California, United States. Therefore, Andrew Huberman's nationality is American. Additionally, he is of white ethnicity. Considering his conservative nature, when it comes to his personal life, not much is known about his background and family.

How old is Andrew Huberman?

Andrew Huberman's age is 47 years as of 2022. The professor was born on 26 September 1975. Therefore, his zodiac sign is Libra.

Andrew Huberman’s educational background

Andrew is among the most educated people around. After completing his high school studies, he went to UC Santa Barbara in 1993, graduating in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1998, he went to the University of California, Berkeley. He graduated from the institution in 2000 with a Master of Arts (MA) in Neurobiology and Behaviour.

In 2000, he proceeded to the University of California, Davis. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience in 2004 from the university. He also went to Stanford University for his postdoctoral degree in Neurobiology and Neurosciences.

What is Huberman famous for?

Andrew is also a podcast host. Photo: @hubermanlab on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is famous as a neuroscientist and full-time professor of neurobiology at Stanford School of Medicine. He joined the institution in 2016, meaning he has been lecturing at Stanford University for over 7 years as of 2022. Initially, he was an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego. He was at the university between Jan 2011 and December 2015.

Is Huberman Lab a good podcast?

In January 2022, Andrew co-founded Scicomm Media with Dr David Sinclair. The company is responsible for the creation of the Huberman Lab podcast. Often, he brings science-related topics on his podcast. Andrew Huberman’s podcast is among the most-listened podcasts in the USA.

Did Andrew Huberman write a book?

No. He has not written a book of his own. However, he has edited a few books. For instance, he edited Principles of Neurobiology by Liqun Luo. He has also recommended various books to his followers to read.

Who is Andrew Huberman’s wife?

The professor does not have a wife. He has also not been in any serious commitments before. Therefore, he does not have children. He confirmed that he had never been a dad before on the My First Million podcast. However, he expressed his desire to have a big family someday, saying that he would want to have five children.

Andrew Huberman's net worth

The professor allegedly has a net worth of $5 million. He has primarily earned this fortune from his professor job at the University of Stanford and the University of California. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a professor at Stanford is $170,703 per year.

What does Huberman eat?

The professor takes low-carb foods. Photo: @hubermanlab on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He takes his health seriously. Therefore, he has a special diet. Usually, he takes food in low-carb. Meat, oatmeal, rice, and veggies are his favourite foods.

Andrew Huberman's tattoos

The American neuroscientist has many tattoos, but he has never revealed them to the public. In an interview with Chris Williamson, he disclosed that he got his first tattoo at 14. Among them are the full-sleeve tattoos and tattoos of his dogs.

Social media presence

He is among the most followed podcasters on social media. For instance, Andrew Huberman's Instagram page boasts 2.1 million followers at the time of writing. His Twitter account has 680.5 thousand Followers, and lastly, he has 70K thousand followers on Facebook.

Andrew Huberman's wife is among the most searched topic on the internet about the professor. The neuroscientist has never been married or in any serious relationship. Professionally, he has achieved more than anyone can imagine.

READ ALSO: Here is the untold story of Kayna Whitworth, Rhett Lewis' wife

Briefly.co.za shares another intriguing post about Kayna Whitworth. She is the current wife of Rhett Lewis and an established American journalist currently working as an ABC News correspondent.

Kayna went to Colorado State University, earning her bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Source: Briefly News