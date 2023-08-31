Where is Myron Gaines from? All about the FreshandFit podcaster

Myron Gaines is a well-known figure in the podcasting world, as he is both a professional fitness trainer and co-host of the male-focused 'self-improvement' podcast FreshandFit. However, some of Myron's views towards relationships and women have gathered backlash due to their extremity. Who is Myron Gaines, and what do we know of his life?

Myron is co-host of the FreshandFit podcast. Photo: @unplugfit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Myron's controversial approach to gender roles and women has made many associate him and his FreshandFit co-host Walter Weekes with the equally contentious Tate brothers. Photos of the Tate brothers posing alongside one another further fueled the public dismay. Here is Myron's biography summarised before we detail more on what we know about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Amrou Fudl Nickname Myron Gaines (professional moniker) Date of birth 22 September 1987 Age 35 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace New Britain, Connecticut, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight Between 70 kg and 93 kg Height 187 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Fitness coach, author, businessman, and social media influencer Education Northeastern University Native language Fluent in English and Spanish Net worth $600,000 (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram (X) Twitter YouTube

The FreshandFit podcast that Mayron runs with Walter Weekes has gathered a large fanbase since it was created in October 2020. But, as the podcast grew, so did the extreme nature of the content, including some views that are considered misogynistic. The podcast was demonetised on YouTube due to the content many believe offensive.

What is Myron Gaines’ real name?

Online and through his profession, the figure goes by Myron Gaines. But this is not his real name. Myron Gaines’ real name is Amrou Fudl.

Myron Gaines’ age

Myron Gaines’ birthday is on 22 September 1987, making him 35 years old at the time of writing. He will be 36 years old on 22 September 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Myron Gaines’ height

The public figure stands at 187 cm. His colleague and co-host Walter Weekes' height is reported most widely as 178 cm, but that value still needs to be confirmed by an authority source.

Myron co-hosts his podcast with businessman Walter Weekes. Photo: @unplugfit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where is Myron Gaines now?

Myron may have begun his online career with experience in other fields of profession. However, he seems to be still a fitness trainer, real estate mogul and podcaster as of 2023.

Where is Myron Gaines originally from?

The podcaster lives in Miami as of 2023. However, he was born in New Britain, Connecticut. He is of American nationality.

What does Myron Gaines do for a living?

Myron is a personal fitness coach and businessman focusing on real estate. He has also been credited as an author and, as of 2020, a podcaster and social media influencer.

Was Myron Gaines an agent?

Before diving into the business world, Myron was with Homeland Security Investigations as a special agent. He was based in offices in Laredo, Texas and Miami, Florida.

The podcast has over a million fans. Photo: @unplugfit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How did Myron Gaines make his money?

Myron Gaines’ podcast, FreshandFit, is believed to have been one of his primary sources of income but has since become demonetised. But, aspects like post sponsors and partnerships with other companies also contribute to the podcaster's salary.

Myron Gaines’ net worth

Some sources report the value differently, but Myron is believed to have a net worth of $600,000. This is thanks to his various entrepreneurial moves that have put him on the map as a public figure.

Myron Gaines’ profiles

Myron Gaines’ Instagram is @unplugfit, with 294,000 followers. Myron Gaines’ (X) Twitter account is under his business account, @FreshandFitPod, where he has 56.6K followers. Myron Gaines’ YouTube account can be found under FreshandFit, with 1.49 million subscribers.

Myron Gaines has become a media sensation since his podcast became mainstream and has gathered some controversies. However, his ever-growing fame shows that he is becoming a massive public figure despite many who dislike him.

