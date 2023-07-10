Who is Hein de Vries, the Unseen actor? Here is everything we know
Hein de Vries may be most well-known for his appearance on the 2023 South African soapie Unseen, but his acting experience exceeds his latest project. What do we know about the actor's life? Keep reading for all available information.
Although Hein works in the entertainment industry, little information is available on his personal life. This may be due to him taking a more personal approach to his private life or him not being as much of a household name as other actors.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Hein de Vries
|Date of birth
|2 April 1981
|Age
|42 years old in 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Birthplace
|Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
|Current nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Multiracial (coloured)
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|65 kg
|Height
|175 cm
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Profession
|Actor and stuntman
|Education
|Blackheath High School
|Native language
|Fluent in English, Afrikaans
|Social media profiles
Hein de Vries’ TV roles have slowly made him rise to the ranks of the entertainment world, especially in the action and thriller genres. But, his current role in Unseen has made more people take note of his on-screen presence and impressive acting skills.
Hein de Vries’ age
The actor was born on 2 April 1981, making him 42 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Hein de Vries’ place of birth
Although he has not directly confirmed his background, including family life, it has been widely reported that he hails from Cape Town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. It is also stated that he attended Blackheath High School in the region.
Hein de Vries’ movies and TV shows
Despite his most notable role being in Unseen, Hein's acting career spans over the years, with features in high-profile productions. Here are his most memorable parts besides Unseen:
- Mad Max: Fury Road (stunts, 2015)
- Chappie (2015)
- The Mummy (stunts, 2017)
- Tomb Raider (stunts, 2018)
Hein made his TV acting debut in 2008 on two episodes of the local drama series Transito. Since then, he has appeared in local and international productions like Invictus, 10,000 BC, Sara se Geheim, Colour TV, Natalee Holloway, Montana, and eKasi: Our Stories.
Hein de Vries’ profiles
Hein only seems to have one form of social media, which may be no surprise since he shies away from the limelight. He has an Instagram page under @heinstein7, with 1,579 followers.
Hein de Vries may already have an established acting career, but his breakout role in Unseen shows he is just starting in the entertainment world and that he has a bright future.
