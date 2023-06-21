Elizabeth Allen: Interesting facts about Tim Allen's daughter

Elizabeth Allen Dick is best recognised as Tim Allen's daughter, although she is slowly carving a career as an actress. Did her parents influence her decision to take that path? If so, how? Read on to find out!

Elizabeth Allen Dick is often linked to The Santa Clauses series, where she portrays Tim Allen's daughter. Go through these details as they unpack who she is beyond the figure depicted in the show.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Allen Dick Date of birth 28th May 2009 Age 13 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 28th May Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth The United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk Famous as Tim Allen's daughter Sibling 1 (Katherine Allen) Occupation Teen actress

Elizabeth Allen Dick's age

How old is Elizabeth Allen? She is 14 years old as of June 2023, and she was born on 28th May 2009 to Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk in the United States of America.

Tim married Laura Diebel in April 1984, and they had their daughter, Katherine, in December 1989. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2003, and Tim moved on and married Jane Hajduk in October 2006. Jane is also an actress.

Elizabeth Allen Dick's career

Concerning her education, Elizabeth is presumably attending a secondary school. However, information regarding where she is studying remains a mystery. Similarly, her father holds a Bachelor of Science in communications with a minor in design and philosophy.

The epitome of Elizabeth's acting career is playing Sandra Claus in The Santa Clauses series. She is Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin's youngest child and has two older brothers, played by Austin Kane and Eric Llyod.

Elizabeth Allen's feature in The Santa Clauses is her TV debut. It is also the first time she shares a set with her father.

Similarly, Tim Allen has an illustrious acting career spanning 35 years. Some of his notable acting credits include:

Home Improvement (1991–1999)

(1991–1999) Last Man Standing (2011–2021)

(2011–2021) Toy Story

The Santa Clauses (1994–present)

(1994–present) Tropical Snow (1988)

(1988) Galaxy Quest (1999)

(1999) Joe Somebody (2001)

(2001) Zoom (2006)

(2006) Wild Hogs (2007)

(2007) The Six Wives of Henry Lefay (2009)

(2009) Crazy on the Outside (2010)

(2010) 3 Geezers! (2013)

(2013) El Camino Christmas (2017)

Elizabeth Allen Dick's net worth

Elizabeth is only 14 years old and is still a student. Therefore, her net worth is not publicly accessible. Tim Allen's net worth is $100 million, earned from his flourishing career as an actor, comedian, film director, screenwriter, TV director, TV producer, voice actor and film producer. He rakes in a salary of $235 million per episode.

Elizabeth Allen Dick is Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk's youngest daughter. She prefers living away from the limelight and is not on social media. Nonetheless, she graciously showcases her talent through her impeccable acting skills.

