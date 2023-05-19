Daniella Varsano's bio: Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano's third daughter

Daniella Varsano is the third daughter of actress Gal Gadot and businessman Jaron Varsano. The little girl's parents have kept her out of the limelight as well as her older sisters.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano with their daughters. Photo: @gal_gadot (modified by author)

Gal Gadot, born in Israel, made her Hollywood debut in the fourth Fast & Furious action film. She cemented her fame when she was cast as Princess Diana of Themyscira in the Wonder Woman film series. The former Miss Israel has been a leading lady in several films, including Red Notice, Justice League and Death on the Nile.

Daniella Varsano's profile summary and bio

Full name Daniella Varsano Date of birth June 2021 Age One as of May 2023 Birth sign Gemini/Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Gender Female Parents Gal Gadot Jaron Varsano Siblings Alma Maya Known for Being Gal Gadot's daughter

Daniella Varsano's age

Daniella was born on June 2021. The exact date was never disclosed. She is one year old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is either Gemini or Cancer.

Daniella Varsano's parents

Her parents are actress Gal Gadot and businessman Jaron Varsano. Daniella is the youngest of three children. The Wonder Woman actress is married to businessman Jaron Varsano. The wedding ceremony was on 28 September 2008.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Gal Gadot

Gal was first introduced to the media when she was crowned Miss Israel in 2004. After her pageantry reign, Gadot joined the military due to compulsory enlistment for Israeli citizens over 18. According to sources, she was in the Israel Defence Force for two years and served as a fitness and combat instructor.

Her acting debut was on the Israeli TV series Bubot in 2007, but her role in the fourth instalment of the box-office hit Fast & Furious impacted her acting career and marked her entry into Hollywood.

The former pageant queen reprised her character as Gisele in two more movies in the street racing franchise before moving on to a role that would cement her notoriety.

According to her Rotten Tomatoes profile, on 4 December 2013, Gal announced she was named the new Wonder Woman and would introduce the character in the Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice movie.

Wonder Woman the film was released in 2017 and starred Chris Pine. The movie was a box-office hit, and a sequel was given the go-ahead and released in 2020.

Jaron Varsano

Also known as Yaron Varsano, Gadot's husband grew up in a Jewish family and was raised in Amsterdam. He is a businessman, a Tel Aviv real estate developer, and a producer.

Jaron and his brother, Guy, created and built the Varsano Hotel in Neve Tzedek District, Tel Aviv. According to reports, they sold the hotel to Russian-Jewish businessman and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich for over $20 million in 2015.

In 2017, Varsano sold the rest of his real estate portfolio and moved from Isreal to Los Angeles to his wife. The move to the United States was made due to the actress' demanding shooting schedule.

The couple started a production company called Pilot Wave in 2019. They aim to create significant roles in film for women. According to Forbes, their first project was a holocaust film, Irena Sendler, starring Gadot.

Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano. Photo: @jaronvarsano (modified by author)

In an interview, the former Miss Israel described how she met Jaron in 2006 through mutual friends at a party in the Israeli desert. He proposed two years later, and after 14 years of marriage, they had three daughters.

Where is Gal Gadot living now?

She currently resides in California with her family. It is reported that she bought a home in Malibu. She also owns a house with her husband in Tel Aviv.

How many biological children does Gal Gadot have?

The actress has three daughters with her husband, Jaron. They welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their second little girl, Maya, was born in 2017. The last addition to the family, Daniella, was born in June 2021.

How much money does Gal Gadot have?

Her net worth is an estimated $30 million. Most of her wealth comes from her acting career, but the Fast & Furious star also has multiple endorsement deals and a production company with her husband.

Daniella Varsano is the youngest of three children and a child celebrity because of her mother's fame. Her mother, Gal Gadot, gained notoriety after being cast as Wonder Woman. Gal and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are raising their children away from the spotlight.

