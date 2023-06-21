Joy McManigal's age, bio, family, nationality, divorce, height, net worth

Joy McManigal is an American celebrity ex-wife and life coach. Her ex-husband, Giancarlo Esposito, is famous for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. Besides her public status, McManigal has her own story.

Joy McManigal wears many hats thanks to her passion for human services and her academic background. What has she done up until now, personally and professionally?

Joy McManigal's profile and bio summary

Full name Joy McManigal Gender Female Date of birth 26th April 1958 Age 65 years (as of July 2023) Birthday 26th April Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth The United States of America Current residence Green Valley, California, USA Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Occupation Life coach Educational background Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Giancarlo Esposito Children 4 (Kale Lyn Esposito, Syrlucia Esposito, Ruby Esposito, and Lyra Esposito)

How old is Joy McManigal?

Joy McManigal (aged 65 years as of June 2023) was born on 26th April 1958 in the USA. Details about her family and upbringing are not publicly available.

Joy McManigal's height

Joy is slightly shorter than her ex-husband, who is 5 foot 8 inches tall. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Education

According to her LinkedIn profile, Joy is an alumnus of Stanford University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She later transitioned to the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) between 1984 and 1986 and graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations & Economics.

Joy McManigal's career

Joy prides herself as a life coach, event planner, career counsellor and philanthropist. She is also into youth leadership, global education, nonprofit management and arts & entertainment.

McManigal was a director of Alumni Affairs and Development at John Hopkins, overseeing annual fund drives. She also worked as an associate director at Women In Film and was once the manager of her husband's production company, Bhakti Productions.

Giancarlo Esposito's spouse was the project manager at the Creative Coalition in NYC between 2008 and 2009. Since 2010, she has been involved in humanitarian and advisory services working with organisations such as:

Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Hyde Park, New York

World Merit

Joy McManigal's husband

Joy McManigal was married to Giancarlo Esposito between 1995 and 2015. Giancarlo Esposito is an American actor and director born in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He is famous for portraying Gus Fring in the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad between 2009 and 2011. He was also cast in Call Saul, Breaking Bad's prequel series, between 2017 and 2022.

Giancarlo Esposito's movies and TV shows

Giancarlo Esposito's other notable acting credits include:

Homicide: Life on the Street (1998–1999)

(1998–1999) Once Upon a Time (2011–2017)

(2011–2017) Revolution (2012–2014),

(2012–2014), Dear White People (2017–2021

(2017–2021 The Boys (2019–present)

(2019–present) The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022–present)

(2022–present) The Mandalorian (2019–2023)

(2019–2023) Godfather of Harlem (2019–present)

(2019–present) Westworld (2016)

As an award-winning actor, these are his notable awards and nominations:

Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2012, 2019, 2020).

Joy McManigal's divorce

Joy's marriage of over two decades ended in 2015. According to records, the former couple called it quits because Joy presumably wanted to live on her terms. However, neither Joy nor Giancarlo has publicly opened up about the divorce.

Joy McManigal's children

Throughout their marriage, Joy McManigal and Giancarlo Esposito had four children. However, less is known about Giancarlo Esposito's daughters besides their names, Kale Lyn Esposito, Syrlucia Esposito, Ruby Esposito, and Lyra Esposito.

Giancarlo Esposito shares an admirable relationship with his daughters. He speaks highly of them and often shares his love for them on social media.

Joy McManigal's net worth

Joy has not disclosed her finances; hence, her net worth is inaccessible. Similarly, Giancarlo Esposito's net worth is approximately $8 million, accumulated throughout his acting career. He rakes in a salary of $165,000 per episode.

Joy McManigal's biography takes you through her life and known details about her life. She maintains a low profile. Whether she remarried after the divorce is unclear. Her career achievements express her passion for what she does.

