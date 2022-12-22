What happened to Tracey Wahlberg? Here is everything you need to know

Tracey Wahlberg came to the limelight after featuring in the reality TV show Wahlburgers alongside her family members. She is also famous for being the sister of Mark Wahlberg, a renowned actor, rapper, songwriter, and entertainer. Having appeared in the Wahlburgers, Tracey has had a fair share of fame as many people became curious about knowing more about her.

The Wahlberg family has acquired the status of a famous family. Unlike her siblings, who are mainly entertainers, Tracey Wahlberg is shy of the media space and does not take public recognition seriously. Aside from the show she featured in, she lives her life away from social media while caring for her family.

Tracey Wahlberg's profile summary and bio

Full name Tracey Wahlberg Gender Female Date of birth 16 January 1967 Age 55 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Mother Alma Wahlberg Father Donald Wahlberg Siblings 11 Marital status Married Husband Michael Marcarelli Children 3 Profession Reality television show star

Background information

The celebrity sister was born in Holbrook in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on 16 January 1967. Tracey Wahlberg's age in 2022 is 55 years. She is of mixed ethnicity because of her parents' diverse ancestry, but she holds American nationality.

Who are the nine Wahlberg siblings?

Although the children from Alma and Donald's relationship are nine, there are three others from Donald's first marriage: Buddy, Scott, and Donna. Here is a run-through of Tracey's siblings:

Deborah Donnell (Debbie) was born on 8 July 1960;

Michell was born on 12 October 1962.

Arthur is the first son born on 17 June 1963. He is an actor and businessman and has appeared in movies like Patriots Day and The Rude .

and . Paul is the second son born on 20 March 1964. He is a chef, actor, and reality TV star.

Jim was born on 19 August 1965. He is an activist, writer, producer, and director. One of his notable movies is The Lookalike .

. Robert was born on 18 December 1967. He is a famous actor known for movies like The Departed and Mystic River .

and . Donnie came into the world on 17 August 1969. He is a singer, songwriter, and actor. One of his hit albums is The Block .

. Mark is the last child and son of the Wahlberg family. He was born on 5 June 1971. He is a successful actor, film producer, restaurateur, model, and former rapper. His notable movies include Boogie Nights, The Substitute, and Top Gear.

Tracey Wahlberg's occupation

The famous family member keeps a low profile life. But then, her profession primarily relates to her reality TV show appearances. In 2011, she made an appearance on the Anderson Live television show.

Another major run that shot her out of obscurity was the A&E reality show series which commenced on 22 January 2014 and ended on 31 July 2019. Wahlburgers had ten seasons and 95 episodes in the five years of its production.

Personal life

Despite living a private life, it is revealed that Tracey is married to Michael Marcarelli. When they married is unknown, but they have three children. Tracey Wahlberg's daughter or children's names have yet to be discovered.

Tracey Wahlberg's parents

Her parents are Donald Edmond Wahlberg, a veteran of the United States Army in the Korean War and later a delivery driver before he died on 14 February 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. On the other hand, her mother is Alma, an American matriarch, former bank clerk, and nurse aide. She was also a reality TV star in the family show Wahlburgers.

What was Alma Wahlberg's illness?

Reports have it that she had dementia for some time, leading to her death in 2021 at the age of 78. When Mark shared the trauma of his mom's death, he said:

It was tough. She was very sick, went home to visit her… say goodbye… FaceTiming constantly… We knew that it was inevitable. I just tried to hold on and be as positive as possible.

What happened to Mark Wahlberg's sister Debbie?

Debbie died on 2 September 2003. She was diagnosed with a kidney stone, and in the process of removing it through surgery, she had a heart attack and a septic shock leading to her death. She died at 43, the same day Mark's first daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg was born.

Who is Brandon Wahlberg's father?

His father's name is unknown, though he is Tracey's son. It is not revealed if Michael Marcarelli is his father. Brandon made appearances with his uncles in the Wahlburgers show. He works at a warehouse in Boston.

Net worth

According to One World Information's website, Tracey Wahlberg's net worth is between $11 million and $25 million. Her brother, Mark, is worth $400 million, Donnie has a wealth of $25 million, and Robert's estimated net worth is $3 million.

Tracey Wahlberg is a famous American reality TV show star and a member of the prominent Wahlberg family. Unlike many of her siblings on the front lines of the media, Tracey chose a quieter path for her career. She is happily married with three children.

