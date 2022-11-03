Fans of the local hit drama series The Republic can rejoice that their favourite soap is officially back for a second instalment as of 2022, with more twists and turns expected. Some iconic actors return to reprise their roles, with one or two new members to shake things up. Here, we discuss The Republic season 2 actors, the number of episodes to expect and the storyline.

With The Republic season 2 currently out, there is much speculation on what fans can expect from their favourite show. While you will have to watch it to get the full experience and storyline, we can offer you some insight into what you can expect.

Before we go into further details, The Republic season 2 release date was on 2 January 2022, with the final episode airing on 27 March 2022. There was much hype surrounding the show on social media, with generally good reviews. Here is what you can expect from the show this time around.

The Republic teasers

For those with burning questions, like if the President is dead in The Republic season 2, there are some titbits you can get your hands on to gauge what you can expect. The Republic season 2 teasers are as follows:

President Mulaudzi (Florence Masebe) successfully won his second presidential term, but with dire consequences. A failed coup attempt adds to the chaos. You can expect two new young leads with additional characters to add to the already-riveting storyline.

Full storyline

There is no full detailed description of the storyline out currently, seemingly because the show's creators want you to watch the show in full to get the entire plot. But the teasers mentioned above give the show's foundation and what you can expect.

How many seasons does Republic have?

There are only two seasons, as the second one was only released at the beginning of 2022. Discussions for the upcoming instalment are not in the works yet.

Will there be The Republic season 3?

There has been no confirmation or public talks about The Republic season 3.

Who wrote The Republic season 2?

Tshedza Pictures produced the show. Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon are the show's creators, executive producers and leading writers.

How many episodes are there in The Republic season 2?

As mentioned earlier, The Republic season 2 aired on Mzansi Magic on 2 January 2022 and the storyline unfolded over 13 episodes. The Republic season 2's final episode aired on the same channel on 27 March 2022. The Republic season 2 full episodes can be caught on Showmax.

The Republic cast season 2

The show sees some acting heavyweights in its cast, with some new additions. Here are the current actors you can see in the new instalment of the series:

Masasa Mbangeni as Bridget

Noxolo Dlamini as Thina

Thembi Nyandeni as Mama G

Lebohang Motaung as Solomon

Solomon Sebothoma as Fistos

Florence Masebe as President Lufuno Mulaudzi

Lemogang Tsipa as Sizwe

Mdu Gumede as Captain Radebe

Bonnie Mbuli as Nandi

Kgosi Mongake as Mzee

Bongile Mantsai as MK

Tsholo Mashishi as Lizzie

Phumzile Mlangeni as Nomzamo

Jerry Mofokeng as Judge

Makalo Mofokeng as Shakes

Chichi Letswalo as Mrs Ndlovu

Stephen Manaka as Supermarket Owner (Chukudu Manaka)

Keneilwe Matidze as Tembisa Female Officer

Charmaine Mtinta as Thabiso

Lehasa Moloi as Dr Prince

Krijay Govender as Yavini

Sello Motloung as Reverend Lamula

Motsoaledi Setumo as Butterfly

Nat Ramabulana as Rudzani

Khanyisa Bunu as MK's Mai

The Republic season 2 actors are partly to thank for the successful storyline, but the riveting storyline and plot twists ultimately make this show a well-loved household favourite. Catch up on the latest drama on Showmax.

