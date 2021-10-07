Bleach is arguably one of the best Japanese action fiction series. The manga series tells the thrilling story of Ichigo Kurosaki, who can see ghosts. The series aired between 2004 and 2012; the first episode aired on 5th October 2004. Over eight years later, the show is expected to be back on the screens. So, will Bleach anime return in 2021? Naturally, fans are eager to know more about it.

Tite Kubo is the creator of Bleach. Thanks to his creativity, the manga series has remained relevant for over one and a half decades. In addition, the series stars some of the best actors in the genre, such as Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh, and many others. So, is bleach coming back?

Will the Bleach anime return in 2021?

The Final Arc, Bleach's final season, is expected to return in 2021. Since the creators hinted about its return, fans have been speculating about the return date. While announcing its return, Tite Kubo revealed that the series would air at night because it would be uncensored.

Has the Bleach anime return date been confirmed? Unfortunately, Tite Kubo and Shonen Jump are yet to confirm the exact date of its return. However, you can follow them on social media for more updates.

Some fans are convinced that the show might not return in 2021 since the year is almost ending. So, is Bleach coming back in 2022? Considering the effects brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the production of the series was delayed. However, these are still unconfirmed speculations.

How many episodes will Bleach season 17 have?

The new Bleach episodes are yet to be released. However, it is known that the team from episode 366 (Chapter 480). Many believe that season 17 will have between 60 and 80 episodes, and the length will remain the same. However, this information is not official as it has not been confirmed.

Is the Bleach 2021 trailer out?

Currently, there is no official trailer for the new Bleach anime season. The ones available on YouTube are fan-made. However, while celebrating its 20th anniversary, they gave a slight hint of what fans should expect. In other words, the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Arc trailer available online is not the official one.

Similarly, the cast of the new season of Bleach has not been named. However, many Bleach characters may be retained.

Is Bleach anime worth watching?

Yes. Apart from featuring the best actors and actresses, the show has an electrifying storyline. If you are an anime lover, you have every reason to watch it. Bleach in 2021 will focus on the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. Considering this is the last season, expect more from the creative team and actors.

No doubt, the Bleach anime return announcement caught many by surprise. The series ended unceremoniously in 2012, leaving many fans confused and unhappy. Shonen Jump and Tite Kubo announced its renewal on March 2021, but they are yet to provide further details about its return.

