Darling in the Franxx Season 2: announcement, release date, episodes

If you are a series enthusiast, then you must be familiar with the Darling in the Franxx series. The first season of the hit anime ended in July 2018, and fans were eagerly waiting for Darling in the Franxx Season 2. But no one thought that they would have to wait for two years. So the big question is, when is the release date? Find out more here!

It has been one of the recently hyped conversation topics in the anime industry. Photo: @Atsushi

Source: Instagram

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 has been one of the recently hyped conversation topics in the anime industry. This might be one of the most controversial anime in history, with audiences having two extremes: either loving the show or hating it completely. So how many seasons does Darling in the Franxx have? This post-apocalyptic themed anime season had 24 episodes in its first season. Here is everything you need to know about it.

About Darling in the Franxx Season

The show follows humanity as they are almost at the edge of extinction. Photo: @Atsushi

Source: Instagram

Atsushi Nishigori directed the first season of Darling in the Franxx sequel. It is a science fiction story that screens a post-apocalyptic situation where humanity is at risk. In the show, humans are attacked by giant ferocious creatures knows as klaxosaurs. The klaxosaurs have almost wiped out every last remnant of human life that remains. The show follows humanity as they are almost at the edge of extinction. The remnants have grouped and named themselves ape.

Hiro is the main protagonist of the show. He is on a mission to rescue humanity, but the journey ahead is not easy. What will be the consequences? This is expected in the next premiere. The first premiere had given out some of the best thrilling sequences to the viewers. But the big question is, when is Darling in the Franxx Season 2 announcement date? Read below to find out!

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 release date

Has Darling in Franxx ended? While the anime had excellent reviews and was watched by millions of people globally, people are still hopeful that there will be a season 2. Being a co-production between Studio Trigger and CloverWorks, there are high chances that either of them will go ahead with the season 2 production. The good thing is that there is an insatiable demand for another premiere.

When the first series concluded in July 2018, fans were hopeful and expecting the next season to premiere in late-2019 or latest, mid-2020. Nevertheless, Darling in the Franxx has not released any commutation on the scheduled release date. That leaves the fans with the option of being patient. There is an optimistic prediction that it will be released in late 2021, but a more realistic one would be early or mid-2022.

How many episodes are there in Darling in the Franxx Season 2? It is hard to predict as the Darling anime season 2 has not yet been released. But if it happens to be released, the chances are that it will have 24 episodes, just like the first premiere.

The expected storyline of season 2

Although there has been no announcement about season 2, there are many things fans would expect. In season 1, remnants tried their best to rebuild their world, and the main villain promised to return one day. It is, therefore, easier to predict that in 2, villains will be returning, creating more trouble. In addition, we speculate there is even more adventure and thriller elements with destruction. But, these are just speculations as plot details are not yet released.

Darling in the Franxx: cast

Below are the main characters who graced the show. There are high chances they will also feature in season 2 if it happens to be released. See them below!

Hiro – He is the primary protagonist of the series. He was in a relationship with Zero.

– He is the primary protagonist of the series. He was in a relationship with Zero. Zero Two - She is referred to as the war hero, the primary heroine, and a supporting character. Her codename, 002, is known as the Partner Killer because of her horns and the Klaxosaurs’ blood in her veins.

- She is referred to as the war hero, the primary heroine, and a supporting character. Her codename, 002, is known as the because of her horns and the Klaxosaurs’ blood in her veins. Futoshi - He is a former Parasite known as 214. Besides his deep affection for food, Futoshi does his best because he wants to protect Kokoro.

- He is a former Parasite known as 214. Besides his deep affection for food, Futoshi does his best because he wants to protect Kokoro. Ichigo - As Squad 13’s commanding officer, she led the team. She manages to alienate Zero Two the most in the entire squad.

- As Squad 13’s commanding officer, she led the team. She manages to alienate Zero Two the most in the entire squad. Goro - He was previously known as Parasite 056 of Thirteenth Plantation. When pushed to the limit, he will assume control of the team to safeguard the squad’s survival and stability.

- He was previously known as Parasite 056 of Thirteenth Plantation. When pushed to the limit, he will assume control of the team to safeguard the squad’s survival and stability. Kokoro - He uses the codename 556. Her original partner was Mitsuru. However, not knowing how to express her true feelings for Ichigo caused her to have a stormy relationship with Mitsuru.

- He uses the codename 556. Her original partner was Mitsuru. However, not knowing how to express her true feelings for Ichigo caused her to have a stormy relationship with Mitsuru. Miku - Miku is the most aggressive and obstinate of the girls, and she is not afraid to clash with the boys.

- Miku is the most aggressive and obstinate of the girls, and she is not afraid to clash with the boys. Mitsuru – He uses code 326 as he was partnered with Kokoro to pilot the Franxx called Genista. Previously, he was Ikuno’s partner and Chlorophytum’s pilot.

– He uses code 326 as he was partnered with Kokoro to pilot the Franxx called Genista. Previously, he was Ikuno’s partner and Chlorophytum’s pilot. Zorome – His codename was 666. His partner was a girl called Miku, and they piloted the Franxx Argentea.

Why is Darling in the Franxx so hated?

The simple answer to this question will be due to show being involved majorly in the character development sacrificed the plot development. In the story, each character has problems related to something and different personalities.

Will there be a Darling and the Franxx season 2? While we certainly hope for Darling in the Franxx Season 2, the future does not look promising. A renewal of the same seems unlikely, owing to how the premiere ended and the logical restrictions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic. But despite all, it was a great show that we all hope to see returning to the screen.

