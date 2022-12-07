Melanie Olmstead was a talented part of the production crew on the massive show Yellowstone until she died suddenly under strange circumstances. Many have speculated about how she really passed and how the show is currently getting along without her. So, what happened to her, and what else do we know about her life?

Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner star in the show. Photo: @Yellowstone and @modernwest on Twitter (modified by author)

Melanie Olmstead's Yellowstone role was pivotal to the show, being part of the filming crew and transporter for production teams. Besides Yellowstone, she was part of the production teams for major movies before her untimely death. Before getting into other productions, she has worked on, here is a summary of her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Melanie Olmstead Nickname Melanie Date of birth 15 November 1968 Age 50 years of age at the time of her passing (2019) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Romantic orientation Gay Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Annalise Ford (2015) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 55 kg Height 165 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Janet Corbridge and Reid Howard (adopted parents) Profession TV and film producer Native language English $3 million–$5 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles None

Melanie Olmstead’s Wiki and other sources have mentioned that besides working on Yellowstone, she has also worked on major productions like Hereditary, Good Joe Bell, Point Break, John Carter, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, Jackie & Ryan, Wind River, Snatchers, and Andi Mack.

Who was Melanie Olmstead to Yellowstone?

So, who did Melanie Olmstead play in Yellowstone? As mentioned earlier, she is a TV and film producer and worked as part of the filming crew and transporter for any production teams needing assistance.

Is Kevin Costner's daughter in Yellowstone?

While on the show's topic, many wonder if the show's main protagonist and his on-screen daughter are related in real-life. His on-screen daughter is Kelly Reilly, and they are not connected.

Melanie Olmstead’s age

The production worker was 50 years of age at the time of her passing in 2019.

The show’s cast members Taylor Sheridan and Mo Brings Plenty attended the premiere of Paramount Network's ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Melanie Olmstead’s wife

She was married to Annalise Ford at the time of her passing, with the couple getting married in 2015.

How did Melanie Olmstead pass away?

What happened to Melanie Olmstead remains an essential topic of debate since various sources state that she had died in different ways, with reports that Melanie Olmstead was poisoned on a cruise to rumours that she died in a car accident.

In truth, she died at her home after suffering complications from cancer.

Melanie Olmstead’s obituary

Her official obituary reads:

'Melanie Olmstead worked in location management and transportation for a number of Hollywood films, and she lived in Utah. Melanie Olmstead died in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 25 May 2019.

Melanie Olmstead loved animals and had loved horses since she was a small child. However, her horse Mahogany, whom she had since college, reached the age of 37 on 12 June 2018.

Melanie Olmstead was an essential part of the show's team, and her shock death came as a surprise just as the second season was released. Her touching obituary shows she will be dearly missed.

