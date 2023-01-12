The life story of Jon Jay's dad, Justo Jay: where is he today?

In the 1980s, the Miami drug trade was at its peak, and one of the key figures in this illegal enterprise was Justo Jay. He was associated with the notorious "Cocaine Cowboys" gang, which was responsible for importing massive amounts of narcotics into the United States. This group, led by Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta and other powerful figures, was known for its brutal tactics and willingness to use violence to protect its interests. This article explores Justo Jay's association with the Cocaine Cowboys and his personal life.

Justo Jay is a former drug trafficker who was a key figure in the Miami drug trade during the 1980s. His fame skyrocketed because of his son, Major League Baseball's superstar Jon Jay, whose real name is Jonathan Henry Jay.

Justo Jay's profile summary and bio

Who is Justo Jay?

Justo Jay, the father of Jon Jay, is a former drug trafficker. He is reportedly 66 years of age as of 2023. He is a Cuban-American national of Caribbean ethnicity. In an interview, his child, the famous baseball star Jon Jay, revealed:

I grew up in the Cuban culture. My grandparents, and everything we ate, everything we did, was in that family-oriented Cuban tradition. - Jon Jay

Jay’s Cocaine Cowboys involvement

Jay was associated with the notorious Cocaine Cowboys gang, which was responsible for importing massive amounts of cocaine into the United States during the height of the drug epidemic in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s. The group was led by Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta.

Justo was arrested and charged in 1988 when his son was around three years old. He served 19 years in prison and was released in 2007. His sentence was supposed to be longer, but he appealed the sentence in court.

Justo Jay’s net worth

Jay of the Cocaine Cowboys gang is not publicly available. However, it is believed that he made millions of dollars through his involvement in the drug trade as a key figure in the Miami drug trade during the 1980s.

Justo Jay’s wife and children

Justo Jay's wife is Maria Marta Jay. However, not much is known about her. The couple was blessed with one son, Jon Jay. Cocaine Cowboys' MLB’s son is a former Major League Baseball player and coach.

Jon is now married to a lady named Nikki. Together, the couple is blessed with three kids: Brooklyn, Berkley and Jaxon.

The former drug lord also has a daughter whose name is Janelle. According to her Instagram bio, she is based in South Florida, where she works as a real estate advisor.

Who are Sal Magluta’s children?

It is unknown if Sal Magluta, another key member of the Cocaine Cowboys gang, has any children. He was married to his wife, Isabela.

Where is Marilyn Bonachea now?

Marilyn Bonachea is the woman who testified against the Cocaine Cowboys gang, especially Sal and Willy. She was part of the team, and her work was to launder money for the gang. She was arrested in 1998 and helped the authorities to arrest the notorious gang.

Initially, she risked a 200-year sentence in jail, but her cooperation saw her escape the lengthy jail term. After the case ended, authorities put her under a witness protection programme until 2003. Currently, she is staying in Mimi, Floria and is a consultant.

Justo Jay's legacy as a drug trafficker and key member of the Cocaine Cowboys will always be remembered in the annals of Miami's history. However, much of his personal life remains a mystery. Information about his wife, possible children, and net worth is not readily available to the public. It is also unclear if he has any connection to retired baseball player Jon Jay or the whereabouts of Marilyn Bonachea.

