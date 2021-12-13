How much is Troy Aikman’s net worth? Aikman is a retired football quarterback. He is popularly known for playing for the Dallas Cowboys between 1989 and 2000 (12 seasons). He amassed a considerable fortune throughout his career, making him among the wealthiest NFL players in history.

NFL Network personality Troy Aikman prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Aikman is currently pursuing a broadcasting career after enjoying a successful football career. In addition, he is a commentator on the Fox network, where he is a regular on Thursday Night Football. Apart from his colourful career, Troy is a family man. The retired quarterback’s bio highlights his personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Troy Kenneth Aikman

Troy Kenneth Aikman Nicknames: Iceman, Roy, The Godfather

Iceman, Roy, The Godfather Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: November 21, 1966

November 21, 1966 Age: 55 years old (as of 2021)

55 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: West Covina, California, USA

West Covina, California, USA Nationality: American

American Height in feet: 6' 3½"

6' 3½" Height in centimetres: 192

192 Weight in pounds: 220

220 Weight in kilograms: 100

100 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Steely blue

Steely blue Mother: Charlyn

Charlyn Father: Kenneth Myron

Kenneth Myron Siblings: Tammy Powel and Terri Starns

Tammy Powel and Terri Starns Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Capa Mooty

Capa Mooty Ex-wife: Rhonda Worthey

Rhonda Worthey Children: Alexa Marie, Jordan Ashley

Alexa Marie, Jordan Ashley Education: Henryetta High School, University of Oklahoma, UCLA Extension

Henryetta High School, University of Oklahoma, UCLA Extension Profession: Retired football quarterback

Retired football quarterback Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Salary: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Troy Aikman’s Instagram: @troyaikman

@troyaikman Twitter: @TroyAikman

Troy Aikman’s bio

Former NFL player Troy Aikman speaks onstage during the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Troy Kenneth Aikman hails from West Covina, California, USA. The names of his parents are Charlyn and Kenneth Myron.

His parents moved from Covina to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was 12 years old.

He is the youngest in a family of three known siblings; he has two older sisters. Their names are Tammy Powel and Terri Starns. Unfortunately, there is little about them in the public domain, unlike him.

How old is Troy Aikman?

Troy Aikman's age is 55 years as of 2020. He was born on November 21, 1966, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where did Troy Aikman go to college?

In addition to being extraordinarily talented, Troy is a learned individual. First, he attended Henryetta High School for his secondary education.

Later, Troy went to The University of Oklahoma. Finally, the quarterback proceeded to UCLA Extension, where he also had a successful NFL college career.

Career achievements

Troy’s love for football stretches back to his childhood. In high school, he played both football and baseball. When he advanced to college, he specialized in football.

Professionally, his NFL career started in 1984. Troy Aikman's jersey number was #8 when he played in the NFL.

He won his first contract immediately after high school. His team won many titles under coach Barry Switzer. However, a severe injury in 1985 forced him to sit on the bench for the better part of the season. In the following year, he transferred to UCLA Bruins.

He enjoyed massive success in UCLA Bruins, ending in the College Football Hall of Fame. In 1989, he became the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys. He would spend over a decade in the team. During his time on the team, he achieved tremendous results.

Troy Aikman's stats

Troy Aikman is interviewed by Pat McAfee during an XFL football game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Dallas Renegades on February 09, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

According to Professional Football Reference, his stats summary is as follows:

Games Played (G) – 165

Approximate Value (AV) – 120

Team record in games started by this QB (QBrec) – 94-71-0

Percentage of passes Completed (Cmp%) – 51.5

Yards Gained by Passing (Yds) – 32942

Yards gained per pass attempt (Y/A) – 7.0

Passing Touchdowns (TD) – 165

Interceptions thrown (Int) – 141

Fantasy Points (FantPt) – 1797.5

Total passing yards and win-loss record

In his professional life (1989-200), he gained 32,942 passing yards. He achieved this while playing for the Dallas Cowboys. What is Troy Aikman's win-loss record? In his career, he recorded 94 wins and 71 losses.

When did Troy Aikman retire?

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback hung his boots in 2000. He retired early due to a health condition. Then, unfortunately, he was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.

How much is Troy Aikman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the retired quarterback has a net worth of $60 million. He has earned money from his NFL and broadcasting careers. In addition, he co-owns a NASCAR racing team named Hall of Fame Racing.

What is Troy Aikman's rookie card worth? The cost of his rookie cards ranges between $0.01 and $1800. These prices are based on the eBay and Amazon stats published online recently.

What is Troy Aikman's salary?

His salary is estimated to be $7.5 million. Fox pays him the amount for his role on the Thursday Night Football. He hosts the show alongside Joe Buck. In addition, he has a commentating radio gig.

Is Troy Aikman still married?

Yes. The name of his wife is Catherine Cecile Person. She is popularly known as Capa Mooty. Besides being Troy Aikman’s wife, she is a renowned fashion retailer. She is the owner of Luxeliner, a mobile boutique.

Before meeting her, he was in a marriage that did not work out. The name of Troy Aikman's first wife is Rhonda Worthey. The ex-couple were an item between 2000 and 2011.

Does he have children?

Troy Aikman during a fish adventure with her daughters Alexa Marie and Jordan Ashley. Photo: @troyaikman

Aikman’s marriage to Rhonda Worthey resulted in the birth of two children – Alexa Marie and Jordan Ashley. In addition, he is a stepfather to two sons from Rhonda’s previous marriage. The names of the two boys are Luke and Val.

Troy Aikman's height

He stands at 6 feet 3½ (192 cm) inches tall. On the other hand, he weighs 220 pounds, approximately 100 kg.

Thanks to his diligence and versatility, Troy Aikman’s net worth continues to grow over the years. Since his early retirement in 2000, he has been on TV offering his NFL commentary on Thursday Night Football alongside Joe Buck.

