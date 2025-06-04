Lisa Barlow's net worth: Is she the richest RHOSLC housewife?
Lisa Barlow's net worth became a hot topic during Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after she claimed to be the richest castmate. In February 2022, Lee further fueled drama, saying that her appearance on the show was purely for enjoyment and not survival.
I have worked so hard for my millions. That is why I unapologetically said I would leave the show and still be financially okay.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lisa Barlow's profile summary
- Lisa Barlow's net worth ranks her among the richest RHOSLC stars
- Lisa Barlow's house is in the works
- She spends $60,000 annually on glam
Key takeaways
- The reality TV personality has starred in RHOSLC since its inaugural season.
- She is the owner of LUXE Marketing company.
- Lisa co-founded Vida Tequila with her husband, John, at 33.
- In 2024, she was reportedly sued by a former business partner for unpaid loans totalling $400,000.
Lisa Barlow's profile summary
|Full name
|Lisa Brandine Barlow
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14 December 1974
|Age
|50 years old (As of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthplace
|New York, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Mormonism
|Alma mater
|Schalmont High School
|Height
|5'6" (168 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|John Barlow
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Television personality, entrepreneur
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Lisa Barlow's net worth ranks her among the richest RHOSLC stars
According to South China Morning Post, Barlow is worth $5 million. She attributes her wealth to her illustrious television career and profitable business endeavours. Parade ranked her RHOSLC co-stars according to their net worth as follows:
- Mary Cosby ($5 million)
- Angie Katsanevas ($5 million)
- Whitney Rose (Between $1 million and $3 million)
- Heather Gay ($1.7 million)
- Meredith Mark ($1 million)
- Monica Garcia (Between $300,000 and $1 million)
- Jen Shah ($300,000)
Lee inherited her entrepreneurial spirit from her father
During an August 2023 interview with Utah Business, Barlow revealed how her background influenced her confidence in building her brands, saying:
My parents raised me to think that my words and actions were impactful. As a teenager, I fully understood the risks and rewards of owning a business.
Lisa has always been infatuated with tequila
Lisa launched the spirits company Vida Tequila alongside her spouse in 2007. The drinks are distilled and barrelled in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico.
The Signed Reposado Bottle bundle costs $199.97, Añejo tequila for $74.99, Reposado for $64.99 and Blanco for $59.99. In September 2021, Barlow told E! News:
Tequila is for sipping. The brand embodies my lifestyle in a bottle. The drinks taste as good as they look.
As documented on Vida's website, the businesswoman was instrumental in creating the perfect drink.
These drinks mirror how I see myself. They are as unique and bold as my fingerprint. Although I am a risk taker, there is no risk in what my husband and I have created because it is iconic.
While speaking with Salt Lake Magazine in July 2015, Lee explained why she and her husband started a tequila brand despite being Mormons, revealing:
We love our business and religion, too. We believe the latter is being humane and doing good things for people.
She launched her marketing company in 2010
LUXE Marketing has been planning social and corporate events for various brands for over a decade, per its website.
An all-inclusive branding, marketing and business development company focused on providing effective cross-industry service.
Below is a summary of Lee's other business ventures
- EMBELLISH – Clothing brand founded in 2003 (inactive)
- Silver Restaurant – Co-founded with her husband in 2011 (inactive)
- Nicole and Brizee Beauty (N+B) – Co-founded in 2018 and sold four years later for an undisclosed amount
Insight into Lisa's television and social media career
Barlow has starred in all five seasons of RHOSLC. She is widely recognised for her bold outburst statements and affinity for life's finer things. Lee has 433k followers on Instagram and 143.1k X (Twitter) followers as of 28 May 2025.
Lisa Barlow's house is in the works
In November 2024, the reality television personality revealed her plans to build her dream house.
My husband and I are building a house that will have 90-degree angles only. It will feature a pool, gym and sauna. Although the architect will design a 2,000-square-foot closet for me, I think the kitchen will be everyone's favorite hangout spot.
She spends $60,000 annually on glam
In a 2023 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the businesswoman revealed that her hairdresser and makeup artist are on retainer.
I get glammed daily. It is not just when I go on a girls' trip or a red carpet-event; my makeup is done even when I go to the grocery store.
FAQs
In almost all episodes of the reality TV show, Lee rocks designer clothes and bags. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:
How old is Lisa Barlow?
Lisa (50 as of May 2025) was born on 14 December 1974. She converted from Jewish to Mormonism in her youth.
Is Lisa Barlow married?
The social media personality has been married to John Barlow since 2003. They have two sons: Henry and Jack Barlow.
Is Bronwyn richer than Lisa?
Although RHOSLC star Bronwyn has an estimated net worth of $1 million, her husband, Todd Bradley, is reportedly worth $24 million. Therefore, it is likely that she is richer than Lee.
Lisa Barlow's net worth proves that her claim of being the richest RHOSLC star is somewhat valid. She has achieved multi-millionaire status thanks to her multiple revenue streams in the entertainment and business industries.
