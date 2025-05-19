Inside Ubah Hassan's net worth: Modeling, RHONY, and Ubah Hot success
Ubah Hassan's net worth has significantly increased since she risked it all in 2007 by moving to a new country for a modeling career with only $150 in savings. However, the runway queen once revealed how her journey to millionaire status was not easy, saying:
As a beginner model, I beat myself up for not bagging gigs, thinking I was not working hard enough. I later discovered that some clients were not hiring Black girls.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ubah Hassan's profile summary
- Exploring Ubah Hassan's net worth: From a war-torn country to reality TV star
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Hassan immigrated to Canada at the age of 15.
- She has worked with high-profile brands, including Gucci and CoverGirl.
- Ubah is the founder and CEO of hot sauce brand Ubah Hot.
- A three-pack of her sauces costs $59.99.
Ubah Hassan's profile summary
|Full name
|Ubah Ali Hassan
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 August 1983
|Age
|41 years old (As of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Somalia
|Nationality
|Somali-Canadian
|Religion
|Muslim
|Height
|5'11.5" (182 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Boyfriend
|Oliver Dachsel
|Siblings
|4
|Profession
|Model, businesswoman, TV personality
|Social media
Exploring Ubah Hassan's net worth: From a war-torn country to reality TV star
According to Cosmopolitan and StyleCaster, Ubah has an estimated net worth of between $1.5 million and $2 million.
Her financial portfolio includes earnings from entrepreneurial ventures, modeling gigs, and reality show appearances. On 23 August 2023, Hassan reflected on her successful career via an Instagram post that read:
I am incredibly blessed. From working with top designers and photographers to being on TV, I have had the best!
Making big bucks walking runways
Ubah began modeling in Toronto and Vancouver at 17 after being talent-spotted by a photographer at a park. In 2007, she relocated to New York City and was signed to Click Model Management. There, Hassan started walking fashion runways and doing high-profile photoshoots.
In 2008, she was named Model.com's Model of the Week and featured in Allure magazine. Ubah has appeared in Vogue Italia twice and worked with renowned photographers Bruce Weber and Steven Meisel.
She was the face of Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer 2009 campaign. The model has worked with fashion designers Betsey Johnson, Malan Breton, Rachel Roy and the late Oscar de la Renta. In addition, she has collaborated with Macy's, Lucky Brand Jeans and Polaroid.
As of 2023, Hassan is signed to Model 1 in London and Richard's International Model Management in Vancouver. While Ali is now a big name in the modeling industry, she shared some challenges she faced starting in an interview with Equinox.
When I came to New York, I was unaware of the racial discrimination in the industry. However, women like Iman and Naomi Campbell fought for the change we see today.
Ubah Hassan's media appearances
In March 2015, the model shared insights into her Somalian roots and modeling career in a short film, Ubah!. Joe Berlinger directed the documentary, which premiered on CNN.com. In 2021, she appeared in Season 1 of the Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life.
Ubah did not think she was RHONY material
Hassan was announced as a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2022. She became a cast member of the reality TV series in its 14th season, which premiered on 16 July 2023.
According to Daily Mail, she was initially reluctant to join the Real Housewives franchise as a self-made woman. In the audition, Ubah said:
I am the opposite of a housewife; I do not have a husband, cat or plant.
However, the producers confirmed they wanted something and someone different to spice up the show. While speaking with Athleisure Magazine in October 2023, Ubah shared her experience on the show, saying:
Interacting with the other girls has been amazing. Also, seeing yourself on TV teaches you things about yourself you did not know.
The model-reality-TV-star means business
As documented by Forbes, Hassan revealed why she started her African-inspired hot sauce brand, Ubah Hot, during the fourth episode of RHONY Season 14, stating:
When I started modeling, everything I ate, including fish and vegetables, had to be steamed. So, I made sauces to make my simple meals look and taste delicious.
Her sauce became available for sale in 2021 and was featured as one of Oprah's Favourite Things the same year. According to Life & Style, Ubah shared fascinating details about her entrepreneurial journey in a December 2021 video inside the Ubah Hot lab, admitting:
For me, entrepreneurship was exhausting in the beginning because I wanted to do everything myself. Later, I discovered it could only work if I got help from my village.
In 2023, Hassan collaborated with the Italian restaurant chain Serafina to create the Ubah Hot Pizza.
FAQs
Ubah has cited Muhammad Ali as one of her influences. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:
What happened to Ubah Hassan's mother?
She passed away due to leukaemia in 2012. In 2023, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research honoured her for raising funds and awareness about cancer.
Who is Ubah Hassan's boyfriend?
The black female model has been in a relationship with investment banker Oliver Dachsel since 2022. The couple has graced several red-carpet events together.
Are Chanel and Ubah cousins?
Ubah Ali Hassan and The Real Housewives of Dubai personality are related through her mother's side.
Ubah Hassan's net worth mirrors her success in reality TV, modeling, and business. Despite her upbringing in a war-torn country, she has raised her career ranks and worked with world-renowned brands and designers.
