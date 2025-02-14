Vittorio Assaf’s net worth, which has grown to hundreds of millions, has been making headlines since he became the co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group. The concept for his global restaurant empire originated while he was lost at sea.

We were stuck in the middle of the bay and when Italians are in distress, they talk about food.

Vittorio Assaf is an Italian-American restaurateur and entrepreneur. Photo: @vittorioserafina on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Vittorio Assaf is the co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group .

. He founded the Serafina restaurant empire on 17 July 1995 .

. He was married to Charlotte Bonstrom, but the two ended their marriage.

Vittorio Assaf's profile summary

Full name Vittorio Assaf Date of birth 30 November 1959 Age 66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Milan, Italy Current residence New York, New York City, United States of America Nationality Italian-American Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom Children 2 College University of Urbino, University of Milan Profession Restaurateur, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Exploring Vittorio Assaf's net worth

According to Atlanta Black Star and Digital Show Time, the famous restaurateur's net worth is alleged to be $250 million. He generates his wealth from his career as a restaurateur and entrepreneur.

Five facts about Vittorio Assaf. Photo: @vittorioserafina on Instagram (modified by author)

Vittorio Assaf's career beginnings

Vittorio Assaf began his career as a stockbroker before moving to the United States. In a September 2, 2024, interview with The Hospitality Mentor, he shared that his job was commission-based, but the stock market collapsed.

His friend invited him to New York to open a restaurant together. Seizing the opportunity, he moved to New York and opened his first restaurant, Café Condotti, which marked a significant turning point in his life.

I had a friend…and he told me, Vittorio, come to New York we open a restaurant together…and so we started…and so from then we opened our first restaurant and this was a success.

Café Condotti restaurant became one of the most famous restaurants in New York with paintings by the famous artist, Andy Warhol.

Vittorio Assaf is the owner of Serafina and a passionate sailor

Vittorio is the co-founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group. He founded the restaurant on 17 July 1995 with Fabio Granato. In the aforementioned interview with The Hospitality Mentor, he said that the journey to founding Serafina Restaurant group started when he was stranded and lost at the sea with Fabio Granato in 1994.

The waves were rough with winds of almost 50 knots. When one of the sail cables of their sailboat snapped, it left them stranded in their boat.

Lost at sea, they daydreamed about the perfect pizza. At that moment, they promised each other, if they survived, they would open a restaurant dedicated to pizza and pasta.

We were stuck in the middle of the bay and with the wave passing the boat and the wind and cold… When Italians are in distress, they talk about food, love, or music… We shook hands and said if we are going to survive we are going to reinvent Italian cuisine.

Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato during the Grand Opening Of Serafina Express at Broad Street on 13 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

After being stranded at sea for about nine hours, Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato were rescued and kept their promise to each other. They founded their restaurant on July 17, 1995, and opened its first location on the Upper East Side's 79th Street.

Serafina Restaurant Group has expanded with multiple restaurants, including Brasserie Cognac, Frinella, Tokugawa, and Serafina Venezia. Now an international brand, it has locations in New York and across the globe, including Turkey, Israel, India, and Japan. As per Restaurant Business, Vittorio Assaf's restaurant empire boasts over 46 locations worldwide.

Vittorio Assaf attends Serafina Ludlow Opening Party & Pasta Ribbon Cutting at Serafina Ludlow on 28 November 2016 in New York City. Photo: Victor Hugo (modified by author)

Who is Vittorio Assaf's wife?

The Italian-American restaurateur was married to Charlotte Bonstrom. They divorced in 2021. According to Daily Mail, Vittorio Assaf said Charlotte wanted to marry her brother-in-law Thiery Gillier.

Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried. She is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.

Does Vittorio Assaf have children?

The Italian-American entrepreneur has two children, Vittorio Jr. and Valentina, with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bonström. Despite their divorce, Vittorio spends time with his two children and shares a glimpse of shared moments on Instagram.

Vittorio Assaf was Aoki Lee Simmons’s boyfriend in 2024. The entrepreneur briefly dated the model, best known as the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons. Their relationship became public when photos of them kissing during a trip to St. Barts went viral. According to People, the two broke up just a week after the photos surfaced.

Vittorio Assaf is the co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group. Photo: @vittorioserafina on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

Vittorio Assaf is an entrepreneur, famous as the co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group. Below are some frequently asked questions about him.

Who is the owner of Serafina Restaurant Group? The owners of Serafina Restaurant Group are Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato. They founded it in 1995.

The owners of Serafina Restaurant Group are Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato. They founded it in 1995. How old is Vittorio Assaf? The famous restaurateur is 66 years old as of 2025. He celebrates his birthday on 30 November.

The famous restaurateur is as of 2025. He celebrates his birthday on 30 November. Who is Vittorio Assaf's daughter? His daughter is called Valentina.

Vittorio Assaf's net worth is a testament to his hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. His wealth has grown significantly since he started his restaurant business in 1995. He started as a stockbroker and is now widely recognised as the co-founder of a restaurant empire, Serafina.

