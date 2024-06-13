Thomas Ravenel's net worth: How rich is the Southern Charm star?

Thomas Ravenel is a South Carolina-based real estate businessman and politician. He is best known for his appearance in the Southern Charm reality series on Bravo TV. Discover Thomas Ravenel's net worth today and his sources of income.

Thomas Ravenel during a Southern Charm season 1 photoshoot (L) and season 4 photoshoot (R). Photo: Rebecca Miller/Robert Ascroft (modified by author)

Thomas was born into one of South Carolina's high-class-ranking families. He is a second-generation politician with a strong background in finance and real estate. His career has been affected by several scandals that have affected his rise in politics and reality TV.

Thomas Ravenel's profile summary

Full name Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel Date of birth August 11, 1962 Age 61 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, United States Current residence Aiken, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Gender Male Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Mary Ryan (1995-1998) Children 3: Kensington Calhoun, Saint Julien, and Jonathan Jackson Parents Arthur Ravenel Jr, Louise Ravenel Dougherty Education The Citadel (BSBA), University of South Carolina (MBA) Profession Politician, reality television star, businessman (real estate) Political party Independent, former Republican Social media Instagram X.com

What is Thomas Ravenel's net worth in 2024?

The Southern Charm alum has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His income comes from multiple sources, including business, politics, and reality TV.

Thomas Ravenel's salary

Ravenel's salary on Bravo TV's Southern Charm was reportedly $25,000 per episode, according to RadarOnline.com. The amount amounted to around $375,000 per season. The show's cast was also paid around $60,000 for appearing in reunions.

What is Thomas Ravenel's family net worth?

Thomas comes from a well-to-do family in South Carolina although their exact net worth is unknown. His father, Arthur Ravenel Jr, was a renowned South Carolina politician who served as a Republican senator and congressman.

The Arthur Ravenel Jr South Carolina bridge, which cost around $600 million, was built in his family's honour and named after the patriarch. Thomas' mother, Louise Ravenel Dougherty, was a disabled rights advocate.

Top 5 facts about Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel. Photo: Charles Sykes on Getty Images (modified by author)

Thomas Ravenel's career and business

After graduating from The Citadel in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Ravenel became a real estate agent for about four years. He returned to school to earn an MBA with a specialization in Finance and Real Estate from the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1991.

He established his first commercial real estate development company, the Ravenel Development Corporation, in 1992. The Charleston-based company develops and owns shopping centers and retail properties in the Southeast and Midwest, according to its website.

Thomas appeared on the Bravo reality television series Southern Charm for five seasons. He was on the show from 2014 to 2018.

For his political career, Ravenel served as the Treasurer of South Carolina for six months in 2007. He also ran for the US Senate in the 2004 South Carolina elections as a Republican candidate before trying again in 2014 as an independent candidate.

Thomas Ravenel during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Thomas Ravenel's controversies

Thomas is not new to controversies and scandals which have affected his career. In June 2007, he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges, which prompted his resignation from his position as State Treasurer. In March 2008, he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for the offence.

In 2018, Bravo TV had to remove him from appearing on the Southern Charm reality series after several sexual assault accusations were made against him. His children's nanny, Dawn Ledwell, filed a police report against him in June 2018, leading to his arrest in September 2018.

In a separate incident, a woman he met on Tinder in 2015 accused him of sexual assault, but they settled after he paid her $200,000. He also made her sign an NDA, but the woman's daughter disclosed the allegations online.

In September 2019, Thomas was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence and paid a $500 fine after pleading guilty to 3rd-degree assault and battery. He was placed on probation in lieu of jail time.

Thomas Ravenel's house

The businessman resides in a $1.8 million mansion in Aiken, South Carolina, which he purchased in 2020. The 10,000-square-foot home features seven bathrooms, seven bedrooms, and French doors. The property also has an 18-stable barn and a three-bedroom guesthouse.

Thomas Ravenel during an episode of Bravo TV's Southern Charm in season five. Photo: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Why did Thomas Ravenel sell his house?

The former Southern Charm star previously lived at Brookland Plantation, a South Carolina estate on Edisto Island. He purchased the 4,284-square-foot house in 2006 but decided to sell it after his ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, moved out.

He listed the 60-acre property on the market in June 2019 for $3.95 million. Thomas found a buyer in March 2021 for $3.4 million.

What is Thomas Ravenel doing now?

The South Carolina native remains an avid polo player, although he had a scary accident in May 2023. He took to Instagram to inform his fans about the incident writing,

Out of commission for a while. Just spent 4 days in the hospital. Had a polo accident, broke 7 bones and puncturing my lungs. But don't worry. I'll live. If I don't die. J/k. I'll be back in 7 weeks. When they took the X-rays, they said, you've broken these bones before." I was a bit surprised. Didn't know broken bones left scars.

He has also been busy with dad duties. In 2023, the Charleston County Family Court awarded him permanent sole custody of his two kids with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

Their children, daughter Kensington Calhoun and son Saint, stay with Thomas full time but their mother is allowed supervised visitation. In an interview with AllAboutTheTea.com, the businessman said,

I am beyond grateful for the outcome of this custody battle and for being granted sole custody of my children. Family is the most important thing in my life, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that my kids have a happy and stable future.

Thomas Ravenel and his children in Pittsburgh (L) and with Saint teaching him horseriding (R). Photo: @ravenel101 on Instagram (modified by author)

Thomas Ravenel's net worth today has been affected by controversies, but he still makes a substantial earning from his real estate development business. While he has not revealed if he will run for a political seat in future, he remains active in America's politics as seen from his X.com posts.

