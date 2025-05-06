Baddies Midwest's cast: Meet every star, their ages and drama

Baddies Midwest's cast brings together a bold and fiery group of women from different parts of the Midwest. Each star has her unique personality, background, and story. Some are fan favourites from past seasons, while others are brand new to the show.

The cast of Baddies Midwest features a dynamic mix of returning favourites, new additions, and special guests. Photo: @Baddies on Zeus on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Baddies Midwest is the sixth season of the Baddies series .

is the . It premiered on the Zeus network on November 3.

Baddies Midwest 's cast features a mix of returning fan-favourites and fresh newcomers.

's cast features a mix of returning fan-favourites and fresh newcomers. The women come from different places and lifestyles, making the group diverse and interesting.

Each cast member has a bold, standout personality that adds spice to the show.

Baddies Midwest's cast

The cast of Baddies Midwest brings together a mix of bold personalities and familiar faces from the Baddies franchise. Led by Natalie Nunn, the group includes Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Jelaminah Lanier, Rollie Pollie, Damerlin and newcomers like Akbar V. Discover more details about them below, including their ages.

Name Age (as of 2025) Place of birth (in United States) Natalie Nunn 40 Oakland, California Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan 28 Charlotte, North Carolina Gia "Rollie Pollie" Mayham 32 Las Vegas, Nevada Damerlin "Biggie" Baez 28 Providence, Rhode Island Latifa "Tesehki" Malone 29 Baltimore, Maryland Jelaminah Lainer 35 Houston, Texas Ahna Mac 24 Plainfield, New Jersey Diamond "The Body" 32 Miami, Florida Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams 25 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Akbar V 35 Atlanta, Georgia Jaidyn Alexis 26 Los Angeles, California Badd Dolly 32 Ridgeland, Mississippi Ivori Minor 22 Las Vegas, Nevada Yoshi Banks 26 Chicago, Illinois Jazmin Re'Nae 32 Detroit, Michigan Summer None Other 28 Detroit, Michigan Big Lex, Not Da Lil One 23 Akron, Ohio Emma Alayo 24 Grand Rapids, Michigan Pretty P 30 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Shameika “NuNu” Brailsford 34 Miami, Florida Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin 28 Salisbury, Maryland

1. Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on 27 June 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Full name : Natalie Nunn

: Natalie Nunn Date of birth : 26 December 1984

: 26 December 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of April 2025)

: 40 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Oakland, California, USA

: Oakland, California, USA Social media: Instagram

Natalie has been part of the Baddies show for a long time and is also the executive producer. In the show, she is often at the center of drama due to her strong personality. She frequently clashes with cast members like Jelaminah and Biggie, and is also involved in controversial elimination decisions.

2. Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan

Scotlynd 'Scotty' Ryan serves confidence in a stylish boutique setting. Photo: @scotlyndryan on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Scotlynd Ryan

: Scotlynd Ryan Date of birth : 16 February 1997

: 16 February 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2025)

: 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Social media: Instagram

As one of the returning Baddies characters from previous seasons, Scotlynd is known for her ability to navigate drama while maintaining her individuality. Beyond television, she is the founder and CEO of Snatched LLC, a fitness brand.

3. Gia "Rollie Pollie" Mayham

Gia "Rollie" Mayham at the Premiere Of The Zeus Network's Baddies West at Regal North Hollywood on 22 January 2023 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Full name : Gia Mayham

: Gia Mayham Date of birth : 12 September 1992

: 12 September 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of April 2025)

: 32 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Social media: Instagram

Gia has become a recurring cast member across multiple Baddies seasons, including Baddies South, Baddies West, and now Baddies Midwest. She gained attention for her fiery confrontations, notably with Sashanna “Slim” McLaurin. Rollie has also appeared on shows like One Mo' Chance.

4. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez in a white shirt layered underneath a green and white plaid vest. Photo: @pvd_biggie on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Damerlin Baez

: Damerlin Baez Date of birth : 12 September 1996

: 12 September 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of April 2025)

: 28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Providence, Rhode Island, USA

: Providence, Rhode Island, USA Social media: Instagram

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez first gained attention during the Baddies West Auditions and has since become a recurring cast member across multiple seasons, including Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, Biggie continues to showcase her bold personality, often finding herself at the centre of conflicts and alliances.

5. Latifa "Tesehki" Malone

Latifa Malone in a bold black leather jacket and crisp white shirt, paired with a sleek black tie and silver-buckled belt. Photo: @tesehki on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Latifia Malone

: Latifia Malone Date of birth : 22 May 1995

: 22 May 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2025)

: 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, USA

: Baltimore, Maryland, USA Social media: Instagram

Latifa Malone is recognised for her appearances in Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, Tesehki was involved in significant drama when her sister, Chrisean Rock accused her of childhood abuse. Aside from the show, Latifa is a R&B singer known for her singles like Real As Me, I Need Love, and Thinking Bout You.

6. Jelaminah "Jela" Lainer

Jelaminah Lanier at the ZEUS Network Baddies South Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on 12 June 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Jelaminah Lainer

: Jelaminah Lainer Date of birth : 16 January 1990

: 16 January 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Social media: Instagram

Jelaminah Lanier is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and model, best known for her appearances in Bad Girls Club Season 14. She has been a key figure in Baddies South, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest. In the show, as per Sportskeeda, she was involved in drama with Big Lex, who said her time on the show was up and with Natalie Nunn, who tried to eliminate her.

7. Ahna Mac

Ahna Mac at the Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" at Harmony Gold on 17 September 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Anyssa Santiago

: Anyssa Santiago Date of birth : 13 August 2000

: 13 August 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of April 2025)

: 24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Plainfield, New Jersey, United States

: Plainfield, New Jersey, United States Social media: Instagram

Ahna Mac appeared in Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, Baddies Midwest, and Baddies Africa . In Baddies season six, she gained attention for her direct personality and loyalty to castmates like Jela and Biggie. She was also involved in several conflicts, notably with Summer Monroe and Nunu.

8. Diamond "The Body"

Diamond 'The Body' stuns in a bold yellow zip-up jacket. Photo: @diamondthebodyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sydonie Person

: Sydonie Person Date of birth : 17 June 1992

: 17 June 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Social media: Instagram

Sydonie Person is known for her appearances on Baddies Midwest, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Africa. In Baddies Midwest, she was involved in several conflicts, including a physical altercation with Natalie Nunn during the reunion. Besides Baddies, Sydonie is a rapper and fitness influencer.

9. Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams

Tinkaabellaaa at Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 on 5 May 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Tatyana Williams

: Tatyana Williams Date of birth : 12 May 1999

: 12 May 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of April 2025)

: 25 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Social media: Instagram

Tinkaabellaaa is known for appearing in Baddies Caribbean and Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, as per Zeus Network, she was involved in several conflicts, including altercations with cast members such as Pretty P, Summer, and Tommie Lee. Tinkaabellaaa is also known for her music career, with songs like In My Mood, Trap, Sticky, and Mind Right.

10. Akbar V

Rapper Akbar V onstage during 2018 V-103 Car & Bike Show at Georgia World Congress Center on 14 July 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Valerie Raven

: Valerie Raven Date of birth : 22 August 1989

: 22 August 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of April 2025)

: 35 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Social media: Instagram

Akbar, best known as the Queen of Atlanta, joined Baddies Midwest after appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Conversation. Her time on the show was marked by intense conflicts with cast members like Biggie, Diamond The Body, and Tommie Lee, leading to her early departure from the season and absence from the reunion.

11. Jaidyn Alexis

Jaidyn Alexis in a black hoodie with bold white text and a stylish crop top. Photo: @officialjaidynalexxis on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Jaidyn Alexis

: Jaidyn Alexis Date of birth : 2 October 1998

: 2 October 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of April 2025)

: 26 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Social media: Instagram

Jaidyn Alexis is among the main cast members on Baddies in Midwest. On the show, she had notable conflicts, including a fight with Biggie on her birthday and a confrontation with Summer during the reunion. Outside the show, Jaidyn Alexis is the CEO of Babyface Skin & Body and shares two children with rapper Blueface.

12. Badd Dolly

Badd Dolly in a sheer, pearl-adorned dress. Photo: @therealbadddolly on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Rachel Stevenson

: Rachel Stevenson Date of birth : 30 June 1992

: 30 June 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of April 2025)

: 32 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA

: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA Social media: Instagram

Badd Dolly appeared on Baddies Midwest but left the show early after experiencing a medical emergency. Despite her early departure, she returned for the reunion, where she was involved in a heated altercation with Tesehki.

13. Ivori Minor

Ivori Minor in a white textured crop top and pink hair. Photo: @bigivori_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Ivori Minor

: Ivori Minor Date of birth : 13 November 2002

: 13 November 2002 Age : 22 years old (as of April 2025)

: 22 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Social media: Instagram

Ivori Minor gained attention on Baddies Midwest for her confrontations, including a notable fight with Big Lex after a prank involving switched name tags, and a heated altercation with Summer during a bus ride.

14. Yoshi Banks

Yoshi Banks at Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on 3 November 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Raven Mitchell

: Raven Mitchell Date of birth : 28 October 1998

: 28 October 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of April 2025)

: 26 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Social media: Instagram

Yoshi Banks joined Baddies Midwest after participating in the Baddies Midwest & Baddies Gone Wild Auditions. During the season, Yoshi had a notable conflict with fellow cast member Summer, leading to a heated argument. She was later sent home by Natalie Nunn before the group travelled to Cleveland, Ohio.

15. Jazmin Re'Nae

Jazmin Re'Nae at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on 26 August 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Full name : Jazmin Re'nae

: Jazmin Re'nae Date of birth : 25 August 1992

: 25 August 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of April 2025)

: 32 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Social media: Instagram

Jazmin is among the standout Baddies cast members. In season six of Baddies, Jazmin was involved in multiple altercations with fellow cast member Summer None Other. Outside of television, she is a rapper and has released numerous songs, including Don't Gas Me.

16. Summer None Other

Summer at Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on 3 November 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Summer Thomas

: Summer Thomas Date of birth : 18 February 1997

: 18 February 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2025)

: 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Social media: Instagram

Summer None Other was cast on Baddies Midwest as a newcomer and quickly became known for her fiery personality and frequent conflicts with fellow cast members, including Ahna Mac, Jazmin Re'Nae, and Yoshi Banks.

17. Big Lex, Not Da Lil One

Big Lex rocks a bold, edgy streetwear look. Photo: @iambiglex_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Alexis Radcliff

: Alexis Radcliff Date of birth : 11 September 2001

: 11 September 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of April 2025)

: 23 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA Social media: Instagram

Big Lex is one of the iconic Baddies season 6 cast members. He became famous on the show for getting into fights, including a big one with Ivori during a bus ride. Outside the show, she owns a fashion boutique called Her Pretty Possessions and used to play college basketball.

18. Emma Alayo

Emma Alayo in a blue outfit standing against a gray wall. Photo: @emma.alayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Emma Alayo

: Emma Alayo Date of birth : 26 January 2001

: 26 January 2001 Age : 24 years old (as of April 2025)

: 24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Grand Rapids, Michigan

: Grand Rapids, Michigan Social media: Instagram

Emma Alayo is one of the main cast of Baddies season six. According to Baddies Fandom, throughout the show, Emma was involved in several altercations, notably with Summer None Other and Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, leading to her removal from the house in Episode 15. Beyond Baddies, Emma is active as a YouTuber and fashion model.

19. Pretty P

Pretty P in a sleek white dress. Photo: @msprettyp on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Paula Peterson

: Paula Peterson Date of birth : 20 May 1994

: 20 May 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of April 2025)

: 30 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Social media: Instagram

Pretty P became famous on Baddies Midwest Season 6, where her outspoken nature led to multiple conflicts with fellow cast members, including Tinkaabellaaa, Diamond The Body, Summer None Other, and Badd Dolly. She is also a music artist and social media influencer.

20. Shameika “NuNu” Brailsford

Nunu at Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on 3 November 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Shameika Brailsford

: Shameika Brailsford Date of birth : 22 May 1990

: 22 May 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of April 2025)

: 34 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Social media: Instagram

Shameika Brailsford gained prominence through her appearances on Baddies Caribbean and Baddies Midwest. She was involved in multiple altercations with fellow members, including Dia, Ahna, and Biggie, which became central to her storyline on the show. Beyond television, NuNu is also recognised for her music career.

21. Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin

Sashanna “Slim” McLaurin at the ZEUS Network Baddie South Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on 12 June 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Sashanna Kathleen Mclaurin

: Sashanna Kathleen Mclaurin Date of birth : 10 December 1996

: 10 December 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of April 2025)

: 28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Salisbury, Maryland, United States

: Salisbury, Maryland, United States Social media: Instagram

Sashanna McLaurin appeared on Baddies Midwest as a guest. Her return as Slim sparked tension, leading to a notable altercation with cast member Rollie, which resulted in Slim receiving a 24-hour eviction notice and leaving the house. She is also a dancer, model, entertainer, and internet sensation.

How old are the girls from Baddies Midwest?

The cast members of Baddies Midwest are between their early 20s and mid-30s in age.

Is Baddies Midwest done filming?

The Baddies season six completed filming in October 2024.

Where can you watch the Baddies Midwest and the cast?

You can watch Baddies Midwest on the Zeus Network.

The Baddies Midwest cast features numerous women from different backgrounds, ages ranging from early 20s to late 30s. Some are returning stars, while others are new to the show. Each cast member brings their own personality, with drama, fights, and shifting friendships at the centre of the season.

