Baddies Midwest's cast: Meet every star, their ages and drama
Baddies Midwest's cast brings together a bold and fiery group of women from different parts of the Midwest. Each star has her unique personality, background, and story. Some are fan favourites from past seasons, while others are brand new to the show.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Baddies Midwest's cast
- 1. Natalie Nunn
- 2. Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan
- 3. Gia "Rollie Pollie" Mayham
- 4. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez
- 5. Latifa "Tesehki" Malone
- 6. Jelaminah "Jela" Lainer
- 7. Ahna Mac
- 8. Diamond "The Body"
- 9. Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams
- 10. Akbar V
- 11. Jaidyn Alexis
- 12. Badd Dolly
- 13. Ivori Minor
- 14. Yoshi Banks
- 15. Jazmin Re'Nae
- 16. Summer None Other
- 17. Big Lex, Not Da Lil One
- 18. Emma Alayo
- 19. Pretty P
- 20. Shameika “NuNu” Brailsford
- 21. Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin
- How old are the girls from Baddies Midwest?
- Is Baddies Midwest done filming?
- Where can you watch the Baddies Midwest and the cast?
Key takeaways
- Baddies Midwest is the sixth season of the Baddies series.
- It premiered on the Zeus network on November 3.
- Baddies Midwest's cast features a mix of returning fan-favourites and fresh newcomers.
- The women come from different places and lifestyles, making the group diverse and interesting.
- Each cast member has a bold, standout personality that adds spice to the show.
Baddies Midwest's cast
The cast of Baddies Midwest brings together a mix of bold personalities and familiar faces from the Baddies franchise. Led by Natalie Nunn, the group includes Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Jelaminah Lanier, Rollie Pollie, Damerlin and newcomers like Akbar V. Discover more details about them below, including their ages.
|Name
|Age (as of 2025)
|Place of birth (in United States)
|Natalie Nunn
|40
|Oakland, California
|Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan
|28
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Gia "Rollie Pollie" Mayham
|32
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Damerlin "Biggie" Baez
|28
|Providence, Rhode Island
|Latifa "Tesehki" Malone
|29
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Jelaminah Lainer
|35
|Houston, Texas
|Ahna Mac
|24
|Plainfield, New Jersey
|Diamond "The Body"
|32
|Miami, Florida
|Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams
|25
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Akbar V
|35
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Jaidyn Alexis
|26
|Los Angeles, California
|Badd Dolly
|32
|Ridgeland, Mississippi
|Ivori Minor
|22
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Yoshi Banks
|26
|Chicago, Illinois
|Jazmin Re'Nae
|32
|Detroit, Michigan
|Summer None Other
|28
|Detroit, Michigan
|Big Lex, Not Da Lil One
|23
|Akron, Ohio
|Emma Alayo
|24
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|Pretty P
|30
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Shameika “NuNu” Brailsford
|34
|Miami, Florida
|Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin
|28
|Salisbury, Maryland
1. Natalie Nunn
- Full name: Natalie Nunn
- Date of birth: 26 December 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Natalie has been part of the Baddies show for a long time and is also the executive producer. In the show, she is often at the center of drama due to her strong personality. She frequently clashes with cast members like Jelaminah and Biggie, and is also involved in controversial elimination decisions.
2. Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan
- Full name: Scotlynd Ryan
- Date of birth: 16 February 1997
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
- Social media: Instagram
As one of the returning Baddies characters from previous seasons, Scotlynd is known for her ability to navigate drama while maintaining her individuality. Beyond television, she is the founder and CEO of Snatched LLC, a fitness brand.
3. Gia "Rollie Pollie" Mayham
- Full name: Gia Mayham
- Date of birth: 12 September 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Gia has become a recurring cast member across multiple Baddies seasons, including Baddies South, Baddies West, and now Baddies Midwest. She gained attention for her fiery confrontations, notably with Sashanna “Slim” McLaurin. Rollie has also appeared on shows like One Mo' Chance.
4. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez
- Full name: Damerlin Baez
- Date of birth: 12 September 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Damerlin "Biggie" Baez first gained attention during the Baddies West Auditions and has since become a recurring cast member across multiple seasons, including Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, Biggie continues to showcase her bold personality, often finding herself at the centre of conflicts and alliances.
5. Latifa "Tesehki" Malone
- Full name: Latifia Malone
- Date of birth: 22 May 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Latifa Malone is recognised for her appearances in Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, Tesehki was involved in significant drama when her sister, Chrisean Rock accused her of childhood abuse. Aside from the show, Latifa is a R&B singer known for her singles like Real As Me, I Need Love, and Thinking Bout You.
6. Jelaminah "Jela" Lainer
- Full name: Jelaminah Lainer
- Date of birth: 16 January 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Jelaminah Lanier is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and model, best known for her appearances in Bad Girls Club Season 14. She has been a key figure in Baddies South, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest. In the show, as per Sportskeeda, she was involved in drama with Big Lex, who said her time on the show was up and with Natalie Nunn, who tried to eliminate her.
7. Ahna Mac
- Full name: Anyssa Santiago
- Date of birth: 13 August 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Plainfield, New Jersey, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Ahna Mac appeared in Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, Baddies Midwest, and Baddies Africa . In Baddies season six, she gained attention for her direct personality and loyalty to castmates like Jela and Biggie. She was also involved in several conflicts, notably with Summer Monroe and Nunu.
8. Diamond "The Body"
- Full name: Sydonie Person
- Date of birth: 17 June 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Sydonie Person is known for her appearances on Baddies Midwest, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Africa. In Baddies Midwest, she was involved in several conflicts, including a physical altercation with Natalie Nunn during the reunion. Besides Baddies, Sydonie is a rapper and fitness influencer.
9. Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams
- Full name: Tatyana Williams
- Date of birth: 12 May 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Tinkaabellaaa is known for appearing in Baddies Caribbean and Baddies Midwest. In Baddies Midwest, as per Zeus Network, she was involved in several conflicts, including altercations with cast members such as Pretty P, Summer, and Tommie Lee. Tinkaabellaaa is also known for her music career, with songs like In My Mood, Trap, Sticky, and Mind Right.
10. Akbar V
- Full name: Valerie Raven
- Date of birth: 22 August 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Akbar, best known as the Queen of Atlanta, joined Baddies Midwest after appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Conversation. Her time on the show was marked by intense conflicts with cast members like Biggie, Diamond The Body, and Tommie Lee, leading to her early departure from the season and absence from the reunion.
11. Jaidyn Alexis
- Full name: Jaidyn Alexis
- Date of birth: 2 October 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Jaidyn Alexis is among the main cast members on Baddies in Midwest. On the show, she had notable conflicts, including a fight with Biggie on her birthday and a confrontation with Summer during the reunion. Outside the show, Jaidyn Alexis is the CEO of Babyface Skin & Body and shares two children with rapper Blueface.
12. Badd Dolly
- Full name: Rachel Stevenson
- Date of birth: 30 June 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Badd Dolly appeared on Baddies Midwest but left the show early after experiencing a medical emergency. Despite her early departure, she returned for the reunion, where she was involved in a heated altercation with Tesehki.
13. Ivori Minor
- Full name: Ivori Minor
- Date of birth: 13 November 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Ivori Minor gained attention on Baddies Midwest for her confrontations, including a notable fight with Big Lex after a prank involving switched name tags, and a heated altercation with Summer during a bus ride.
14. Yoshi Banks
- Full name: Raven Mitchell
- Date of birth: 28 October 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Yoshi Banks joined Baddies Midwest after participating in the Baddies Midwest & Baddies Gone Wild Auditions. During the season, Yoshi had a notable conflict with fellow cast member Summer, leading to a heated argument. She was later sent home by Natalie Nunn before the group travelled to Cleveland, Ohio.
15. Jazmin Re'Nae
- Full name: Jazmin Re'nae
- Date of birth: 25 August 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Jazmin is among the standout Baddies cast members. In season six of Baddies, Jazmin was involved in multiple altercations with fellow cast member Summer None Other. Outside of television, she is a rapper and has released numerous songs, including Don't Gas Me.
16. Summer None Other
- Full name: Summer Thomas
- Date of birth: 18 February 1997
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Summer None Other was cast on Baddies Midwest as a newcomer and quickly became known for her fiery personality and frequent conflicts with fellow cast members, including Ahna Mac, Jazmin Re'Nae, and Yoshi Banks.
17. Big Lex, Not Da Lil One
- Full name: Alexis Radcliff
- Date of birth: 11 September 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Big Lex is one of the iconic Baddies season 6 cast members. He became famous on the show for getting into fights, including a big one with Ivori during a bus ride. Outside the show, she owns a fashion boutique called Her Pretty Possessions and used to play college basketball.
18. Emma Alayo
- Full name: Emma Alayo
- Date of birth: 26 January 2001
- Age: 24 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Social media: Instagram
Emma Alayo is one of the main cast of Baddies season six. According to Baddies Fandom, throughout the show, Emma was involved in several altercations, notably with Summer None Other and Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, leading to her removal from the house in Episode 15. Beyond Baddies, Emma is active as a YouTuber and fashion model.
19. Pretty P
- Full name: Paula Peterson
- Date of birth: 20 May 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Pretty P became famous on Baddies Midwest Season 6, where her outspoken nature led to multiple conflicts with fellow cast members, including Tinkaabellaaa, Diamond The Body, Summer None Other, and Badd Dolly. She is also a music artist and social media influencer.
20. Shameika “NuNu” Brailsford
- Full name: Shameika Brailsford
- Date of birth: 22 May 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Shameika Brailsford gained prominence through her appearances on Baddies Caribbean and Baddies Midwest. She was involved in multiple altercations with fellow members, including Dia, Ahna, and Biggie, which became central to her storyline on the show. Beyond television, NuNu is also recognised for her music career.
21. Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin
- Full name: Sashanna Kathleen Mclaurin
- Date of birth: 10 December 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Salisbury, Maryland, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Sashanna McLaurin appeared on Baddies Midwest as a guest. Her return as Slim sparked tension, leading to a notable altercation with cast member Rollie, which resulted in Slim receiving a 24-hour eviction notice and leaving the house. She is also a dancer, model, entertainer, and internet sensation.
How old are the girls from Baddies Midwest?
The cast members of Baddies Midwest are between their early 20s and mid-30s in age.
Is Baddies Midwest done filming?
The Baddies season six completed filming in October 2024.
Where can you watch the Baddies Midwest and the cast?
You can watch Baddies Midwest on the Zeus Network.
The Baddies Midwest cast features numerous women from different backgrounds, ages ranging from early 20s to late 30s. Some are returning stars, while others are new to the show. Each cast member brings their own personality, with drama, fights, and shifting friendships at the centre of the season.
