16 famous deaf people who inspire through their achievements
Famous deaf people like Helen Keller and Beethoven prove hearing loss is no barrier to greatness. Their stories continue to inspire across generations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The 16 famous deaf people who inspire through their achievements
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Beethoven and Vinton Cerf showed deaf people can lead in music and tech.
- Helen Keller and Laurent Clerc turned struggle into impact.
- Marlee Matlin and Matt Hamill proved hard work beats any challenge.
- Millie Bobby Brown and Derrick Coleman remind us that being different is a strength.
The 16 famous deaf people who inspire through their achievements
They range from deaf historical figures who pioneered change to modern deaf celebrities who shine in the spotlight. Each one faced unique struggles, yet their triumphs speak to the power of the human spirit. As Helen Keller once said,
The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.
The details in this article were gathered from credible historical records, biographies, and contemporary sources, including profiles of notable deaf individuals from educational websites, news outlets, and public archives, ensuring accuracy and authenticity for publication.
|Rank
|Name
|Occupation
|16
|Derrick Coleman
|Former NFL Player
|15
|Gertrude Ederle
|Swimmer
|14
|Nyle DiMarco
|Model, Actor, Activist
|13
|Tamika Catchings
|Former WNBA Player
|12
|Millie Bobby Brown
|Actress, Producer
|11
|Laurent Clerc
|Educator
|10
|Vinton Cerf
|Computer Scientist
|9
|Halle Berry
|Actress, Producer
|8
|Douglas Tilden
|Sculptor
|7
|Juliette Gordon Low
|Founder of Girl Scouts
|6
|Matt Hamill
|MMA Fighter, Wrestler
|5
|Marlee Matlin
|Actress, Author
|4
|Thomas Edison
|Inventor, Businessman
|3
|Francisco Goya
|Painter, Printmaker
|2
|Ludwig van Beethoven
|Composer, Pianist
|1
|Helen Keller
|Author, Activist
16. Derrick Coleman
- Date of birth: October 18, 1990
- Occupation: Former NFL player
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
Derrick Coleman became the first legally deaf offensive player in the NFL. He went undrafted, then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.
Born with hearing loss, he relied on lip-reading and hearing aids to excel in American football. Derrick won a Super Bowl in 2014, inspiring countless fans with his grit.
15. Gertrude Ederle
- Date of birth: October 23, 1905
- Occupation: Swimmer
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: German American
Gertrude Ederle was a trailblazing swimmer who, in 1926, became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Measles left her nearly deaf by her 30s, but she did not let it stop her.
Being among the important deaf people, Gertrude set multiple world records and won Olympic medals. Known as the “Queen of the Waves,” she showed the world what courage looks like.
14. Nyle DiMarco
- Date of birth: May 8, 1989
- Occupation: Model, Actor, Activist
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Italian American
Nyle DiMarco is a modern deaf celebrity, winning America’s Next Top Model in 2015 and Dancing with the Stars in 2016.
Born deaf into a deaf family, he champions sign language and deaf rights. DiMarco founded the Nyle DiMarco Foundation to support deaf children.
13. Tamika Catchings
- Date of birth: July 21, 1979
- Occupation: Former WNBA player
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
Tamika Catchings, a retired WNBA star, calls her hearing loss her “sixth sense.” Born with hearing difficulties, she wore hearing aids and excelled in basketball. She won Olympic gold and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
12. Millie Bobby Brown
- Date of birth: February 19, 2004
- Occupation: Actress, Producer
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: English
Millie Bobby Brown is deaf in one ear, a fact that surprises many fans. The Stranger Things star was born with partial hearing loss that worsened over time. Despite this, she has become a global actress and the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
11. Laurent Clerc
- Date of birth: December 26, 1785
- Occupation: Educator
- Nationality: French
- Ethnicity: French
Laurent Clerc, a key deaf historical figure, co-founded the first American school for the deaf in 1817. Born in France, he lost his hearing as a child, possibly from a fall.
Laurent helped develop American Sign Language, shaping deaf education. Known as the “Apostle of the Deaf,” his legacy endures.
10. Vinton Cerf
- Date of birth: June 23, 1943
- Occupation: Computer Scientist
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Vinton Cerf, one of the most famous deaf men, often called the “Father of the Internet,” is hard of hearing and uses hearing aids. He co-created the internet’s foundational protocols with Bob Kahn in the 1970s.
His work transformed global communication, proving deaf innovators can change the world. He also advocates for accessibility in tech.
9. Halle Berry
- Date of birth: August 14, 1966
- Occupation: Actress, Producer
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
Halle Berry lost 80% of her hearing in one ear due to domestic violence from a former partner. She is a Hollywood icon, winning an Oscar as the first Black woman for Best Actress. Her roles in X-Men and Monster’s Ball are legendary.
8. Douglas Tilden
- Date of birth: May 1, 1860
- Occupation: Sculptor
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Douglas Tilden was a famous deaf sculptor whose works still stand in public spaces. Deaf since age four due to scarlet fever, he studied art in Paris. His sculptures, like The Baseball Player, earned international praise.
7. Juliette Gordon Low
- Date of birth: October 31, 1860
- Occupation: Founder of Girl Scouts
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts of the USA despite severe hearing loss from childhood illnesses. She built an organisation that empowers millions of girls worldwide.
6. Matt Hamill
- Date of birth: October 5, 1976
- Occupation: MMA Fighter, Wrestler
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Matt Hamill, a deaf MMA fighter and wrestler, won national collegiate wrestling championships. Born deaf, he competed in the UFC and the Olympics, inspiring athletes everywhere. His film, The Hammer, tells his story.
5. Marlee Matlin
- Date of birth: August 24, 1965
- Occupation: Actress, Author
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Jewish American
Marlee Matlin is the only deaf person to win an Oscar, for Children of a Lesser God in 1987. She lost most of her hearing at 18 months due to illness. Being one of the most influential deaf people, she has starred in many films and TV shows, advocating for deaf rights.
4. Thomas Edison
- Date of birth: February 11, 1847
- Occupation: Inventor, Businessman
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Thomas Edison, a famous deaf man, invented the light bulb and phonograph despite hearing loss from childhood illness. He was nearly deaf in one ear and hard of hearing in the other.
3. Francisco Goya
- Date of birth: March 30, 1746
- Occupation: Painter, Printmaker
- Nationality: Spanish
- Ethnicity: Spanish
Francisco Goya, a Spanish artist, became deaf at 46 after a severe illness in 1793. His later works, like the haunting Black Paintings, reflect his struggles. He is one of history’s greatest painters, bridging styles and eras.
2. Ludwig van Beethoven
- Date of birth: December 17, 1770
- Occupation: Composer, Pianist
- Nationality: German
- Ethnicity: German
Ludwig van Beethoven, a musical genius, went deaf in his late 20s yet composed masterpieces like the Ninth Symphony. He began losing hearing around 26, possibly from typhus.
Ludwig's determination kept him creating until his death. He is among the most famous deaf people in history for a reason.
1. Helen Keller
- Date of birth: June 27, 1880
- Occupation: Author, Activist
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
Many say Helen Keller is the most famous deaf person. Deaf and blind from 19 months due to illness, she became the first deaf-blind person to earn a degree.
Helen Keller was a powerful voice for change. She wrote books, delivered speeches around the world, and dedicated her life to advocating for disability rights. Her tireless efforts earned her numerous honors, including:
- The Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame
- Multiple honorary degrees from prestigious universities
- The Lions Humanitarian Award
- The French Legion of Honor
- The Helen Keller Achievement Award
FAQs
Who is the most famous deaf person in history?
Helen Keller is widely regarded as the most famous, thanks to her groundbreaking achievements as a deaf-blind author and activist.
Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?
Millie Bobby Brown is deaf in one ear, a condition that developed from partial hearing loss at birth.
Why is Halle Berry deaf?
Halle Berry lost 80% of her hearing in one ear due to a traumatic injury from domestic violence by an ex-partner.
Are there famous deaf men in sports?
Figures like Derrick Coleman and Matt Hamill have excelled in football and MMA, respectively.
Famous deaf people have shown that hearing loss does not limit talent or ambition. Their stories are proof that greatness comes from resilience, not circumstances.
Source: Briefly News
