Famous deaf people like Helen Keller and Beethoven prove hearing loss is no barrier to greatness. Their stories continue to inspire across generations.

Douglas Tilden, Helen Keller, and Gertrude Ederle are notable figures who overcame adversity to achieve greatness. Photos: Annexgalleries, Hulton Archive, Topical Press Agency (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Beethoven and Vinton Cerf showed deaf people can lead in music and tech.

Helen Keller and Laurent Clerc turned struggle into impact.

Marlee Matlin and Matt Hamill proved hard work beats any challenge.

Millie Bobby Brown and Derrick Coleman remind us that being different is a strength.

The 16 famous deaf people who inspire through their achievements

They range from deaf historical figures who pioneered change to modern deaf celebrities who shine in the spotlight. Each one faced unique struggles, yet their triumphs speak to the power of the human spirit. As Helen Keller once said,

The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.

The details in this article were gathered from credible historical records, biographies, and contemporary sources, including profiles of notable deaf individuals from educational websites, news outlets, and public archives, ensuring accuracy and authenticity for publication.

Rank Name Occupation 16 Derrick Coleman Former NFL Player 15 Gertrude Ederle Swimmer 14 Nyle DiMarco Model, Actor, Activist 13 Tamika Catchings Former WNBA Player 12 Millie Bobby Brown Actress, Producer 11 Laurent Clerc Educator 10 Vinton Cerf Computer Scientist 9 Halle Berry Actress, Producer 8 Douglas Tilden Sculptor 7 Juliette Gordon Low Founder of Girl Scouts 6 Matt Hamill MMA Fighter, Wrestler 5 Marlee Matlin Actress, Author 4 Thomas Edison Inventor, Businessman 3 Francisco Goya Painter, Printmaker 2 Ludwig van Beethoven Composer, Pianist 1 Helen Keller Author, Activist

16. Derrick Coleman

Football player Derrick Coleman attends Modell's Super Bowl Kickoff Party & Touch by Alyssa Milano Fashion Show at Slate on January 30, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 18, 1990

October 18, 1990 Occupation: Former NFL player

Former NFL player Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

Derrick Coleman became the first legally deaf offensive player in the NFL. He went undrafted, then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Born with hearing loss, he relied on lip-reading and hearing aids to excel in American football. Derrick won a Super Bowl in 2014, inspiring countless fans with his grit.

15. Gertrude Ederle

American Olympic gold medalist swimmer Gertrude Ederle (1905–2003) poses in the sea at Brighton while training for her English Channel swim on July 2, 1925. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 23, 1905

October 23, 1905 Occupation: Swimmer

Swimmer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: German American

Gertrude Ederle was a trailblazing swimmer who, in 1926, became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Measles left her nearly deaf by her 30s, but she did not let it stop her.

Being among the important deaf people, Gertrude set multiple world records and won Olympic medals. Known as the “Queen of the Waves,” she showed the world what courage looks like.

14. Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco at the Deadline 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio presented by Casamigos, held at the Deadline Studio on January 27, 2025, in Park City, Utah. (Photo: Deadline

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: May 8, 1989

May 8, 1989 Occupation: Model, Actor, Activist

Model, Actor, Activist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian American

Nyle DiMarco is a modern deaf celebrity, winning America’s Next Top Model in 2015 and Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

Born deaf into a deaf family, he champions sign language and deaf rights. DiMarco founded the Nyle DiMarco Foundation to support deaf children.

13. Tamika Catchings

Tamika Catchings speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 21, 1979

July 21, 1979 Occupation: Former WNBA player

Former WNBA player Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

Tamika Catchings, a retired WNBA star, calls her hearing loss her “sixth sense.” Born with hearing difficulties, she wore hearing aids and excelled in basketball. She won Olympic gold and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

12. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "The Electric State" fan screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 19, 2004

February 19, 2004 Occupation: Actress, Producer

Actress, Producer Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: English

Millie Bobby Brown is deaf in one ear, a fact that surprises many fans. The Stranger Things star was born with partial hearing loss that worsened over time. Despite this, she has become a global actress and the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

11. Laurent Clerc

Portrait of French educator Laurent Clerc, a pioneer in deaf education. Photo: Start ASL (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: December 26, 1785

December 26, 1785 Occupation: Educator

Educator Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: French

Laurent Clerc, a key deaf historical figure, co-founded the first American school for the deaf in 1817. Born in France, he lost his hearing as a child, possibly from a fall.

Laurent helped develop American Sign Language, shaping deaf education. Known as the “Apostle of the Deaf,” his legacy endures.

10. Vinton Cerf

Co-inventor of the Internet, Vint Cerf, attends Genius Gala 4.0 at Liberty Science Center on May 2, 2015, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: June 23, 1943

June 23, 1943 Occupation: Computer Scientist

Computer Scientist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Vinton Cerf, one of the most famous deaf men, often called the “Father of the Internet,” is hard of hearing and uses hearing aids. He co-created the internet’s foundational protocols with Bob Kahn in the 1970s.

His work transformed global communication, proving deaf innovators can change the world. He also advocates for accessibility in tech.

9. Halle Berry

Halle Berry promotes the upcoming film Crime 101 at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 14, 1966

August 14, 1966 Occupation: Actress, Producer

Actress, Producer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

Halle Berry lost 80% of her hearing in one ear due to domestic violence from a former partner. She is a Hollywood icon, winning an Oscar as the first Black woman for Best Actress. Her roles in X-Men and Monster’s Ball are legendary.

8. Douglas Tilden

A portrait of Douglas Tilden (L) and one of his sculptures (R). Photos: Annexgalleries, Michael Macor (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: May 1, 1860

May 1, 1860 Occupation: Sculptor

Sculptor Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Douglas Tilden was a famous deaf sculptor whose works still stand in public spaces. Deaf since age four due to scarlet fever, he studied art in Paris. His sculptures, like The Baseball Player, earned international praise.

7. Juliette Gordon Low

Girl Scouts of America founder, Juliette Low (1860–1927). Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 31, 1860

October 31, 1860 Occupation: Founder of Girl Scouts

Founder of Girl Scouts Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts of the USA despite severe hearing loss from childhood illnesses. She built an organisation that empowers millions of girls worldwide.

6. Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill defeats Tim Boetsch (black/camo shorts) by TKO at 1:25 of round 2 during UFC Fight Night 13 at the Broomfield Event Center on April 2, 2008, in Broomfield, Colorado. Photo: Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 5, 1976

October 5, 1976 Occupation: MMA Fighter, Wrestler

MMA Fighter, Wrestler Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Matt Hamill, a deaf MMA fighter and wrestler, won national collegiate wrestling championships. Born deaf, he competed in the UFC and the Olympics, inspiring athletes everywhere. His film, The Hammer, tells his story.

5. Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin at the premiere of "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" at Paramount Theatre during the SXSW Conference & Festivals on March 11, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 24, 1965

August 24, 1965 Occupation: Actress, Author

Actress, Author Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish American

Marlee Matlin is the only deaf person to win an Oscar, for Children of a Lesser God in 1987. She lost most of her hearing at 18 months due to illness. Being one of the most influential deaf people, she has starred in many films and TV shows, advocating for deaf rights.

4. Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison (1847–1931), a prolific inventor who held over 1,000 patents during his lifetime. Photo: George Rinhart

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 11, 1847

February 11, 1847 Occupation: Inventor, Businessman

Inventor, Businessman Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Thomas Edison, a famous deaf man, invented the light bulb and phonograph despite hearing loss from childhood illness. He was nearly deaf in one ear and hard of hearing in the other.

3. Francisco Goya

Portrait of painter Francisco de Goya (1746–1828), 1826. From the collection of the Museo del Prado, Madrid. Photo: Fine Art Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 30, 1746

March 30, 1746 Occupation: Painter, Printmaker

Painter, Printmaker Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: Spanish

Francisco Goya, a Spanish artist, became deaf at 46 after a severe illness in 1793. His later works, like the haunting Black Paintings, reflect his struggles. He is one of history’s greatest painters, bridging styles and eras.

2. Ludwig van Beethoven

Circa 1805: German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827). Engraving after a painting by Kloeber. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: December 17, 1770

December 17, 1770 Occupation: Composer, Pianist

Composer, Pianist Nationality: German

German Ethnicity: German

Ludwig van Beethoven, a musical genius, went deaf in his late 20s yet composed masterpieces like the Ninth Symphony. He began losing hearing around 26, possibly from typhus.

Ludwig's determination kept him creating until his death. He is among the most famous deaf people in history for a reason.

1. Helen Keller

Portrait of American author, educator, and disability rights advocate Helen Keller (1880–1968). Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: June 27, 1880

June 27, 1880 Occupation: Author, Activist

Author, Activist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Many say Helen Keller is the most famous deaf person. Deaf and blind from 19 months due to illness, she became the first deaf-blind person to earn a degree.

Helen Keller was a powerful voice for change. She wrote books, delivered speeches around the world, and dedicated her life to advocating for disability rights. Her tireless efforts earned her numerous honors, including:

The Presidential Medal of Freedom

Induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame

Multiple honorary degrees from prestigious universities

The Lions Humanitarian Award

The French Legion of Honor

The Helen Keller Achievement Award

FAQs

Who is the most famous deaf person in history?

Helen Keller is widely regarded as the most famous, thanks to her groundbreaking achievements as a deaf-blind author and activist.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Millie Bobby Brown is deaf in one ear, a condition that developed from partial hearing loss at birth.

Why is Halle Berry deaf?

Halle Berry lost 80% of her hearing in one ear due to a traumatic injury from domestic violence by an ex-partner.

Are there famous deaf men in sports?

Figures like Derrick Coleman and Matt Hamill have excelled in football and MMA, respectively.

Famous deaf people have shown that hearing loss does not limit talent or ambition. Their stories are proof that greatness comes from resilience, not circumstances.

READ ALSO: 32 most famous people in the world: Who are they?

Briefly published an article about the most famous people in the world. Fame is difficult to measure, but one may develop useful metrics to quantify someone's fame.

For instance, you can check their social media following, internet search results, and media presence, such as the number of news articles about that person. This article lists people who arguably hold a substantial level of fame worldwide and their net worth.

Source: Briefly News