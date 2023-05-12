Is Marlee Matlin's husband, Kevin Grandalski, deaf? Everything we know

Marlee Matlin made history as the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, thanks to her stunning performance in Children of a Lesser God. However, do you know that the man by her side is her loving husband, Kevin Grandalski?

Beyond Kevin Grandalski and Marlee Matlin's inspiring love story lies a burning question that has left many curious minds wondering whether Marlee Matlin's husband, Kevin Grandalski, is deaf as well.

Kevin Grandalski's profile summary

Full name Kevin Grandalski Gender Male Date of birth 13 February Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Marlee Beth Matlin Children 4 College/University California State University Profession Police officer

Kevin Grandalski's biography

Marlee Matlin's husband has lived in the United States for most of his life, holding American citizenship. Kevin Grandalski's age is unknown as he has not revealed it, although he celebrates his birthday every 13 February.

Despite being the oldest of three siblings, little is known about his family and early life, but he is a graduate of California State University and belongs to the white ethnicity.

What does Kevin Grandalski do for a living?

Kevin Grandalski works as a police officer outside of Los Angeles. Due to his privacy preference, little is known about his work beyond his job as a police officer.

Who is Kevin Grandalski's spouse?

Kevin Grandalski's spouse is Marlee Matlin, an award-winning actress, author, and activist. She was born in Morton Grove, Illinois, to Libby and Donald Matlin, an automobile dealer. As an actress, she made her stage debut at seven when she played Dorothy in an International Center on Deafness and the Arts (ICODA) children's theatre of The Wizard of Oz.

When she was 13, she won second prize in the Chicago Center's Annual International Creative Arts Festival for an essay titled If I Was not a Movie Star. When Henry Winkler discovered her during one of her ICODA theatre performances, she had the opportunity to star in Children of a Lesser God, marking the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

When Marlee became the youngest and first deaf winner in Oscar history, she said:

It was the best ever place I could be, the best decision I ever could've made because it worked. To this day, I've been sober for 34 years, so it was what I needed at the time. Who knew, at 21? To make a decision that I would have to make, not from or for anybody else, but just on my own. I pat myself on the back for making that decision.

How did Marlee Matlin and Kevin Grandalski meet?

They first met when Kevin provided security and control traffic as a police officer while Marlee Matlin was filming a scene from the TV series Reasonable Doubts.

At first, Kevin did not know who Marlee was, but they met again months later and started dating. They dated for two years before Kevin proposed to her on 13 February 1993, and they married on 29 August of the same year at actor Henry Winkler's home.

They have been together for over three decades, and their love has endured throughout their 30-year marriage with no sign of separation.

Kevin Grandalski's children

Kevin Grandalski has four children with his wife, Marlee. They have two boys and two girls. Their daughter Sara Rose was born on 19 January 1996, while their son Brandon Joseph was born on 12 September 2000. Tyler Daniel was born on 18 July 2002, and Isabelle Jane was born on 26 December 2003.

Was Marlee born deaf?

Yes, Marlee Matlin was born deaf. She lost all hearing in her right ear and 80% of the hearing in her left ear when she was 18 months old due to illness and fevers.

In her autobiography, I'll Scream Later, Marlee suggests that her hearing loss may have been due to a genetically malformed cochlea.

Is Marlee Matlin's family deaf?

No! Marlee is the only member of her family who is deaf.

What is Marlee Matlin's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlee Matlin's net worth is $11 million, attributed to her successful career in movies and TV series. Little is known though about Kevin Grandalski's net worth, but according to Married Biography's site, he is worth $1 million.

Despite Marlee Matlin's public visibility due to her activism, acting, and writing, her husband, Kevin Grandalski, has maintained a low profile. He has been a supportive partner to Marlee, often accompanying her to public events, and has been a caring father to their children.

