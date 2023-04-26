Are you ready to give love a chance or watch other people find love? SABC 2 is thrilled to let the cat out of the bag about its new reality dating show, Love Is Love. The show intends to open Mzansi to alternative forms of meeting new people.

Love Is Love focuses on love-seekers looking for the perfect match. The participants have much to offer and are open to meeting interested singles from diverse parts of the country to join them in their quest for love. Is this something that is up your alley? Go through these details for more.

Love Is Love on SABC 2

In SABC 2's Love Is Love dating show, participants ask their best friends to help them pick their stand-out entries from the general public who have entered to be part of the process. They will then go on a group date with their preferred participants and later narrow their options down to two participants. These two participants qualify to go on a more personal date.

Later, the contestant will settle on the candidate they want to get to know better during the episode's big finale.

Love Is Love contestants

These are the contestants who will be gracing your screens in the show's first instalment:

1. Stacy Anderson

Age: 34

34 Current residence: Cape Town

Stacy is a regional events manager and a part-time model. She is interested in men aged 30 and above. Her preferred partner should be an animal lover, be adventurous and care for themselves. Stacy is family oriented and takes care of her health and wellness.

2. Simphiwe Jack Mabaso

Age: 28

28 Current residence: Johannesburg

Simphiwe is a TV and theatre actor and a fitness trainer. He is interested in a woman who is honest, loyal, career-driven, independent and a go-getter. He is a gym and fitness enthusiast who cares for his body and health.

3. Wimpie van der Merwe

Age: 65

65 Current residence: Western Cape

Wimpie is a world-champion cyclist and CEO of his company. He is interested in women aged 45 and above who are active, intelligent, and soft-spoken with Christian values and a strong sense of humour. Wimpie is focused and believes in living life to the fullest.

4. Ethan McKay

Age: 22

22 Current residence: Cape Town

Ethan is a drama teacher interested in men and women aged between 20 and 30. His preferred partner should be a good communicator, respectful and funny.

5. Eudes Andre

Age: 27

27 Current residence: Cape Town

Eudes is interested in women aged between 20 and 30. His preferred partner should be mature, have a good heart and be supportive. He enjoys writing poems, engaging in outdoor activities and going to the gym. Martial arts is his exercise of choice.

6. Yentel Jacobs

Age: 27

27 Current residence: Cape Town

Yentel is interested in women aged between 27 and 45. She prefers active living and loves the following adventurous activities: festivals, pole dancing, rock climbing and DJing. Her partner should be ambitious, respectful, kind and clear about their wants.

7. Eric Von Brandis

Age: 38

38 Current residence: Johannesburg

Eric is a single dad and award-winning hairstylist interested in men aged between 30 and 45. He prefers a partner who is loyal, kind, well-groomed and grounded by their morals.

8. Rosette Cele

Age: 50

50 Current residence: Johannesburg

Rosette is interested in men aged between 45 and 60. She enjoys yoga and swimming, and her most essential qualities in a partner are kindness, empathy and clear communication. She does not mind a tall guy.

9. Anga Plaatjie

Age: 26

26 Current residence: Johannesburg

Anga is a food stylist interested in men aged between 30 and 40. Her preferred partner should share her passion for food and zest for life.

10. Chimenuex Kuen

Age: 30

30 Current residence: Johannesburg

Chimenuex is open to dating men and is not limited to their age. She enjoys wine tasting, swimming, singing, hitting the gym, dancing and martial arts. Her choice of partner should have the following attributes, a great sense of humour and kindness.

11. Andra Mostert

Age: 56

56 Current residence: Cape Town

Andra is a marketing executive interested in men of any age. Her preferred partner should possess the following qualities, gentleness, fun-loving and caring. Andra is energetic, positive and enjoys cooking.

Love Is Love application form

If you want to shoot your shot at any contestant, click on their profile which will automatically redirect you to a prompt asking you to select them. Clicking on the prompt will automatically open the online application form.

You need to provide the following details:

Your name

Email address

Phone number

Social media profile link, name or handle

Age

The city you live in

Your current relationship status

The number of children, if any

Your current employment status

Your hobbies and interests

Why you chose your perfect match

A photo of yourself

Why you want to be part of Love Is Love Season 1 on SABC 2

Important details about SABC 2's Love Is Love

Additionally, you can enter through the show's website or official Love Is Love TikTok, Facebook or Instagram pages. The closing date for submitting the online form is April 2023. Love Is Love episodes will air on SABC 2 later this year.

If you want to be a participant and explore your potential to meet your partner, fill out the online application form. The form will require the exact details of the application form for participants who want to date the Love Is Love cast.

If you experience challenges loading your entry video, share it via WhatsApp at 068 479 1441. Remember to include your name when sharing the entry video. Entries close in April 2023.

Love Is Love on SABC 2 presents a thrilling experience and opportunity to find love. If you have a dynamic personality and are confident enough to shoot your shot, Love Is Love on SABC 2 is looking for you!

