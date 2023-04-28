Aparajita Zee World cast with images, full story, plot summary, episodes

Aparajita Zee World is an Indian Hindi-language drama series. It premiered on Zee TV on September 27, 2022, and streams digitally on ZEE5. It was produced by Sukesh Motwani and Mautik Tolia. The show is being produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia. Aparajita's trailer was released on September 1, 2022.

Aparajita Zee World came as a replacement for the Mithai drama series. The drama series has a unique yet simple storyline that can be relatable in many ways, making it a must-watch.

Aparajita's plot summary

Aparatija is deserted by her husband, Akshay, leaving her to cater for herself and their three daughters. But she rises to face every challenge so that her daughters can be strong and independent.

Aparajita's full story

Despite all the struggles of raising her three daughters alone, Aparajita has the strength and determination to face the world alone.

Watch and learn about the issues of women whose husbands have abandoned them for selfish reasons.

Aparajita's cast with images

The drama makers have incorporated well-known faces of the television industry, such as Manav Gohil and Shweta Tiwari. Other actors present are as follows:

1. Sheta Tiwari as Aparajita Singh

Sheta emerged as the first female winner of the Bigg Boss series.

Shweta is an Indian actress born on October 4, 1980. She is famous for playing Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss in 2010 and emerged as the winner.

2. Manav Gohil as Akshay Singh

Gohil has done his Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from Vadodara.

Manav is an Indian actor born November 9, 1974, in Dudhrej, India. He has been in the acting industry for more than a decade. He is renowned for his roles in the soap opera Kahaani Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, and the crime drama C.I.D.

3. Anushka Merchande as Chhavi Singh

Anushka is known for Bombay Begums (2021), Banni Chow Home Delivery and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021).

Anushka is an actress known for Bombay Begums in 2021 and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha in 2022. She received the Gladrags Little Miss India title from Kishori Shahane at the tender age of 12.

4. Dhwani Gori as Disha Singh

Gori has been featured in several brand advertisements.

Gori is an actress best known for portraying Priyanshi in Ekta Kapoor's television series, Molkki. She first appeared on screen as a child artist at 12 years in the movie Karle Pyaar Karle, inspired by the 2003 French film Love Me If You Dare.

5. Shruti Choudhary as Aasha Singh

Choudhry is the daughter of Surender Singh and Kiran Choudhry, who served as Ministers of Haryana.

Shruti was born in New Delhi on October 3, 1975. She is an actress known for Fanna: Ishq Mein Marjawan and Main Hoon Aparajita in 2022.

6. Amita Khopkar as Aparajita's mother-in-law

Khopkar is a Marathi stage, film and television actress.

Amita is a Hindi and Marathi actress. She is famous for movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, Hello JaiHind in 2011, and Lai Bhaari in 2014.

7. Nishikant Dixit as Sunil Thakur

Nishikant is associated with TV series such as Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and Piya Rangrezz.

Nishikant is a television and film actor from Uttar Pradesh. He became famous with his role in Maayke Se Babdhi Dor, which aired on Star Plus.

8. Shweta Gulati as Mohini Singh

Shweta is particularly known for her role as Dr Nikita in the Medical Drama TV Series Dill Mill Gayye.

Shweta is an Indian actress born on May 29, 1979, in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. She is best known for playing the role of Tia Ahuja in Remix and Dr Nikita Malhotra in Dill Mill Gayye.

Other recurring casts include:

Puneet Tejwani as Manish

Ankit Rana as Vicky

Varun Kasturia as Arjun Kapoor

Shubhkaran as Veer Thakur

Rajesh Dubey as Guruji

Saptrishi Ghosh as Ashmit Kapoor

Aparajita's episodes

The drama TV show has one season with 120 episodes. Each episode gives you between 20 to 25 minutes of a thrilling storyline.

Above is everything you need to know about the Aparajita Zee World, the full story, and the cast with images. Download the Zee5 app or go to Zee5.com to watch all Aparajita seasons.

