Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles: how they met and their love story
Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, is also a college basketball star for the USC Gamecocks. The pair confirmed they were dating in early 2024 and have since become each other's biggest cheerleaders on and off the court. According to Chloe, the favourite thing about their relationship is:
I like that we're both competitive and we can push each other. And not just basketball but all aspects of our lives. And he's kinda cute too!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Collin Murray-Boyles' profile summary
- Murray-Boyles has been Chloe Kitts' boyfriend since December 2023
- Collin Murray-Boyles is a South Carolina native
- Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts are Gamecocks' star forwards
- Are Chloe and Kylee Kitts related?
Key takeaways
- Chloe Kitts started dating Collin Murray-Boyles in late 2023.
- The college basketball athletes are standout forwards for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
- Collin declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in April 2025 after a successful All-SEC sophomore year with the Gamecocks.
Collin Murray-Boyles' profile summary
|Full name
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|Date of birth
|June 10, 2005
|Age
|19 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|Columbia, South Carolina, United States
|Height
|6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m/203 cm)
|Weight
|111 kg (245 pounds)
|Girlfriend
|Chloe Kitts (2023 to date)
|Parents
|Vyonne and Sean
|Siblings
|Brothers Armani and James
|Education
|University of South Carolina (Mass Communications major)A.C. Flora (SC)Wasatch Academy (UT)
|Profession
|Basketball athlete
|Player position
|Forward
|Jersey No.
|30
|Social media
Murray-Boyles has been Chloe Kitts' boyfriend since December 2023
Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts met at the University of South Carolina, where they are both talented college basketball stars. The couple made their relationship official in April 2024 after several months of speculation.
Kitts shared a video of them in a car while heading to the South Carolina Gamecocks gala on her Instagram Stories with the simple caption, 'My love.' They also jointly uploaded Polaroid pictures, and Chloe wrote, 'Spin bout u.'
The college athletes celebrated their 1st dating anniversary on December 26, 2024, according to a YouTube video shared by WBB Clips. They spent the 2024 Christmas festivities together in New York City. Collin uploaded pictures and a video of their romantic stroll in the Big Apple with the caption, '11 pm in NYC' and Chloe wrote in the comments, 'My heart.'
Murray-Boyles and Kitts openly declare their love for each other
Since Chloe Kitts started a relationship with Collin, the basketball players have been posting and writing romantic comments for each other on social media. On December 18, 2024, Kitts uploaded photos of her and Murray-Boyles posing on a basketball court with the caption, 'U & Me,' and he replied in the comments with, 'My love.'
The couple have also become regulars at each other's matches. While talking about what he likes about Chloe in a joint March 2025 Q&A for Uber Eats and Zaxby's, Collin said:
Her smile. If she could smile all day, I really would want her to.
Collin Murray-Boyles is a South Carolina native
Murray-Boyles was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, near the USC campus. His parents, Yvonne and Sean, raised him alongside his two older brothers, James and Armani.
Collin was part of the high school basketball team at A.C. Flora. He transferred to Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to finish his senior season in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC).
Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, is also an American national born in Puyallup, Washington, but grew up in Oviedo, Florida. The two-time gold medalist played for The Master's Academy and later joined the DME Academy in Daytona Beach before committing to USC.
Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts are Gamecocks' star forwards
A 6-foot-3 Kitts joined the South Carolina Gamecocks' roster as a five-star recruit after skipping her senior year of high school. She averaged 1.6 points per game as a freshman and averaged 9.0 points and 5.8 rebounds as a sophomore.
Chloe helped the team to a 2024 NCAA Championship, two SEC regular season titles, and two SEC Tournament Crowns. She was named SEC Tournament MVP in 2025.
Murray-Boyles has also been a standout Gamecocks player for the men's basketball team. He joined during the 2023-24 season as a four-star forward recruit under college basketball coach Lamont Paris. Collin currently holds the second-best all-time field goal percentage of 59%, behind Jimmy Foster.
Collin declared for the 2025 NBA draft
A 6-foot-8 Murray-Boyles officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in April 2025 after an impressive sophomore season with the USC Gamecocks. He was named to the Second-Team All-SEC with an average of 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. While discussing his decision, Collin told ESPN in April 2025:
This is exactly how I thought my college career would turn out. South Carolina had a vision for me to lead the team... When people who know basketball watch me play, it's the smaller things that stand out — I'm not one to get oohs and aahs, but I know what it takes to win games.
The NBA draft combine takes place from May 11th to 18th in Chicago, while the official draft will be held in New York from June 25th to 26th, a few days after Collin celebrates his 20th birthday. Coach Lamont Paris revealed that he will leave the roster open for Murray-Boyles in case he wants to return to college basketball.
Are Chloe and Kylee Kitts related?
Kylee Kitts is Chloe Kitts' younger sister. A 6-foot-4 Kylee was a redshirt freshman guard/forward at the Florida Gators of the University of Florida. During the transfer portal in April 2025, she transferred to the Ohio State women's basketball team after reclassifying to the class of 2024.
Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, complements her due to their shared vision as they carve out their futures in basketball. Collin is ready to pursue professional basketball in the NBA, while Chloe will remain with the USC Gamecocks as she helps them dominate in the SEC.
