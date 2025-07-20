Your Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025 guide: Dates, venue and ticket prices

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival returns to Joburg for its 26th edition, but with a twist. Instead of the traditional two-day affair, this year, over 50 acts take to the stage in a three-night jazz celebration like no other. As the bank's Group Head of Sponsorships, Bonga Sebesho, puts it:

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz only gets bigger and better! This festival has been the heartbeat of our corporate narrative for decades. It mirrors our devotion to creativity, inclusivity and diversity.

Key takeaways

Five-time Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter and bassist Esperanza Spalding will be performing at the festival this year.

will be performing at the festival this year. Musical performances for all three days begin at 6 pm .

. No professional cameras are allowed at the venue unless accredited.

at the venue unless accredited. On-site parking will be available at the venue.

According to the Joy of Jazz official website, the festival will take place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September 2025.

Like previous years, the venue is the Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2196, Gauteng, South Africa. For all three days, doors open at 5 pm and close at 1 am.

The lineup: Who is playing?

On 29 April 2025, a list of the performers for the 2025 festival was posted on the Joy of Jazz official Instagram. From jazz legends to rising stars across four stages, here is a guide to the must-see acts:

26 September 2025

Stage Artist Dinaledi Thandi Ntuli Andile Yenana Benjamin Jephta Quintet presents Homecoming 10-Year Anniversary Steve Dyer feat Amazwi8 Choir Mbira Amanda Black Velemseni Beyond Vocal Elaine Diphala Siya Charles (SBYA for Jazz) Peter Auret Trio Conga Xolisa Dlamini

27 September 2025

Stage Artist Dinaledi Siya Big Band Lakecia Benjamin Nofundo Xaluva Tshepo Mngoma presents Strings with Soul Mbira José James sings Badu KB Motsilanyane Leomile Tresor Sylent NQO and the Noisemakers Diphala Ncesh Nonxishi Simon Denizart Phinda Matlala Conga Gabi Motuba Steve Bedi Meshell Ndegeocello Guitar Convergence with Moss Mogale, Vusi Mahlasela and Billy Monama

28 September 2025

Stage Artist Dinaledi Mandla Mlangeni Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth Esperanza Spalding Cameron Ward Mbira Berita The Muses Muneyi SBYA for Music Mondli Ngcobo Diphala Jazzmeia Horn Najponk trio Kyle Shepherd Trio Hakan Basar Trio Conga Alune Wade Fishermanns Orchestra Oumou Sangaré L'wei Netshivale

Disclaimer: The lineup is subject to change in case unforeseen circumstances arise affecting an artist's ability to perform.

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz tickets

Tickets for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025 festival are now available on Ticketmaster. Here is a breakdown of the charges:

R1 350 (Day pass)

(Day pass) R2 250 (2-day pass; either Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday)

(2-day pass; either Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday) R3 250 (Full weekend pass)

(Full weekend pass) R9 995 (1-day hospitality package encompassing access to all stages, parking, food and beverages, and lavish lounge setup)

Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of up to 15%. However, the offer is limited to two tickets per individual and is only applicable for valid cheques, debit, and credit cards.

NB: Fans with Standard Bank Joy of Jazz tickets obtained from third-party websites like Viagogo will not be allowed to enter the venue.

Tips for jazzing up at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

Now that you know where and how to get the ticket, here are some things to do to ensure you make the most of the experience:

In case you are not a hardcore jazz lover but are looking to tap your toes to some feel-good tunes, familiarise yourself with the musical genre and soak up the pre-festival buzz.

Before the D-day, pick out some comfy fits that will allow you to jam to the music. Nonetheless, ensure you are stylish for the post-show mingling.

If you are looking to stay close to the action for a few days, book a luxury hotel around Sandton Central.

FAQs

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025 will feature global artists from over 10 countries. Below are some frequently asked questions about the festival:

Who is the founder of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz?

The founder of the annual festival is Peter Tladi. He is the founder of an artist management and promotions company called T-Musicman.

Standard Bank sponsors the event for various purposes, including brand enhancement, promotion of cultural exchange, and talent development.

What items are prohibited at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz?

You will be barred from the venue if you have cooler boxes, food or outside drinks, tents or gazebo's, or weapons and knives.

In conclusion

Mark your calendars: from 26 to 28 September 2025, brace yourself for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz happening at Sandton Convention Centre. Get your ticket now for as low as R1 350.

