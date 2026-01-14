The original Heartbreak High cast: Where are the '90s teen stars now?

The original cast of Heartbreak High includes Alex Dimitriades, Ada Nicodemou, Scott Major, Abi Tucker, Callan Mulvey, Salvatore Coco, Luke Jacobz, Corey Page, Rel Hunt, and Doris Younane. Since the show ended, the actors have followed diverse paths, with many continuing to be prominent figures in both Australian and international entertainment.

Alex Dimitriades (L), Callan Mulvey (C) and Ada Nicodemou (R) are some of the original Heartbreak High cast. Photo: Caroline McCredie, Laurent Viteur, Don Arnold (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Many stars of the original 1990s Heartbreak High have continued successful careers in Australian television and major Hollywood productions as of early 2026.

have continued successful careers in and as of early 2026. Ada Nicodemou became a major star on Home and Away , playing Leah Patterson for over two decades.

became a major , playing Leah Patterson for over two decades. Callan Mulvey moved to Hollywood, appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier , Batman v Superman , and Avengers: Endgame .

moved to Hollywood, appearing in , and Some actors expanded into other areas of entertainment, such as music, directing and TV presenting, like Abi Tucker and Scott Major.

The original Heartbreak High cast

The original cast of Heartbreak High from the 1990s became household names, and many of them remained active in the entertainment industry long after the show ended. The TV series, which aired from 1994 to 1999, was praised for its realistic look at teenage life and helped launch several successful careers in Australian television and film. Discover what the original cast have been up to since the show ended.

Actor Role Alex Dimitriades Nick Poulos Callan Mulvey Bogdan Drazic Ada Nicodemou Katerina Ioannou Scott Major Peter Rivers Abi Tucker Jodie Cooper Sarah Lambert Christina Milano Salvatore Coco Costa “Con” Bordino Sebastian Goldspink Charlie Levy Lara Cox Anita Scheppers Katherine Halliday Rosette “Rose” Malouf Emma Roche Danielle Miller Doris Younane Yola Fatoush Corey Page Steve Wiley

1. Alex Dimitriades (Nick Poulos)

Alex Dimitriades from Heartbreak High, then and now. Photo: @oz90s00snostalgia on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Alex Dimitriades

: Alex Dimitriades Date of birth : 28 December 1973

: 28 December 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Alex Dimitriades played Nick Poulos, one of the most popular characters on Heartbreak High. After the show, he built a strong acting career, starring in films like Head On and TV series such as The Slap, Underbelly and Netflix’s Tidelands. Alex gained international attention for his role in the 2022–2024 BBC/HBO series The Tourist.

He won an AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor for his role in The Slap (2011) and a Logie Award for The Principal (2015). Alongside acting, he also built a career as a DJ known as DJ Boogie Monster.

2. Callan Mulvey (Bogdan Drazic)

Callan Mulvey then and now. Photo: @heartbreakhigh, @abciview on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Callan Mulvey

: Callan Mulvey Date of birth : 23 February 1975

: 23 February 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2025)

: 50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Callan Mulvey portrayed the tough and troubled character Bogdan Drazic on Heartbreak High. Since leaving the show, he has appeared in major Hollywood productions such as Zero Dark Thirty, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Batman v Superman, and continues to work as an actor.

In his personal life, Mulvey lives in Australia with his wife, Rachel Thomas, whom he reportedly married in November 2010, and their son.

3. Ada Nicodemou (Katerina Ioannou)

Ada Nicodemou then and now. Photo: @Heartbreak High Fans, @AdaNicodemou00 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Ada Nicodemou

: Ada Nicodemou Date of birth :14 May 1977

:14 May 1977 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

In Heartbreak High, Ada Nicodemou was cast as Katerina Ioannou, a role that helped launch her acting career. Shortly after Heartbreak High, she appeared in series like Police Rescue and Breakers, and even had a small role in the blockbuster film The Matrix. In 2000, she joined Home and Away, where she has played Leah Patterson-Baker for over two decades.

Beyond acting on Home and Away, she won Dancing with the Stars in 2005 and later hosted the dating reality show Please Marry My Boy. The actress is currently in a relationship with her long-time Home and Away co-star James Stewart and shares a son, Johnas, with former husband Chrys Xipolitas.

4. Scott Major (Peter Rivers)

Scott Major then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @scottmaj on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Scott Ian Major

: Scott Ian Major Date of birth : 4 July 1975

: 4 July 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2025)

: 50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Scott Major portrayed the role of Peter Rivers on Heartbreak High, a role that made him a familiar face on Australian television in the 1990s. After the series, he continued acting in popular shows such as Stingers, Home and Away, Always Greener, Blue Heelers and later joined Neighbours, where he played Lucas Fitzgerald.

In recent years, Major has focused more on work behind the camera, serving as a television director on shows including Home and Away and Neighbours, as stated by IMDb. He also returned to the Heartbreak High universe by reprising his role as Peter Rivers in the Netflix reboot.

5. Abi Tucker (Jodie Cooper)

Abi Tucker from Heartbreak High, then and now. Photo: @australiantelevision, @abituckermusic1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Abigail Anne Tucker

: Abigail Anne Tucker Date of birth : 22 January 1973

: 22 January 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Australia

Abi Tucker was cast as Jodie Cooper on Heartbreak High, one of the show’s most complex and emotional characters. After the show ended, she held major roles in Water Rats, The Secret Life of Us, Love Bytes, and McLeod’s Daughters. More recently, she has focused on theatre, including performances with the Bell Shakespeare company.

Just like her character Jodie, Tucker pursued music full-time after leaving the show. She has released five studio albums, most recently, Who Do You Really Know? (2020). She has also been a regular presenter on the iconic Australian children’s program Play School since 2009. Besides her thriving career, Abi lives with her partner, artist Chris Rochester, and their two children.

6. Sarah Lambert (Christina Milano)

Sarah Lambert, then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @sarahlambertstories on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sarah Lambert

: Sarah Lambert Date of birth : 21 January 1970

: 21 January 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Australia

Sarah Lambert played Christina Milano on Heartbreak High before moving away from acting to work behind the scenes. She became a highly respected writer and producer, creating and writing acclaimed Australian TV series such as Love My Way, Love Child, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Seven Types of Ambiguity.

7. Salvatore Coco (Costa 'Con' Bordino)

Salvatore Coco, then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @salvatorecocoofficial on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Salvatore Coco

: Salvatore Coco Date of birth : 22 April 1975

: 22 April 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Salvatore Coco played the character of Costa “Con” Bordino, one of the most loved and humorous characters on Heartbreak High and cousin to Nick. After the show, he continued acting steadily on television with roles in Wildside, Water Rats, Stingers, Love My Way, and All Saints. Coco also appeared in major Australian dramas such as Underbelly: The Golden Mile and The Secret Daughter.

He has had multiple roles in Home and Away over the years, including reprising the character Dimitri Poulos in 2022. In addition to screen work, Coco has appeared in popular films including Looking for Alibrandi, Two Hands, Bootmen, Walk the Talk and South Pacific, and works as a master of ceremonies and a professional chef, per his website.

8. Sebastian Goldspink (Charlie Levy)

Sebastian Goldspink in Heartbreak High (L). Sebastian Goldspink in October 2024 (R). Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @sebastiangoldspink on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sebastian Goldspink

: Sebastian Goldspink Date of birth : 25 May 1973

: 25 May 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Paddington, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Sebastian Goldspink played Charlie Levy on Heartbreak High and was one of the show’s most popular faces during its original run. After leaving the series, he continued acting in Australian television and film, with roles in shows like Wildside, Murder Call, Dog’s Head Bay and movies such as Kick and Twenty Ten.

As of 2026, Sebastian Goldspink has almost entirely moved away from acting to become one of Australia’s most influential figures in the contemporary art world. He is the founder and director of ALASKA Projects, a Sydney-based contemporary art space he established in 2011.

9. Lara Cox (Anita Scheppers)

Lara Cox, then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @lara.silverstone on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Lara Jane Cox

: Lara Jane Cox Date of birth : 6 March 1978

: 6 March 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of 2026)

: 47 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Canberra, Australia

In Heartbreak High, Lara Cox appeared as Anita Scheppers, a role that helped establish her as a rising star in the late 1990s. After the series, she went on to appear in popular Australian TV shows including Above the Law, Beasmaster, Blue Water High, Head Start and The Lost World. She also appeared in movies, such as Mermaids and The Dinner Party.

She recently reprised her role as Anita Scheppers in the second season of the Netflix Heartbreak High reboot. Beyond her onscreen career, Lara resides in Sydney with her husband, Jeff Springer, and their two sons, Max and Jay. She and her husband also run a local arborist business.

10. Katherine Halliday (Rosette 'Rose' Malouf)

Katherine Halliday, then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @kafhalliday on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Katherine Halliday

: Katherine Halliday Date of birth : 27 January 1975

: 27 January 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Australia

Katherine Halliday played Rosette “Rose” Malouf, one of the original students on Heartbreak High. Following her departure from the show in 1995, Halliday appeared in Stingers, Blue Heelers and Neighbours. Her most recent screen appearance was in a 2018 episode of the digital drama series Flunk.

Before that, she appeared in the 2011 mini-series The Slap, Wentworth Prison and several independent short films like The Orchard. As of 2026, Katherine maintains a low public profile compared to her former castmates.

11. Emma Roche (Danielle Miller)

Emma Roche, then and now. Photo: @Hartley coeurs à vif, @emma.roche.54584 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Emma Roche

: Emma Roche Date of birth : 9 January 1976

: 9 January 1976 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Australia

Emma Roche played the character of Danielle Miller on Heartbreak High. After the series, per her IMDb profile, she appeared in other Australian TV shows, including Neighbours and Wildside, and also worked in theatre productions.

As of 2026, Emma has largely retired from the professional acting world, living a private life away from the entertainment industry. She is, however, active on social media, where she shares personal updates and occasionally reflects on her Heartbreak High legacy.

12. Doris Younane (Yola Fatoush)

Doris Younane, then and now. Photo: @heartbreakhigh, @dorisyounane on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Doris Younane

: Doris Younane Date of birth : 25 February 1963

: 25 February 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of 2025)

: 62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Parramatta, Australia

Doris Younane was cast as Yola Fatoush on Heartbreak High. After the series, she became a well-known Australian TV actress, appearing in shows like McLeod’s Daughters, Frayed, Five Bedrooms, and Home and Away. Doris gained further recognition for playing Moira Doyle in McLeod’s Daughters (2002–2009) and later starred as Heather in Five Bedrooms and Bev in Frayed.

She has also appeared in series such as The Wrong Girl, Party Tricks, Harrow, NCIS: Sydney, Last King of the Cross, and films like The Combination and Measure for Measure. Outside of acting, the popular actress is a passionate ambassador for Dementia Australia. She is married to Billy Papakostantis.

13. Corey Page (Steve Wiley)

Corey Page, then and now. Photo: @coreycpage on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Corey Page

: Corey Page Date of birth : 27 March 1975

: 27 March 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New South Wales, Australia

Corey Page appeared as Steve Wiley on Heartbreak High before leaving the show in 1995 to pursue his acting career overseas. He was a series regular on the US soap The City, appeared in the comedy film Dead Man on Campus (1998), and guest‑starred on Australian TV shows including White Collar Blue, McLeod’s Daughters, Home and Away and Cops L.A.C.

Corey has also appeared in independent films like Wrath and, more recently, in the drama RFDS. Beyond acting, the famous actor has been married to Angela since 2001, and they have a son, Daniel, born in 2005.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Heartbreak High get cancelled?

The original series ended in 1999 mainly due to high production costs and declining international sales, especially after the BBC stopped buying it.

Who are the queer actors in Heartbreak High?

In the 2022 Netflix reboot, the show features significant LGBTQ+ representation, including Darren (James Majoos), Quinni (Chloé Hayden), Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran), Ca$h (Will McDonald), and Malakai (Thomas Weatherall).

Why was Nick killed off in Heartbreak High?

In the original series, Nick Poulos, played by Alex Dimitriades, dies in a dramatic boxing match. This storyline happened because Dimitriades left the show after a pay dispute with Network Ten, and producers.

Who got Rose pregnant in Heartbreak High?

In the first season of the original series, Rose Malouf becomes pregnant with the child of her boyfriend, Jack Nguyen.

What is the age of the cast of Heartbreak High?

The original Heartbreak High characters are now mostly in their late 40s to early 50s, while the Netflix reboot cast are mainly in their early to mid-20s.

Conclusion

The original Heartbreak High cast, including Alex Dimitriades, Ada Nicodemou, Callan Mulvey, Scott Major, and Abi Tucker, followed different career paths after the show ended. Some became long-running TV stars, others moved into international films, directing, writing, or music.

