The original Heartbreak High cast: Where are the '90s teen stars now?
The original cast of Heartbreak High includes Alex Dimitriades, Ada Nicodemou, Scott Major, Abi Tucker, Callan Mulvey, Salvatore Coco, Luke Jacobz, Corey Page, Rel Hunt, and Doris Younane. Since the show ended, the actors have followed diverse paths, with many continuing to be prominent figures in both Australian and international entertainment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The original Heartbreak High cast
- 1. Alex Dimitriades (Nick Poulos)
- 2. Callan Mulvey (Bogdan Drazic)
- 3. Ada Nicodemou (Katerina Ioannou)
- 4. Scott Major (Peter Rivers)
- 5. Abi Tucker (Jodie Cooper)
- 6. Sarah Lambert (Christina Milano)
- 7. Salvatore Coco (Costa 'Con' Bordino)
- 8. Sebastian Goldspink (Charlie Levy)
- 9. Lara Cox (Anita Scheppers)
- 10. Katherine Halliday (Rosette 'Rose' Malouf)
- 11. Emma Roche (Danielle Miller)
- 12. Doris Younane (Yola Fatoush)
- 13. Corey Page (Steve Wiley)
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Many stars of the original 1990s Heartbreak High have continued successful careers in Australian television and major Hollywood productions as of early 2026.
- Ada Nicodemou became a major star on Home and Away, playing Leah Patterson for over two decades.
- Callan Mulvey moved to Hollywood, appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Batman v Superman, and Avengers: Endgame.
- Some actors expanded into other areas of entertainment, such as music, directing and TV presenting, like Abi Tucker and Scott Major.
The original Heartbreak High cast
The original cast of Heartbreak High from the 1990s became household names, and many of them remained active in the entertainment industry long after the show ended. The TV series, which aired from 1994 to 1999, was praised for its realistic look at teenage life and helped launch several successful careers in Australian television and film. Discover what the original cast have been up to since the show ended.
Actor
Role
Alex Dimitriades
Nick Poulos
Callan Mulvey
Bogdan Drazic
Ada Nicodemou
Katerina Ioannou
Scott Major
Peter Rivers
Abi Tucker
Jodie Cooper
Sarah Lambert
Christina Milano
Salvatore Coco
Costa “Con” Bordino
Sebastian Goldspink
Charlie Levy
Lara Cox
Anita Scheppers
Katherine Halliday
Rosette “Rose” Malouf
Emma Roche
Danielle Miller
Doris Younane
Yola Fatoush
Corey Page
Steve Wiley
1. Alex Dimitriades (Nick Poulos)
- Full name: Alex Dimitriades
- Date of birth: 28 December 1973
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Alex Dimitriades played Nick Poulos, one of the most popular characters on Heartbreak High. After the show, he built a strong acting career, starring in films like Head On and TV series such as The Slap, Underbelly and Netflix’s Tidelands. Alex gained international attention for his role in the 2022–2024 BBC/HBO series The Tourist.
He won an AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor for his role in The Slap (2011) and a Logie Award for The Principal (2015). Alongside acting, he also built a career as a DJ known as DJ Boogie Monster.
2. Callan Mulvey (Bogdan Drazic)
- Full name: Callan Mulvey
- Date of birth: 23 February 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand
Callan Mulvey portrayed the tough and troubled character Bogdan Drazic on Heartbreak High. Since leaving the show, he has appeared in major Hollywood productions such as Zero Dark Thirty, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Batman v Superman, and continues to work as an actor.
In his personal life, Mulvey lives in Australia with his wife, Rachel Thomas, whom he reportedly married in November 2010, and their son.
3. Ada Nicodemou (Katerina Ioannou)
- Full name: Ada Nicodemou
- Date of birth:14 May 1977
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
In Heartbreak High, Ada Nicodemou was cast as Katerina Ioannou, a role that helped launch her acting career. Shortly after Heartbreak High, she appeared in series like Police Rescue and Breakers, and even had a small role in the blockbuster film The Matrix. In 2000, she joined Home and Away, where she has played Leah Patterson-Baker for over two decades.
Beyond acting on Home and Away, she won Dancing with the Stars in 2005 and later hosted the dating reality show Please Marry My Boy. The actress is currently in a relationship with her long-time Home and Away co-star James Stewart and shares a son, Johnas, with former husband Chrys Xipolitas.
4. Scott Major (Peter Rivers)
- Full name: Scott Ian Major
- Date of birth: 4 July 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
Scott Major portrayed the role of Peter Rivers on Heartbreak High, a role that made him a familiar face on Australian television in the 1990s. After the series, he continued acting in popular shows such as Stingers, Home and Away, Always Greener, Blue Heelers and later joined Neighbours, where he played Lucas Fitzgerald.
In recent years, Major has focused more on work behind the camera, serving as a television director on shows including Home and Away and Neighbours, as stated by IMDb. He also returned to the Heartbreak High universe by reprising his role as Peter Rivers in the Netflix reboot.
5. Abi Tucker (Jodie Cooper)
- Full name: Abigail Anne Tucker
- Date of birth: 22 January 1973
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Australia
Abi Tucker was cast as Jodie Cooper on Heartbreak High, one of the show’s most complex and emotional characters. After the show ended, she held major roles in Water Rats, The Secret Life of Us, Love Bytes, and McLeod’s Daughters. More recently, she has focused on theatre, including performances with the Bell Shakespeare company.
Just like her character Jodie, Tucker pursued music full-time after leaving the show. She has released five studio albums, most recently, Who Do You Really Know? (2020). She has also been a regular presenter on the iconic Australian children’s program Play School since 2009. Besides her thriving career, Abi lives with her partner, artist Chris Rochester, and their two children.
6. Sarah Lambert (Christina Milano)
- Full name: Sarah Lambert
- Date of birth: 21 January 1970
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Australia
Sarah Lambert played Christina Milano on Heartbreak High before moving away from acting to work behind the scenes. She became a highly respected writer and producer, creating and writing acclaimed Australian TV series such as Love My Way, Love Child, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Seven Types of Ambiguity.
7. Salvatore Coco (Costa 'Con' Bordino)
- Full name: Salvatore Coco
- Date of birth: 22 April 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
Salvatore Coco played the character of Costa “Con” Bordino, one of the most loved and humorous characters on Heartbreak High and cousin to Nick. After the show, he continued acting steadily on television with roles in Wildside, Water Rats, Stingers, Love My Way, and All Saints. Coco also appeared in major Australian dramas such as Underbelly: The Golden Mile and The Secret Daughter.
He has had multiple roles in Home and Away over the years, including reprising the character Dimitri Poulos in 2022. In addition to screen work, Coco has appeared in popular films including Looking for Alibrandi, Two Hands, Bootmen, Walk the Talk and South Pacific, and works as a master of ceremonies and a professional chef, per his website.
8. Sebastian Goldspink (Charlie Levy)
- Full name: Sebastian Goldspink
- Date of birth: 25 May 1973
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Paddington, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Sebastian Goldspink played Charlie Levy on Heartbreak High and was one of the show’s most popular faces during its original run. After leaving the series, he continued acting in Australian television and film, with roles in shows like Wildside, Murder Call, Dog’s Head Bay and movies such as Kick and Twenty Ten.
As of 2026, Sebastian Goldspink has almost entirely moved away from acting to become one of Australia’s most influential figures in the contemporary art world. He is the founder and director of ALASKA Projects, a Sydney-based contemporary art space he established in 2011.
9. Lara Cox (Anita Scheppers)
- Full name: Lara Jane Cox
- Date of birth: 6 March 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Canberra, Australia
In Heartbreak High, Lara Cox appeared as Anita Scheppers, a role that helped establish her as a rising star in the late 1990s. After the series, she went on to appear in popular Australian TV shows including Above the Law, Beasmaster, Blue Water High, Head Start and The Lost World. She also appeared in movies, such as Mermaids and The Dinner Party.
She recently reprised her role as Anita Scheppers in the second season of the Netflix Heartbreak High reboot. Beyond her onscreen career, Lara resides in Sydney with her husband, Jeff Springer, and their two sons, Max and Jay. She and her husband also run a local arborist business.
10. Katherine Halliday (Rosette 'Rose' Malouf)
- Full name: Katherine Halliday
- Date of birth: 27 January 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Australia
Katherine Halliday played Rosette “Rose” Malouf, one of the original students on Heartbreak High. Following her departure from the show in 1995, Halliday appeared in Stingers, Blue Heelers and Neighbours. Her most recent screen appearance was in a 2018 episode of the digital drama series Flunk.
Before that, she appeared in the 2011 mini-series The Slap, Wentworth Prison and several independent short films like The Orchard. As of 2026, Katherine maintains a low public profile compared to her former castmates.
11. Emma Roche (Danielle Miller)
- Full name: Emma Roche
- Date of birth: 9 January 1976
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Australia
Emma Roche played the character of Danielle Miller on Heartbreak High. After the series, per her IMDb profile, she appeared in other Australian TV shows, including Neighbours and Wildside, and also worked in theatre productions.
As of 2026, Emma has largely retired from the professional acting world, living a private life away from the entertainment industry. She is, however, active on social media, where she shares personal updates and occasionally reflects on her Heartbreak High legacy.
12. Doris Younane (Yola Fatoush)
- Full name: Doris Younane
- Date of birth: 25 February 1963
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Parramatta, Australia
Doris Younane was cast as Yola Fatoush on Heartbreak High. After the series, she became a well-known Australian TV actress, appearing in shows like McLeod’s Daughters, Frayed, Five Bedrooms, and Home and Away. Doris gained further recognition for playing Moira Doyle in McLeod’s Daughters (2002–2009) and later starred as Heather in Five Bedrooms and Bev in Frayed.
She has also appeared in series such as The Wrong Girl, Party Tricks, Harrow, NCIS: Sydney, Last King of the Cross, and films like The Combination and Measure for Measure. Outside of acting, the popular actress is a passionate ambassador for Dementia Australia. She is married to Billy Papakostantis.
13. Corey Page (Steve Wiley)
- Full name: Corey Page
- Date of birth: 27 March 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: New South Wales, Australia
Corey Page appeared as Steve Wiley on Heartbreak High before leaving the show in 1995 to pursue his acting career overseas. He was a series regular on the US soap The City, appeared in the comedy film Dead Man on Campus (1998), and guest‑starred on Australian TV shows including White Collar Blue, McLeod’s Daughters, Home and Away and Cops L.A.C.
Corey has also appeared in independent films like Wrath and, more recently, in the drama RFDS. Beyond acting, the famous actor has been married to Angela since 2001, and they have a son, Daniel, born in 2005.
Frequently asked questions
Why did Heartbreak High get cancelled?
The original series ended in 1999 mainly due to high production costs and declining international sales, especially after the BBC stopped buying it.
Who are the queer actors in Heartbreak High?
In the 2022 Netflix reboot, the show features significant LGBTQ+ representation, including Darren (James Majoos), Quinni (Chloé Hayden), Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran), Ca$h (Will McDonald), and Malakai (Thomas Weatherall).
Why was Nick killed off in Heartbreak High?
In the original series, Nick Poulos, played by Alex Dimitriades, dies in a dramatic boxing match. This storyline happened because Dimitriades left the show after a pay dispute with Network Ten, and producers.
Who got Rose pregnant in Heartbreak High?
In the first season of the original series, Rose Malouf becomes pregnant with the child of her boyfriend, Jack Nguyen.
What is the age of the cast of Heartbreak High?
The original Heartbreak High characters are now mostly in their late 40s to early 50s, while the Netflix reboot cast are mainly in their early to mid-20s.
Conclusion
The original Heartbreak High cast, including Alex Dimitriades, Ada Nicodemou, Callan Mulvey, Scott Major, and Abi Tucker, followed different career paths after the show ended. Some became long-running TV stars, others moved into international films, directing, writing, or music.
READ MORE: Where is the original Footloose cast now? See the 1984 stars today
Briefly.co.za wrote an article about another iconic production, Footloose. The 1984 classic captivated audiences through catchy music, delightful dancing, and a fresh storyline.
Kevin Bacon played Ren McCormack, with Footloose being considered his breakout role. The film also raised John Lithgow, who was already gaining fame, to superstardom overnight.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com