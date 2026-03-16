The full cast of Matlock: where are they now after 40 years?

The cast of Matlock featured Hollywood legend Andy Griffith as shrewd criminal attorney Ben Matlock alongside supporting actors Nancy Stafford, Kene Holliday, and Clarence Gilyard Jr. The courtroom drama became a staple on American television in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

Warren Frost, Brynn Thayer, Andy Griffith, and Daniel Roebuck (L-R) on the Matlock set on July 31, 1993. Photo: ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Several cast members of the original Matlock are still active in the industry, including Nancy Stafford, Brynn Thayer, Kari Lizer, Linda Purl, and Daniel Roebuck.

in the industry, including Nancy Stafford, Brynn Thayer, Kari Lizer, Linda Purl, and Daniel Roebuck. Key members of the cast who have died include Andy Griffith, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Don Knotts, and David Froman.

include Andy Griffith, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Don Knotts, and David Froman. The new Matlock series starring Kathy Bates premiered on CBS in 2024.

What happened to the cast of Matlock?

The classic legal drama followed Atlanta-based criminal defence attorney Ben Matlock for nine seasons from 1986 to 1995. The series starred Andy Griffith as Ben and a rotating cast of supporting characters. Who from the original Matlock cast is still alive, and where are they now?

Nancy Stafford as Michelle Thomas

Nancy Stafford on Matlock in 1988 (L) and during the premiere of 'Paul's Promise' on October 13, 2022, in Sherman Oaks (R). Photo: Gary Null/Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

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Date of birth: June 5, 1954

June 5, 1954 Age: 71 years old (as of March 2026)

Nancy Stafford portrayed adult worker Caryn Nelson in the Matlock pilot movie. She rejoined the cast in season 2 in 1987 as lawyer Michelle Thomas and remained a series regular until season six. Nancy left the series after production moved from California to North Carolina.

After Matlock, Stafford hosted the internationally syndicated fashion and lifestyle series, Main Floor, from 1995 to 2005. In recent years, she has leaned more into Christian cinema and books. Nancy and her husband, Pastor Larry Myers, live on their ranch, Rancho Monte Nido, near Los Angeles.

Julie Sommars as Julie March

Julie Sommars as ADA Julie March on Matlock season 4. Photo: Gary Null (modified by author)

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Date of birth: April 15, 1940

April 15, 1940 Age: 85 years old (as of March 2026)

Julie Sommars played Assistant District Attorney and Ben Matlock's love interest, Julie March. The role earned her a 1990 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress on Television. Julie left Matlock after season 6, when production moved out of Los Angeles.

Sommars retired from acting and transitioned into public service in the early 1990s. She served on the California Commission on Judicial Performance from 1999 to 2000. She was later appointed to the Board of Governors for the State Bar of California, serving from 2000 to 2003.

Julie Sommars now lives a quiet life in California. She was married to Los Angeles attorney John Karns from 1984 until he died in 2023. Sommars has three children from her previous marriage to Stuart Erwin Jr.

Kene Holliday as Tyler Hudson

Kene Holliday attends the 'Woodie King Jr. New Federal Theatre' 40th Anniversary Gala on May 22, 2011, in New York City. Photo: Dario Cantatore (modified by author)

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Date of birth: June 25, 1949

June 25, 1949 Age: 76 years old (as of March 2026)

Kene Holliday portrayed Ben Matlock’s original private investigator, Tyler Hudson, in the first three seasons. Kene was dismissed from Matlock in 1989 due to his serious substance use issues.

Holliday turned his life around after a stay at a rehab facility. As a born-again Christian, he dedicated his life to community service and travelling evangelism alongside his wife, Linda Copling.

Kene made appearances on major shows such as Law & Order: SVU, The District, and The Fall Guy. In film, he appeared in The Great World of Sound and Everybody’s Fine, starring Robert De Niro.

Daniel Roebuck as Cliff Lewis

Daniel Roebuck as Cliff Lewis on Matlock in 1993 (L) and during the Awareness Festival on October 23, 2021, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: ABC/Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

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Date of birth: March 3, 1963

March 3, 1963 Age: 63 years old (as of March 2026)

Daniel Roebuck landed several small roles in earlier seasons of Matlock, including Dr Bobby Shaw, Alex Winthrop, and a prosecutor. He became a series regular in the last three seasons as Cliff Lewis, Ben Matlock’s junior law partner and private investigator.

Roebuck has built a successful Hollywood career, appearing in US Marshals, The Fugitive, Lost, 9-1-1, and most of director Rob Zombie’s horror films. The actor has also ventured into filmmaking.

In 2020, Daniel launched the nonprofit production company A Channel of Peace in his hometown of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to produce family-oriented and faith-focused projects. He works alongside his wife, Tammy and his daughter, Grace Roebuck.

Brynn Thayer as Leanne McIntyre

Brynn Thayer at the opening night of 'Bengal Tiger at The Baghdad Zoo' on March 31, 2011, in New York City (L) and as Leanne McIntyre on Matlock (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano/ABC (modified by author)

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Date of birth: October 4, 1949

October 4, 1949 Age: 79 years old (as of March 2026)

Brynn Thayer appeared in Matlock in season 6 as wealthy widow Roxanne Windemere. She rejoined the series in the season 6 finale as Leanne McIntyre, Ben Matlock’s daughter and attorney. Leanne left Matlock after season 8 when the character moved to Los Angeles to start her own legal practice.

Actress Thayer is famous for portraying Jenny Wolek in the long-running soap opera One Life to Live. She also appeared in Suits as Lily Specter, the mother of Gabriel Macht’s character, Harvey Specter. Brynn remains active in Hollywood.

Kari Lizer as Cassie Phillips

Kari Lizer as Cassie Phillips and Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock on Matlock. Photo: NBCU (modified by author)

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Date of birth: August 26, 1961

August 26, 1961 Age: 64 years old (as of March 2026)

Kari Lizer played Matlock’s file clerk, Cassie Phillips, in season 2. She transitioned into behind-the-scenes work as a screenwriter and producer. Lizer is known for the sitcoms Will & Grace, Call Your Mother, and The New Adventures of Old Christine, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Linda Purl as Charlene Matlock

Linda Purl in 1989 (L) and during the 'Hollywood Grit' Los Angeles premiere on August 21, 2025 (R). Photo: George Rose/JC Olivera (modified by author)

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Date of birth: September 2, 1955

September 2, 1955 Age: 70 years old (as of March 2026)

Linda Purl portrayed Ben Matlock’s daughter, Charlene Matlock, in the first season. She has remained active in the industry with roles in The Office, Designated Survivor, Happy Days, True Blood, and General Hospital.

Purl is also an accomplished jazz singer with four studio albums, including her 2023 project, This Could Be the Start. The actress has been in a relationship with Dallas actor Patrick Duffy since 2020.

Carol Huston, Andy Griffith, and Daniel Roebuck (L-R) on the set of Matlock on October 20, 1994. Photo: ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

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Who died from the original Matlock cast?

The classic courtroom drama has lost several key members of the main and recurring cast. Andy Griffith, who played the lead character Ben Matlock, passed away in July 2012 at the age of 86.

Another series regular, Clarence Gilyard Jr., who is best known for portraying Ben Matlock’s second private investigator, Conrad McMasters, died in 2022 at 66. Other departed Matlock actors include:

David Froman as Lt. Bob Brooks: Died in February 2010 at 71

Died in February 2010 at 71 Warren Frost as Billy Lewis: Died in February 2017 at 91

Died in February 2017 at 91 Don Knotts as Les 'Ace' Calhoun: Passed away in February 2006 at 81

Passed away in February 2006 at 81 Richard Newton as Judge Richard Cooksey: Died in January 2006 at 94

Died in January 2006 at 94 Aneta Corsaut as Judge Cynthia Keefe: Passed away in November 1995 at 62

Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock on the Matlock series. Photo: NBCU (modified by author)

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Who is in the new Matlock cast?

The new Matlock is a modern re-imagining of the classic 1980s legal drama. It references the original Matlock as a show that the lead character, Matty, used to watch. The series premiered on CBS in September 2024 and was renewed for a third season, expected to air in Fall 2026.

The CBS series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a lawyer in her 70s who returns to work at the prestigious New York firm, Jacobson Moore. The new Matlock supporting cast includes Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Sam Anderson, David Del Rio, Aaron Harris, and Beau Bridges.

David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Jason Ritter (L-R) attend FYC event for 'Matlock' on May 05, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

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Conclusion

The original cast of Matlock made the TV show an unforgettable classic with redefined courtroom drama. Stars who are still active in the industry continue to showcase their onscreen performances, while those who have passed away have left an enduring legacy.

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Source: Briefly News