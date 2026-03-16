The full cast of Matlock: where are they now after 40 years?
The cast of Matlock featured Hollywood legend Andy Griffith as shrewd criminal attorney Ben Matlock alongside supporting actors Nancy Stafford, Kene Holliday, and Clarence Gilyard Jr. The courtroom drama became a staple on American television in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What happened to the cast of Matlock?
- Who died from the original Matlock cast?
- Who is in the new Matlock cast?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Several cast members of the original Matlock are still active in the industry, including Nancy Stafford, Brynn Thayer, Kari Lizer, Linda Purl, and Daniel Roebuck.
- Key members of the cast who have died include Andy Griffith, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Don Knotts, and David Froman.
- The new Matlock series starring Kathy Bates premiered on CBS in 2024.
What happened to the cast of Matlock?
The classic legal drama followed Atlanta-based criminal defence attorney Ben Matlock for nine seasons from 1986 to 1995. The series starred Andy Griffith as Ben and a rotating cast of supporting characters. Who from the original Matlock cast is still alive, and where are they now?
Nancy Stafford as Michelle Thomas
- Date of birth: June 5, 1954
- Age: 71 years old (as of March 2026)
Nancy Stafford portrayed adult worker Caryn Nelson in the Matlock pilot movie. She rejoined the cast in season 2 in 1987 as lawyer Michelle Thomas and remained a series regular until season six. Nancy left the series after production moved from California to North Carolina.
After Matlock, Stafford hosted the internationally syndicated fashion and lifestyle series, Main Floor, from 1995 to 2005. In recent years, she has leaned more into Christian cinema and books. Nancy and her husband, Pastor Larry Myers, live on their ranch, Rancho Monte Nido, near Los Angeles.
Julie Sommars as Julie March
- Date of birth: April 15, 1940
- Age: 85 years old (as of March 2026)
Julie Sommars played Assistant District Attorney and Ben Matlock's love interest, Julie March. The role earned her a 1990 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress on Television. Julie left Matlock after season 6, when production moved out of Los Angeles.
Sommars retired from acting and transitioned into public service in the early 1990s. She served on the California Commission on Judicial Performance from 1999 to 2000. She was later appointed to the Board of Governors for the State Bar of California, serving from 2000 to 2003.
Julie Sommars now lives a quiet life in California. She was married to Los Angeles attorney John Karns from 1984 until he died in 2023. Sommars has three children from her previous marriage to Stuart Erwin Jr.
Kene Holliday as Tyler Hudson
- Date of birth: June 25, 1949
- Age: 76 years old (as of March 2026)
Kene Holliday portrayed Ben Matlock’s original private investigator, Tyler Hudson, in the first three seasons. Kene was dismissed from Matlock in 1989 due to his serious substance use issues.
Holliday turned his life around after a stay at a rehab facility. As a born-again Christian, he dedicated his life to community service and travelling evangelism alongside his wife, Linda Copling.
Kene made appearances on major shows such as Law & Order: SVU, The District, and The Fall Guy. In film, he appeared in The Great World of Sound and Everybody’s Fine, starring Robert De Niro.
Daniel Roebuck as Cliff Lewis
- Date of birth: March 3, 1963
- Age: 63 years old (as of March 2026)
Daniel Roebuck landed several small roles in earlier seasons of Matlock, including Dr Bobby Shaw, Alex Winthrop, and a prosecutor. He became a series regular in the last three seasons as Cliff Lewis, Ben Matlock’s junior law partner and private investigator.
Roebuck has built a successful Hollywood career, appearing in US Marshals, The Fugitive, Lost, 9-1-1, and most of director Rob Zombie’s horror films. The actor has also ventured into filmmaking.
In 2020, Daniel launched the nonprofit production company A Channel of Peace in his hometown of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to produce family-oriented and faith-focused projects. He works alongside his wife, Tammy and his daughter, Grace Roebuck.
Brynn Thayer as Leanne McIntyre
- Date of birth: October 4, 1949
- Age: 79 years old (as of March 2026)
Brynn Thayer appeared in Matlock in season 6 as wealthy widow Roxanne Windemere. She rejoined the series in the season 6 finale as Leanne McIntyre, Ben Matlock’s daughter and attorney. Leanne left Matlock after season 8 when the character moved to Los Angeles to start her own legal practice.
Actress Thayer is famous for portraying Jenny Wolek in the long-running soap opera One Life to Live. She also appeared in Suits as Lily Specter, the mother of Gabriel Macht’s character, Harvey Specter. Brynn remains active in Hollywood.
Kari Lizer as Cassie Phillips
- Date of birth: August 26, 1961
- Age: 64 years old (as of March 2026)
Kari Lizer played Matlock’s file clerk, Cassie Phillips, in season 2. She transitioned into behind-the-scenes work as a screenwriter and producer. Lizer is known for the sitcoms Will & Grace, Call Your Mother, and The New Adventures of Old Christine, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Linda Purl as Charlene Matlock
- Date of birth: September 2, 1955
- Age: 70 years old (as of March 2026)
Linda Purl portrayed Ben Matlock’s daughter, Charlene Matlock, in the first season. She has remained active in the industry with roles in The Office, Designated Survivor, Happy Days, True Blood, and General Hospital.
Purl is also an accomplished jazz singer with four studio albums, including her 2023 project, This Could Be the Start. The actress has been in a relationship with Dallas actor Patrick Duffy since 2020.
Who died from the original Matlock cast?
The classic courtroom drama has lost several key members of the main and recurring cast. Andy Griffith, who played the lead character Ben Matlock, passed away in July 2012 at the age of 86.
Another series regular, Clarence Gilyard Jr., who is best known for portraying Ben Matlock’s second private investigator, Conrad McMasters, died in 2022 at 66. Other departed Matlock actors include:
- David Froman as Lt. Bob Brooks: Died in February 2010 at 71
- Warren Frost as Billy Lewis: Died in February 2017 at 91
- Don Knotts as Les 'Ace' Calhoun: Passed away in February 2006 at 81
- Richard Newton as Judge Richard Cooksey: Died in January 2006 at 94
- Aneta Corsaut as Judge Cynthia Keefe: Passed away in November 1995 at 62
Who is in the new Matlock cast?
The new Matlock is a modern re-imagining of the classic 1980s legal drama. It references the original Matlock as a show that the lead character, Matty, used to watch. The series premiered on CBS in September 2024 and was renewed for a third season, expected to air in Fall 2026.
The CBS series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a lawyer in her 70s who returns to work at the prestigious New York firm, Jacobson Moore. The new Matlock supporting cast includes Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Sam Anderson, David Del Rio, Aaron Harris, and Beau Bridges.
Conclusion
The original cast of Matlock made the TV show an unforgettable classic with redefined courtroom drama. Stars who are still active in the industry continue to showcase their onscreen performances, while those who have passed away have left an enduring legacy.
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Source: Briefly News
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