Elena Gilyard's biography: Who is Clarence Gilyard's wife?

Elena Gilyard gained recognition as the second wife of American actor, professor, and author Clarence Gilyard. The couple shared a marriage that lasted over two decades before the renowned actor passed away in 2022. Despite the tragic loss, Elena continues to be a subject of interest among fans and media, who admire her relationship with the late star.

Elena Gilyard's husband, Clarence Gilyard Jr. Photo: CBS

Elena, Clarence Gilyard's wife and an accomplished American entrepreneur and social worker, rose to prominence through her marriage to the renowned actor. Her husband is a Hollywood icon known for his unforgettable roles in blockbuster hits like Die Hard and Christmas on the Coast.

Elena Gilyard's profile summary and bio

Full name Elena Gilyard Gender Female Date of birth 1970s Age 50s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Clarence Alfred Gilyard Jr Profession Entrepreneur

Background information

Elena Gilyard, formerly known as Elena Castillo, is believed to have been born in the 1970s. As of 2023, she is supposedly in her 50s, but her birth date and family background remain unknown.

It is presumed that she was born in the United States. While she is recognised as well-educated, details of her education are unavailable.

Who was Clarence Gilyard?

Clarence is an American actor known for his roles in TV shows like Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger. Born on 24 December 1955 in Moses Lake, Washington, he has appeared in various films and television series.

Clarence Gilyard Jr was featured as James Trivette in Walker, Texas Ranger. Photo: CBS

Clarence has also served as a professor of theatre and filming at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, adding to his diverse career in the entertainment industry.

Why did Clarence Gilyard leave Left Behind?

Clarence left the Left Behind series because of a scheduling conflict. Although he initially intended to reprise his role as Bruce Barnes, he could not return due to other commitments that conflicted with the filming schedule.

Did Clarence Gilyard have a wife?

Yes, Clarence had a wife. He was married twice in his lifetime and had six children.

Who was Clarence Gilyard's first wife?

Clarence Gilyard's first wife was Catherine Dutko. They married in 1989, but details about their relationship were not publicly disclosed. However, their marriage ended in separation.

After the end of his first marriage, Clarence entered into a relationship with Elena. They dated for several years before getting married on 25 August 2001. They had children, including Peter. They remained together until Clarence Gilyard's passing in November 2022.

What kind of illness did Clarence Gilyard have?

According to initial reports, Clarence had been experiencing a prolonged illness. However, the specific type of illness has yet to be disclosed.

Clarence during Left Behind: The Movie screening at Directors Guild in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: J. P. Aussenard/WireImage

Social media engagement

Elena appears inactive on any social media platform. So, Elena Gilyard's photos are scarce online.

She publicly appeared with her late husband, and most pictures of Clarence Gilyard feature her since he decided to halt his acting career after their marriage.

Elena Gilyard's net worth

The exact net worth of Clarence Gilyard Jr's wife is private. But, it is worth noting that her late husband, Clarence, was estimated to have a net worth of $5 million at the time of his passing in 2022.

Elena Gilyard is famous due to her connection to her late celebrity husband. She is a supportive wife and mother who stood firm with her husband until his death. Although she has lost her husband, she remains strong and is making remarkable achievements in her career.

